America's Favorite Food Cities

The most intriguing findings from Food & Wine's first-annual, quasi-scientific, potentially controversial online survey about America's best food destinations.

Top Picks

New York has the best chefs in the country, say the voters in our America's Favorite Food Cities poll.

  • Manhattan

    • Marcus Samuelsson
      Red Rooster
    • Cesare Casella
      Salumeria Rosi
    • Bill Telepan
      Telepan
    • Jonathan Benno
      Lincoln Ristorante
    • Daniel Boulud
      Daniel
    • Jean-Georges Vongerichten
      Jean-Georges
    • Masayoshi Takayama
      Masa
    • Michael White
      Marea
    • Lidia Bastianich
      Felidia
    • Thomas Keller
      Per Se
    • Bryce Shuman
      Betony
    • Hooni Kim
      Danji
    • Eric Ripert
      Le Bernardin
    • Alex Guarnaschelli
      Butter
    • Geoffrey Zakarian
      The Lambs Club
    • James Kent
      The NoMad

    Brooklyn & Queens

    • Hugue Dufour
      M. Wells Steakhouse
    • Daniel Burns
      Luksus
    • Sean Rembold
      Reynard
    • Paul Liebrandt
      The Elm
    • Ken Wiss
      Diner
See all Restaurants
The Secrets of the Best Service in Chicago
Trade Secrets

Best City for Restaurant Service: Chicago

Michael Muser, general manager at Chicago's Grace, explains the dossier-compiling and Facebook-stalking behind exceptional service.

6 Seattle Coffee Shops That'll Give You Your Fix
Best Coffee City

6 Seattle Coffee Shops That'll Give You Your Fix

Here, 6 of the city's best places to grab a cup, including advice on what to order and what level of coffee snobbery to expect.

What You Can Buy for $20 in Portland, ME
Best Cheap Eats

What You Can Buy for $20 in Portland, ME

Kate Christensen, author of the memoir Blue Plate Special, shares what to eat in Portland, ME for less than $20.

What You Can Buy for $20 in Chicago
Best Cheap Eats

What You Can Buy for $20 in Chicago

Nate Berkus and Danny Pudi share their favorite things to eat in Chicago for less than $20.

What You Can Buy for $20 in Louisville
Best Cheap Eats

What You Can Buy for $20 in Louisville

Julian Van Winkle III, President of Old Rip Van Winkle distillery, founded by his grandfather "Pappy", tells us what $20 buys in Louisville, Kentucky.

Quiz Are You a Pretentious Foodie
Quiz

Are You a Pretentious Foodie

New York won the dubious "Most-Pretentious Foodies" honor in our America's Favorite Food Cities poll. But they lurk everywhere. Are you one?

More Winners

