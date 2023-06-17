What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Patio Umbrellas and Gazebos at Amazon Start at $47 and Can Instantly Cool Your Outdoor Space Say goodbye to that beating sun. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Whether you're in desperate need of finally adding shade to your backyard or patio, or you need to replace pieces you already own, rest-assured — Amazon has tons of options, and prices start at just $47. 7 of the Best Patio Umbrellas at Amazon: Sunnyglade 9' Patio Umbrella, $47 with coupon (originally $64) EliteShade Patio Umbrella with Vents, $270 Blissun Solar Umbrella with LED Lights, $72 (originally $95) Blu Banyan Offset Patio Umbrella, $140 Cool Spot Pop-Up Gazebo Tent, $190 (originally $220) Coolaroo Aurora Pergola, $470 (originally $494) Mastercanopy Grill Gazebo, from $130 (originally $190) Sunnyglade Patio Umbrella Amazon To buy: $47 with coupon (originally $64) at amazon.com For a solid, standard umbrella that won’t break the bank, look no further than this Sunnyglade option. It’s $47 on sale right now, and comes in over a dozen different colors to fit your outdoor space. It’s 9-feet in diameter, so it’ll cover plenty of ground whether you put it in a table or by some chairs. The shade itself is made from waterproof polyester with an aluminum handle for durability. It has a crank system, so you’ll use the handle to open and close the umbrella, along with a tilt button that allows the shade to move at an angle for maximum shade. It doesn’t come with the base, so you’ll want to buy one separately. EliteShade Patio Umbrella with Vents Amazon To buy: $270 at amazon.com If you live in a particularly windy area, grabbing an umbrella with vents might be key. This umbrella from EliteShade includes two tiered openings all along the umbrella, allowing for wind to flow right through for added stability (as in, your umbrella is less likely to go flying). This umbrella is also 9-feet in diameter, with an acrylic water resistant fabric and an alloy steel base, with the stand sold separately. It also has a crank design, and the umbrella tilts easily at the top of the pole. Grab it in neutral shades like tan, or go for a bold pop of color like teal. Blissun Solar Umbrella with LED Lights Amazon To buy: $72 (originally $95) at amazon.com Maybe it’s the evening, and the sun is setting, or maybe it’s a little misty at night and you need the umbrella up. Either way, this umbrella with LED lights is just the ticket to block out sun or weather, while also adding a little bit of light and ambiance. It has a totally waterproof shade with durable steel poles. The inside of the shade is lined with solar-powered LED lights on each rod. When you have the umbrella open during the day, the lights will charge, ready for any nighttime ambiance you might need. Blu Banyan Offset Patio Umbrella Amazon To buy: $140 at amazon.com If you’re looking for an umbrella that covers a bit more space, all with an added design flare, this offset option is for you. Instead of a strictly vertical umbrella, this one hangs out from the pole at an almost 90-degree angle. It has a 10-foot diameter, so it’s perfect if you want to cover a couple lounge chairs or a bistro dining set. To make this umbrella stable, you have to buy an accompanying weighted base, much like the others. Cool Spot Pop-Up Gazebo Tent Amazon To buy: $190 (originally $220) at amazon.com There are other ways to shade your outdoor space aside from umbrellas, like this gazebo tent. This is a great pick if you have a big space to cover, or if you know you plan to host a few events at home this year. It’s completely portable, and can be assembled at any time with ease thanks to its pop-up design. You’ll just extend the base partially, then place the canopy on top, and extend it all the way to reveal a fully shady space. It also comes with netting all the way around, so you can shield yourself when pests are at their peak. Coolaroo Aurora Pergola Amazon To buy: $470 (originally $494) at amazon.com For a more structured look, this pergola is well-worth picking up. It has the classic strong aluminum frame, with cross beams up on top. This pergola comes with a canopy for extra shade as well, which is weather-resistant and breathable. It’s just over 9-feet tall and 9-feet wide, so you’ll have plenty of coverage over your backyard lounge area. Mastercanopy Grill Gazebo Amazon To buy: from $130 (originally $190) at amazon.com If you only need a cover over a smaller portion of space, this grill gazebo will do just that. Its shade is 8-by-5-feet, with rust-resistant beams. The shade has a tiered design, with a small peak up top and a vent between the bottom layer. If you do want to pop it over your cooking space, you’ll find a helpful shelf for tools, along with a built-in LED light to help you see, and a bottle opener affixed to one of the rods, too. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! 