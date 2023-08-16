Americans Are Losing Interest in Beer, Here's What They're Drinking Instead

What's your order?

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023
Various frothy beers
Photo:

Ozgur Coskun / Getty Images

Almost two-thirds of Americans say they drink alcohol, whether that’s beer, wine, or spirits. That’s according to the pollsters at Gallup, which surveyed 1,015 adults in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., last month. 

Sixty-two percent of respondents said they “have occasion to use alcoholic beverages,” which is close to the 63% average that dates back to 1939, Gallup’s earliest poll result for this particular question. (The lowest percentage of respondents who reported consuming alcohol was 55% in 1958, while the highest annual percentage — 71% — was reported for three straight years between 1976 and 1978.)

Of the respondents who reported that yes, they did drink alcoholic beverages, the majority (69%) said that they had had at least one alcoholic drink within the past seven days, with 32% responding that they’d had a drink within 24 hours of the survey, and 37% responding that they’d had their most recent adult beverage within the past two to seven days. According to Gallup, the average U.S. drinker reported having four drinks within the past seven days. 

Overall, the demographic groups most likely to report that they drank were middle-aged (between the ages of 35-54), had household incomes of $100,000 or more, were college-educated, and reported attending religious services less frequently than once a week. 

The respondents who said they did not drink alcohol were asked for the main reasons for their abstinence. The most popular responses were because they “simply have no desire or do not want to” (24%), while other popular responses were disliking alcoholic beverages; having the belief that alcoholic beverages were unhealthy or because of existing health conditions; being afraid of the consequences or having bad previous experiences with alcohol; or due to their religious beliefs. 

Gallup also asked the drinkers what their booze of choice was, and beer remains the most frequently consumed drink, with 37% of respondents saying that they drink it “most often,” followed by liquor (31%) and wine (29%). Again, there were some demographic differences: men were more than twice as likely as women (53% to 22%) to say that they most frequently drank beer, while women were around three times as likely as men (44% to 15%) to say that they were more likely to drink wine. 

The youngest age group (between the ages of 18 to 34) reported drinking beer and liquor more frequently than the other two age demographics; the other two demos opted for wine almost twice as often as their younger counterparts. 

Interestingly, Gallup noted that beer was “less dominant” as a drink choice than it was in the early 2000s, while liquor has gained on wine as an increasingly popular go-to beverage. Thirty-one percent of drinkers said that some kind of liquor was “their favorite alcoholic drink,” which was Gallup’s highest percentage on record. 

If that translates to a slightly shorter line at our favorite wine bar, we’re all for it. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Non-alcoholic beer
Are Children Allowed to Drink Nonalcoholic Beer? It's Kind of Complicated
Wilderton Bittersweet Aperitivo placed on a table with non-alcoholic beverages surrounding the bottle
The 14 Best Nonalcoholic Drinks, According to a Legendary Bartender
Raw steak and ground beef in a grocery store meat case
CDC Warns 400,000 Americans May Be Allergic to Red Meat Due to Tick Bites
Yoju is America's first ready-to-drink yogurt soju cocktail
This Boozy Korean Yogurt Beverage Is My New Favorite Drink
JetBlue x Athletic Brewing Co.
JetBlue Becomes First Major U.S. Airline to Offer Non-Alcoholic Beer
Brother Godfried poses by the crates full of Westvleteren beers at the shop of the Saint-Sixtus Abbey
Beer Lovers Shouldn't Lose Faith in Trappist Breweries Just Yet
A desk set up for work with a laptop, notepad and coffee mug
A Survey Found That People Need a Very Specific Amount of Coffee to Feel Productive
The Rise of Kava bars
For a Booze-Free Buzz, Americans Are Heading to Kava Bars
The entrance of the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics
French Law Bans Alcohol Sales at Paris 2024 Olympics
A beautiful brunch by the water
How Readers Chose Food & Wine's Global Tastemakers Winners
Best Canna-Bars in the US
Cannabis Infused Drinks Are on the Rise, Here Are 4 POC-Owned Brands to Try
Houblon Chouffe Dobbelen IPA Tripel
25 Essential Belgian Beers
How to Store Spirits
How to Store Spirits
Cocktail being poured from a metal cocktail shaker into a stylish glass
Keep Your Bar Stocked With These Top Alcohol Delivery Services
Japanese wagyu beef steak
Wagyu Beef Explained — What Makes This Illustrious Meat So Expensive and Is It Worth the Price?
baseballs new pitching rules
How Baseball's New Pitch Clock Could Affect When You Can Buy a Beer