Americans Caught Smuggling 450 Pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups Into Israel

Israeli customs found hundreds of the contraband sweets in suitcases.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023
A person holds up a package of Fruit Roll-ups at a grocery store
Photo:

The Image Party / Shutterstock

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok in the past few months, you’ve probably scrolled past at least a dozen videos involving ice cream-filled Fruit Roll-Ups. The easy, DIY dessert really took off on the app several months ago and, in Israel at least, demand for Fruit Roll-Ups has caused widespread shortages of the sticky candy — and prompted a government warning.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Health Ministry suggested that everyone should consider the ingredients and additives in Fruit Roll-Ups before they give in to TikTok-temptation. “Sugar consumption has been found to be associated with weight gain,” the Ministry wrote, according to The Times of Israel. “A variety of related diseases are attributed to sugar consumption such as cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, dental caries and more.” (The outlet added that the Ministry suggested cucumber rolls would make for a nice alternative.)

The Ministry might’ve noticed that Fruit Roll-Ups are in short supply in Israel — and the ones that are available have hefty price tags. One Haaretz reporter wrote that he went to “five supermarkets [and] three candy stores” in Tel Aviv and couldn’t find a single Fruit Roll-Up. He struck out at online candy stores as well. 

“To understand how high the demand in the market is, how great the shortage is and to realize that human stupidity really has no limit, it is enough just to glance at the news that came from the airport,” he wrote.

That news involves two American couples who were stopped by Israeli customs trying to smuggle a hundreds of pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups into the country. One couple was caught with 170 kilograms (375 pounds) of candy, while a second couple were discovered with 33 kilos (72 pounds) in their own suitcases. In total, 300 kilograms (650 pounds) of fruit rolls have been confiscated.

In a video posted online, a customs officer can be seen rifling through three suitcases that are completely stuffed with packages of Fruit Roll-Ups. The Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) reports that a male voice can be heard explaining that he brought the candy for his relatives, and that “it has something to do with ice cream.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Tropical Tie-Dye Fruit Roll-Ups
Here's Why Fruit Roll-Ups Are Everywhere Right Now
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
Top Pop Culture Moments in Food
The 50 Biggest Pop Culture Food Moments of 2018
Best Bakeries in America | Manresa Bread
The 100 Best Bakeries in America
Canard
The Best Breakfast in Every State
A fully loaded tray at Lewis BBQ
The Best Barbecue in Every State
Best Farms in America | Soul Fire Farm
The Best Farms in Every State
Best Pizza in America
The Best Pizza in Every State
Abby Lampe from North Carolina celebrates her win with the cheese in the woman's race on June 05, 2022 in Gloucester, England
An American Woman Won Britain's Traditional (and Painful) Cheese Rolling Contest for the First Time Ever
Rolls-Royce Honey
Rolls-Royce's Honey Production Is Still Booming, Even While Auto Plants Are Shut Down
Empty bourbon barrels outside of a distillery
The Future of America's Bourbon Barrels Could Be in Danger
Champagne
I Drank Champagne in Zero Gravity – and Being a Trailblazer Isn't as Easy as It Sounds
bottle of sh!tshow wine
This Pennsylvania Winery Just Released a Perfectly Named Wine for 2020
Make the Sticky Rice
7 Things You Never Knew About Rice
Masked kitchen workers pass finished plates of food to a server at Claro restaurant on February 12, 2021 in New York City
American Restaurant and Bar Jobs Were Up in March