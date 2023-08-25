These Shopper-Loved Covers on Amazon Start at $10 and Can Protect Your Beloved Grill from the Elements

Grills are expensive. Depending on the model you pick, the price can be upwards of $1,000. As such a sizable investment, you'll surely want to protect it from those summer thunderstorms, or big winter blizzards. And that's where a grill cover comes in.

Though the grill itself is pricey, there's no reason you need to spend boatloads on a cover. There are hundreds of options, all with thousands of perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, that are just $25 or less. Whether you’re looking to cover a new grill, or just need to replace an old one, we went ahead and gathered the six best options that users love, that way you don't have to do the painstaking searching. It’s worth noting that though specific sizes are listed, many of these grill covers come in different dimensions that’ll suit your specific grill too. Shop the best grill cover picks below, starting at just $10.

Shopper-Loved Grill Covers on Amazon $25 and Under

Viboos 58-Inch Waterproof Grill Cover

Amazon

This grill cover from Viboos comes in a variety of sizes, including this 58-inch one that’s just $17. It’s made with a waterproof, UV ray-resistant material with an oxford cloth weaving for a heavy-duty result. It’s actually Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling grill cover, and it has nearly 18,500 perfect ratings from shoppers, with reviews calling out that it’s the “best quality for an incredible price.” Users also love how heavy-duty it is, adding that it comes with clips at the bottom and straps to keep it super secure during whatever weather comes our way.

Athleegous 58-Inch Waterproof Grill Cover

Amazon

For just $10, this 58-inch cover also protects your grill very well, according to 5,200 Amazon users. It comes in 52-, 65-, and 72-inch sizes as well, all under $20, so it’ll fit a variety of different models at a solid price point. It’s made from a polyester material that’s water-, sun-, and snow-resistant. According to the brand, it’ll fit anything from our favorite Weber gas grill to Summit and Broil King models. To help secure it, you’ll find a very easy-to-use elastic hem. Without too many frills or fuss, this is a great option to grab if you just need a simple grill cover.

Simple Houseware 58-inch Waterproof Grill Cover

Amazon

Roughly 38,000 reviewers on Amazon gave this grill cover their seal of approval. “We've had this product on our grill, in all weather conditions, for the last 10 months. It is one of the best grill covers we have ever had,” one shopper wrote in their review. They added that it’s heavy enough not to blow away, plus it hasn’t gotten any wear and tear even after months of use. The weather-resistant cover comes in a wide range of sizes that cost up to $22, plus it comes with two handles to remove it easily, and velcro tabs to keep it secure.

Blackstone 28-Inch Waterproof Griddle Cover

Amazon

This cover from Blackstone is a favorite among shoppers to cover outdoor griddles. Nearly 6,000 shoppers bought this in the last month alone, according to Amazon. Plus, it has over 10,000 perfect ratings. Though it measures 28 inches, tons of customers note that it works well for their smaller griddles, so it’ll fit multiple sizes with ease. It’s 40 by 20 by 25 inches in size, and made with black vinyl canvas for a waterproof, weather-safe effect. It’s also windproof — it comes with clips that connect underneath the griddle’s base to keep it extra secure.

Unicook 55-Inch Waterproof Grill Cover

Amazon

This grill cover is a 55-inch model. It comes with all the bells and whistles: a UV, fade-resistant design, a waterproof material, velcro strips to keep it secure, and handles for easy maneuvering. It also includes hidden vents to keep airflow consistent and to let wind pass through on breezy days. Multiple shoppers note that even after owning the cover for years, it never faded and kept its quality. “It was frequently in either full sun, drizzle and even snow. The thing still looks almost as good as new,” one reviewer wrote. Don’t just take this customer's word for it though — it has just shy of 24,000 five-star ratings.

Weber 22-Inch Charcoal Kettle Grill Cover

Amazon

Calling all charcoal grill owners: this Weber cover is just $22. It’s roughly 35 by 30 by 24 inches and was designed to fit 22-inch charcoal grills. Shoppers call out how much they love the color it comes in too. “I truly prefer the color gray much more than the color black,” one person wrote, adding that it helps the grill blend in with their outdoor cooking station. Another user noted that the color holds less heat than the black ones too. It’s weatherproof and comes with velcro tabs you secure with the grills bottom stand. With 12,000 five-star ratings, it’s one to buy.

