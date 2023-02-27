From Knife Blocks to Chocolate, Here Are the Kitchen and Food Items Amazon Shoppers Loved in February

Including a bestselling rice cooker that’s just $20.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Published on February 27, 2023

Amazon's top trending home & kitchen items for february Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Pamela Jew

Have you ever wondered what people are actually buying right now? You're in luck, if so. Amazon shared its most chart-topping, viral items from February, and it's chock-full of kitchen and home pieces you may just want to grab for yourself. 

The list is filled with quite a range, from banana bread mixes well-suited for winter baking to a 15-piece knife set for quick food prep. You’ll also find chocolate bars that’ll still do the trick even after Valentine’s Day, as well as a rotating spice holder for easy storage solutions and a whole lot more. 

Shop these 11 viral products, whether kitchenware or snacks, starting at just $6 from Amazon.  

It’s no surprise that rice cookers landed on the list for one of the most shopper-loved items this month. Winter is the time for comfort dishes, and rice happens to play a major role in a lot of them. So it makes sense we’re searching for these small-but-mighty appliances the most during this time. At just $20, this popular Aroma model makes up to 6 cups of perfectly cooked rice with just one flip of a button. It also has a warming function, so it’s great for heating up leftovers like soup too. 

Aroma Housewares Aroma 6-cup (cooked) One Touch Rice Cooker

Amazon

To buy: Aroma Housewares 6-Cup One Touch Rice Cooker, $20 at amazon.com

With over 5,200 perfect ratings already, shoppers love just how easy it is to use. “For 20 bucks, this thing makes better rice than I ever could. This was an easy choice, would recommend to anyone,” one person wrote

A second reviewer said, “Easy to use, makes rice extremely quick, easy to clean, and 110% worth the buy.” Other users call out just how little space it takes up, as well. 

Cuisinart C77WTR-15PG Classic Forged Triple Rivet, 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set, White, $100 at amazon.com

Rice cookers aren’t the only helpful kitchen tool on the list — this Cuisinart knife block set was another top-seller this month. You can snap it up in this white and gray set, along with white and charcoal gray block, all black, white with a wood block, or black with a gray block. It comes stacked with everything you need too, from larger pieces like a chef’s knife, slicing knife, and santoku knife, to a smaller utility knife, two paring knives, steak knives, and tools like a sharpening steel and kitchen shears. 

One shopper called the set their “dream kitchen knives,” adding that it’s a great value for the overall price. “I bought this set over two years ago and I have loved it ever since. The sharpener works well, the knives have held up perfectly and the different sizes provide all the cutting and chopping options you need,” another said

Hu Chocolate Bars | 6 Pack Almond Crunch

Amazon

To buy: Hu Dark Chocolate Almond Crunch Bars, 6 Pack, $36 at amazon.com

As for food items, these Hu chocolate bars are among some that dominated the month. And it’s not a huge surprise, since Valentine’s Day just passed. Known for their unique ingredients, these Hu bars are carefully crafted to exclude dairy, gluten, grains, refined sugar, sugar alcohols, soy lecithin, and palm oil. 

If this is something you’re looking for in a snack, you surely won’t be disappointed. You can grab flavors like these dark chocolate bars with bits of crunchy almonds inside. There are also options with hazelnut butter, hazelnut and coffee, mint, and even raspberry with cashew butter. With 5,200 perfect ratings, it’s a sweet treat you can surely count on all year round. 

Nature Nateâs 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered Honey

Amazon

To buy: Nature Nate’s 35-Ounce Raw and Unfiltered Honey, $11 at amazon.com

Cooking appliances, tools, and specialty chocolates aside — this honey has seemingly flown off the shelves (or into shoppers’ Amazon carts) this month, and many months past. The brand has over 40,000 perfect ratings from users, and the 35-ounce bottle accounts for 33,000 of those. 

RELATED: I’m an Amazon-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and These Are the Best Space-Saving Appliances I’ve Bought

It’s a staple ingredient in many homes, since it fits perfectly on toast, in salad dressings, sweet treats, or even something as simple as tea. The raw and unfiltered honey is just bottled up straight from the maker's hive. 

A reviewer said this honey was “hands down the best honey I’ve had in ages” — and tons of other shoppers agree, with one saying it has a mild floral undertone with notes of caramel, too. Not only that, but they’ve found it to be cheaper than others in their local stores, too. Grab it for just $11. 

From the simplest bottle of honey, to crafted banana bread mixes, knife block sets, and salt and pepper mills — these kitchen and food items were must-haves for tons of shoppers this month, and they’re just waiting to become a part of your kitchen (or snack repertoire) too. Shop the rest of the items below. 

Miss Jones Baking Banana Bread & Muffin Mix

Amazon

To buy: Miss Jones Baking Banana Bread and Muffin Mix, $6 at amazon.com

Hydrapeak Voyager 40 oz Tumbler With Handle and Straw Lid

Amazon

To buy: Hydrapeak Voyager 40-Ounce Tumbler, $28 at amazon.com

Kaiciuss salt and pepper grinder mill set

Amazon

To buy: Kaiciuss Salt and Pepper Grinder Mill Set, $35 (originally $46) at amazon.com

Kamenstein Ellington Revolving Tower

Amazon

To buy: Kamenstein Ellington Revolving Spice Tower, $34 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.0

Amazon

To buy: Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.0, $36 (originally $38) at amazon.com

The Only Bean Crunchy Dry Roasted Edamame Beans

Amazon

To buy: The Only Bean Dry Roasted Edamame Bean Variety Pack, $13 with coupon (originally $14) at amazon.com

RXBAR Protein Bars, 12g Protein, Gluten Free Snacks, Variety Pack

Amazon

To buy: RXBAR Protein Bars, 5-Box Variety Pack, $50 (originally $56) at amazon.com

