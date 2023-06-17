Patio Umbrellas and Gazebos at Amazon Start at $47 and Can Instantly Cool Your Outdoor Space

Say goodbye to that beating sun.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Published on June 17, 2023

Patio Umbrellas and Canopies at Amazon
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

Depending on where you live, summer might mean a swift change in heat.  Not only is the sun shining more, but combined with the heat, it can feel twice as hot, even if you're just relaxing in your own backyard. But that's where some trusty shade comes in. 

Finding a respite under a patio umbrella, gazebo, or pergola can mean the difference between a refreshing glass of wine and charcuterie, to a hot glass and melted cheese. And if you plan to any lounge outside, or host guests, you'd make sure you have a sun-free oasis waiting in the wings. 

Whether you're in desperate need of finally adding shade to your backyard or patio, or you need to replace pieces you already own, rest-assured — Amazon has tons of options, and prices start at just $47. 

7 of the Best Patio Umbrellas at Amazon: 

Sunnyglade Patio Umbrella

Amazon Sunnyglade 9' Patio Umbrella

Amazon

To buy: $47 with coupon (originally $64) at amazon.com

For a solid, standard umbrella that won’t break the bank, look no further than this Sunnyglade option. It’s $47 on sale right now, and comes in over a dozen different colors to fit your outdoor space. It’s 9-feet in diameter, so it’ll cover plenty of ground whether you put it in a table or by some chairs. The shade itself is made from waterproof polyester with an aluminum handle for durability. It has a crank system, so you’ll use the handle to open and close the umbrella, along with a tilt button that allows the shade to move at an angle for maximum shade. It doesn’t come with the base, so you’ll want to buy one separately

EliteShade Patio Umbrella with Vents

Amazon EliteShade USA 10-Year-Non-Fading Sunumbrella

Amazon

To buy: $270 at amazon.com

If you live in a particularly windy area, grabbing an umbrella with vents might be key. This umbrella from EliteShade includes two tiered openings all along the umbrella, allowing for wind to flow right through for added stability (as in, your umbrella is less likely to go flying). This umbrella is also 9-feet in diameter, with an acrylic water resistant fabric and an alloy steel base, with the stand sold separately. It also has a crank design, and the umbrella tilts easily at the top of the pole. Grab it in neutral shades like tan, or go for a bold pop of color like teal.  

Blissun Solar Umbrella with LED Lights

Amazon Blissun 9 ft Solar Umbrella

Amazon

To buy: $72 (originally $95) at amazon.com

Maybe it’s the evening, and the sun is setting, or maybe it’s a little misty at night and you need the umbrella up. Either way, this umbrella with LED lights is just the ticket to block out sun or weather, while also adding a little bit of light and ambiance. It has a totally waterproof shade with durable steel poles. The inside of the shade is lined with solar-powered LED lights on each rod. When you have the umbrella open during the day, the lights will charge, ready for any nighttime ambiance you might need. 

Blu Banyan Offset Patio Umbrella

Amazon BLUU BANYAN 10 FT Patio Offset Umbrella

Amazon

To buy: $140 at amazon.com

If you’re looking for an umbrella that covers a bit more space, all with an added design flare, this offset option is for you. Instead of a strictly vertical umbrella, this one hangs out from the pole at an almost 90-degree angle. It has a 10-foot diameter, so it’s perfect if you want to cover a couple lounge chairs or a bistro dining set. To make this umbrella stable, you have to buy an accompanying weighted base, much like the others. 

Cool Spot Pop-Up Gazebo Tent

Amazon Cool Spot 11x11 Pop-Up Instant Gazebo Tent

Amazon

To buy: $190 (originally $220) at amazon.com

There are other ways to shade your outdoor space aside from umbrellas, like this gazebo tent. This is a great pick if you have a big space to cover, or if you know you plan to host a few events at home this year. It’s completely portable, and can be assembled at any time with ease thanks to its pop-up design. You’ll just extend the base partially, then place the canopy on top, and extend it all the way to reveal a fully shady space. It also comes with netting all the way around, so you can shield yourself when pests are at their peak. 

Coolaroo Aurora Pergola

Amazon Coolaroo Aurora Pergola

Amazon

To buy: $470 (originally $494) at amazon.com

For a more structured look, this pergola is well-worth picking up. It has the classic strong aluminum frame, with cross beams up on top. This pergola comes with a canopy for extra shade as well, which is weather-resistant and breathable. It’s just over 9-feet tall and 9-feet wide, so you’ll have plenty of coverage over your backyard lounge area. 

Mastercanopy Grill Gazebo

Amazon MASTERCANOPY 8 x 5 Grill Gazebo

Amazon

To buy: from $130 (originally $190) at amazon.com

If you only need a cover over a smaller portion of space, this grill gazebo will do just that. Its shade is 8-by-5-feet, with rust-resistant beams. The shade has a tiered design, with a small peak up top and a vent between the bottom layer. If you do want to pop it over your cooking space, you’ll find a helpful shelf for tools, along with a built-in LED light to help you see, and a bottle opener affixed to one of the rods, too. 

