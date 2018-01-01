America's Favorite Food Cities
The most intriguing findings from Food & Wine's first-annual, quasi-scientific, potentially controversial online survey about America's best food destinations.
Top Picks
New York has the best chefs in the country, say the voters in our America's Favorite Food Cities poll.
Manhattan
- Marcus Samuelsson
Red Rooster
- Cesare Casella
Salumeria Rosi
- Bill Telepan
Telepan
- Jonathan Benno
Lincoln Ristorante
- Daniel Boulud
Daniel
- Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Jean-Georges
- Masayoshi Takayama
Masa
- Michael White
Marea
- Lidia Bastianich
Felidia
- Thomas Keller
Per Se
- Bryce Shuman
Betony
- Hooni Kim
Danji
- Eric Ripert
Le Bernardin
- Alex Guarnaschelli
Butter
- Geoffrey Zakarian
The Lambs Club
- James Kent
The NoMad
Brooklyn & Queens
- Hugue Dufour
M. Wells Steakhouse
- Daniel Burns
Luksus
- Sean Rembold
Reynard
- Paul Liebrandt
The Elm
- Ken Wiss
Diner
- Marcus Samuelsson
