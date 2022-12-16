Lifestyle Kitchen Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Has Discounts on Le Creuset, Vitamix, All-Clad, and More Top Kitchen Brands Smart savings ahead of December 25. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 16, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon The holidays are almost here, and if you haven’t been able to scoop up a gift for everyone on your list yet, well you’re in luck. Right now, Amazon is having some Very Merry Deals, and slashing prices across its kitchen department. Even if you have been able to get the gift, maybe you’re missing that one piece of cookware, or don’t have enough silverware to feed the crowd you’re expecting in just a couple days. The good news is, you can save big on brands like KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Vitamix, and more, and it will still arrive in time for any holiday gathering. Keep reading to see our favorite kitchen deals to shop from Amazon’s Very Merry sale. Amazon Best Appliance Deals From a wine cooler for the wine lover in your life (my dad needs this) to a Vitamix blender, Amazon is taking up to 50% off appliances just in time for a guaranteed Christmas delivery. One deal that you can’t miss is saving $70 on an Instant Vortex Air Fryer. If that doesn’t fit the bill, check out the rest of these deals on appliances. Bodega 15-Inch Wine Cooler, $470 (originally $650) Breville Combi Wave 3-in-1, $400 (originally $500) Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, $98 (originally $160) KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer, $80 (originally $100) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine, $134 (originally $179) Philips Sparkling Water Maker, $56 (originally $89) Vitamix 5200 Blender, $430 (originally $550) Amazon Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals If Thanksgiving dinner made you realize your cookware collection needs an upgrade, now's the time to restock. And with deals on Calphalon and Cuisinart, as well as a very nice set of Henckels knives, you can’t go wrong. But if there’s one deal that stands out, it’s this great deal on a set of All-Clad nonstick frying pans. This is a huge markdown for a pair of some of the best nonstick pans out there. All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $70 (originally $110) Calphalon 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $299 (originally $480) Cuisinart 8-Piece Stainless Set, $105 (originally $140) Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set, $100 (originally $140) Faberware Nonstick Bakeware Set, $46 (originally $70) Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Oven, $240 (originally $300) Amazon Best Gadget and Utensil Deals From blenders to meat thermometers, Amazon is slashing prices on just about every kitchen gadget there is, just in time for you to score the perfect present this year. If you have someone in your life who loves french fries, this 50% off deal on a french fry cutter will save them time and effort in the kitchen. If they love wine, snap up this Coravin wine preserver, which will allow them to drink their wine without opening the cork, so they can have some now, and the rest in a couple of days. Coravin Timeless Three Wine Preserver, $131 (originally $229) GE Immersion Blender, $49 (originally $69) Gove Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, $24 (originally $30) Rabbit Original Corkscrew Wine Opener, $55 (originally $78) Sopito French Fry Cutter, $40 (originally $80) Amazon Best Storage and Organization Deals There’s no better feeling than being organized, and now’s a great time to invest in storage must-haves. From Mason jars to storage containers, Amazon has plenty of deals to choose from. But personally, I can’t get enough of these Stasher bags, which are like plastic bags, but silicone and reusable. They’re great for sandwiches, snacks, pretty much anything. And you can save 25% on them right now. Ball Wide Mouth Mason Jars 4-Pack, $28 (originally $34) Junjol 21 Pack Airtight Food Storage Containers, $25 (originally $30) Linon Gina Mid-Century Bar Cart, $103 (originally $256) Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack, $41 (originally $55) Table Concept Mixing Bowls with Lids Set, $20 (originally $25) Rubbermaid 44-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Set, $88 (originally $110) Amazon Best Entertainment and Dining Deals From setting the perfect table to a trifle bowl I’m only a little bit obsessed with, these deals will help you entertain in style. But beyond that trifle bowl, this cocktail mixing glass stands out. From old fashioneds to negronis, if you have a cocktail lover in your life, this is a great last-minute gift to grab. Corelle Stoneware 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, $72 (originally $90) Danialli 40-Piece Silverware Set, $163 (originally $350) JoyJolt 6-Piece Declan Coffee Mug Set, $18 (originally $23) Hiware Professional Cocktail Mixing Glass, $16 (originally $23) Godinger Wine Decanter, $18 (originally $23) Godinger Trifle Bowl, $28 (originally $35)