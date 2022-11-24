Whoa, Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Kitchen and Home Must-Haves for Black Friday—Up to 84% Off

Shopping for big-ticket kitchen and home must-haves feels a little sweeter when you get that coveted item at a wow-worthy price. And that’s exactly what you should expect while shopping for everything on your list during Amazon’s massive Black Friday sale. And the deals? Yeah, don’t be surprised if your jaw drops after seeing our list.

Black Friday is just a few hours away, but Amazon is already dropping amazing markdowns on popular items across the board to get your home — and your spirits — ready for the holidays. The official Black Friday sale kicks off on November 24 with markdowns on kitchen essentials, entertaining favorites, storage picks, and more up to 84% off. Yep, that discount is not a typo.

During the event, you’ll find prices on popular brands like Staub, Lodge, KitchenAid, Keurig, Ninja, and more slashed in half — and that’s just in the cookware and appliance department. There are also massive deals on festive Lenox place settings, Nordic Ware bakeware, Rubbermaid storage containers, and J.A. Henckels knives that start at just $8. Oh, and don’t forget about the home discounts on bar carts, Roomba robot vacuums, and Insignia TVs, just to name a few.

Best Overall Black Friday Deals

And while you’re probably shopping for a lot of items to prepare for the holidays, definitely use Black Friday as a time to get gifts for friends, family, and even yourself. You won’t find sales this low for a while, so why not score the gift of their dreams at a price your wallet will love, too? As for treating yourself, there are tons of great items on this list that are stylish, hardworking, and super durable. Read: They’ll last forever.

Anyone can shop these Black Friday deals; however, you can save even more on Amazon as a Prime member. How? Signing up for a Prime membership grants you additional discounts, plus perks like Prime Video and the famous free two-day shipping. This way, you can get your items right to your door in the nick of time.

Ready to see what’s on sale? Skip combing through pages of Amazon deals and browse through our picks instead. We did the hard work of compiling the most exciting home and kitchen deals available, and we’ll be updating this throughout the event to give you the best of the best in real time. Now get your credit cards out; it’s time to go shopping.

Black Friday Cookware Deals

Amazon

Every holiday meal starts with a few ingredients and a really good cookware piece. The right pots, pans, and Dutch ovens will cook your food thoroughly and keep everything hot for serving. And these high-end options are designed to last a lifetime, which is why investment pieces are the way to go. Sure, they cost more upfront, but their durability and quality make them so worth it. And surprise: You can experience these top-tier products at a fraction of the price during Black Friday.

Right now, there are sales on popular Le Creuset and Crockpot Dutch ovens as well as pots from Farberware up to 62% off. You’ll also find fun seasonal cookware pieces from Staub, like this petite artichoke cocotte that holds up to 16 ounces, can be used in the oven and broiler, and is just $20 — 43% off. This pick is perfect for serving appetizers this holiday season, which is why shoppers put them on display filled with side dishes like cheese dips, hummus, salsa, and more. Looking for another fun pick? This Staub pumpkin dish is great for individual soups, cranberry sauces, and more and starts at $35.

Black Friday Bakeware Deals

Amazon

You simply can’t have a big holiday meal without something sweet to close out the night. That’s where these bakeware deals come in with sales on every kind of baking dish and pan you could ever want. If you’re still not over fall just yet, you’ve got to check out this festive harvest loaf pan from Nordic Ware. It leaves an impression of pumpkins, acorns, pinecones, and berries on your bread, making it an easy centerpiece. However, if you’re thinking of Christmas already, go with this nutcracker cakelet pan that has four super intricate and classy designs.

If you’re starting your bakeware collection from scratch, a set might be up your alley. This 10-piece set from Farberware comes with a sheet pan, muffin tin, cake pan, and cooling rack, just to name a few. It also has a nonstick finish, so your baked goods will be easy to remove without cracking or sticking to the pan. The best part is arguably the price — it’s on sale for just $56.

Black Friday Appliance Deals

Amazon

Enlisting a kitchen appliance to do the hard work for you is probably one of the smartest things you can do around the holidays. Why? Instead of standing over a hot stove, you can tend to your guests, tidy up the place, or take a little break from it all without missing a beat. With so many top brands on sale, you’ll want for nothing after shopping this Black Friday sale.

Stay caffeinated for one with this Keurig mini single-serve coffee maker, or make java for the whole family in this 12-cup Ninja brewer — up to 30% off. But if you’re really looking to treat yourself to a Starbucks-like experience without leaving the house, consider this espresso coffee maker from De’Longhi that can make iced coffees, cappuccinos, or macchiatos.

Fried chicken, fall vegetables, and homemade chips are all possible with this popular air fryer. In addition to air-frying your favorite dishes and appetizers, this small appliance can also bake cookies, roast potatoes, and dehydrate citrus (hello, drink garnishes). And it’s 73% off right now. But if you want the crispiest chicken sandwich around, you might want to get this Toastmaster deep fryer. It’s compact at just 2.5 liters and comes with all the gizmos to get delicious onion rings, fries, and tenders for just $44.

And while we’ve already covered bakeware, this KitchenAid stand mixer deal is too good not to talk about. Beat eggs, whip cream, or stir batter without breaking a sweat with this bestselling stand mixer. It uses 10 speeds, is compatible with 15 attachments, and comes in 20 colors — up to 24% off.

Black Friday Knife Deals

Amazon

If you need new knives after Thanksgiving Day prep, don’t worry — you can find many deals in the cutlery department before your next holiday meal.

J.A. Henckels knife sets are always a popular pick for their ability to cut through meats like butter and deliver precise slices for even portions and delicate garnishes. This 15-piece knife set is a bestseller with more than 8,900 five-star ratings from fans who have been using these knives for years and love the quality and versatility of each blade. Oh, and it’s 62% off.

Zwilling also has a smaller set of three knives that includes a small paring knife, a utility knife, and a classic chef’s knife. The chef’s knife, in particular, can accomplish many tasks, from chopping lots of vegetables to cutting strips of meat. This set is on sale for $140 at Amazon.

Black Friday Dining and Entertaining Deals

Amazon

Once all the food is prepped, you’ll need to sort out your dining and tablescape, which calls for dinnerware plates, silverware, and more. But before you even sit down for dinner, appetizers are in order, and you can serve them on this three-tier plate set that comes with a metal stand for $24. This one comes with classic white plates in a rectangular shape; however, if you’re interested in something more decorative, consider this pretty Lenox holiday server. The now-$56 tiered stand has a delicate design with a precious holly pattern and gold hardware.

Lenox also has a five-piece place setting set with an elegant appearance thanks to its 24-karat gold trimming. The set comes with dinner, salad, and bread plates, as well as a cup and saucer for $90. If you want a set that can serve more people at a cheaper price, go with this 16-piece option from Gibson Home that’s up to 32% off, bringing the price down to $41.

Black Friday Storage and Organization Deals

Amazon

Leftovers during the holiday season are inevitable, which is why having storage containers is a must. Shoppers and Food & Wine editors are obsessed with these Rubbermaid Brilliance storage containers that are available in multiple-size packs with up to 20 pieces. This pick comes with four containers and lids to accommodate sauces, rice dishes, soups, and more for $30.

You’ll also find storage containers ideal for dried produce, like these metal canister containers that come as a set of three with a little window that lets you peek into the airtight containers without opening the lid. Other on-sale storage options for the pantry include these stylish baskets, made with a seagrass weave and come with a lid for stacking purposes. And this wired storage basket two-pack that’s 27% off and will keep your pantry organized. It gives snacks, dried foods, and more their own place and even has a label plate to ensure things go in the right place for just $23.