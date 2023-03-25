These 10 Kitchen Deals Are Exclusive to Prime Members, and Prices Start at Just $7

Being a Prime member has so many advantages. Faster shipping, free shipping, GrubHub+ for free, the list goes on. But one thing that stands out above the rest is access to exclusive sales on Amazon products.

Right now, Amazon is slashing prices on kitchenware, from top-rated pieces of cookware to bestselling kitchen organization tools. Prices start at just $7, and to help you parse through them all, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals. And if you’re not a Prime member, you can still sign up and reap the benefits with a 30-day free trial.

The Best Prime Member Exclusive Deals Happening Now

Daxiongmao 7-Pack Silicone Lids

Amazon

To buy: $14 with Prime (originally $28) at amazon.com

This pack of seven lids will ensure you never have to rummage through your cabinets again to find one. They are made from silicone and are microwave-safe, plus they use suction to keep anything you cover fresh. A pack is half off for Prime members only, right now.

Todlabe Nonstick Wok

Amazon

To buy: $40 with Prime (originally $46) at amazon.com

This 13-inch Carbon Steel Wok has a pre-seasoned nonstick surface designed to help your stir-fry slide around with ease. It has a flat bottom, so it can sit on your stovetop without wobbling, and an ergonomic handle so you can effortlessly move it back and forth.

Beneno Wine Opener

Amazon

To buy: $12 with Prime (originally $17) at amazon.com

This wine opener has over 8,100 perfect ratings thanks to its quality and how easy it makes opening bottles. It’s simple to use, and one reviewer even writes, “This wine opener is the best I have ever bought. It’s easy to use and clears the cork without any issue.” It’s worth grabbing now, especially if you’re a Prime member.

Fkprojv 2-Pack Under-Sink Organizers

Amazon

To buy: $32 with Prime (originally $43) at amazon.com

The space under your kitchen sink is probably a mess — I know mine is. This two-pack of under-the-sink organizers will help you get it into shape in no time. Measuring 15.6- by 8.6- by 13.2-inches, it has a drawer that slides out for easy access. Grabbing a new bottle of dish soap will be easier than ever.

Keylitos Immersion Hand Blender

Amazon

To buy: $40 with Prime (originally $50) at amazon.com

Get a handheld blender and your life will never be the same. It’s perfect for blending soups right in your Dutch oven, or smoothies right in the mug. Even better, this one is just $40 for Prime members right now, which when compared to a fancy Vitamix, is basically free.

Syvio Food Processor

Amazon

To buy: $30 with Prime, (originally $50) at amazon.com

A food processor is a kitchen essential and will make prep work fly by. This one has two different bowls that are compatible with it and holds five cups worth of food. It’s fairly small, too, so you can easily tuck it away when you’re not using it.

Cokunst Milk Frother

Amazon

To buy: $7 with Prime (originally $10) at amazon.com

You can have your favorite Starbucks drink at home, you just need a milk frother to do it. This $7 option for Prime members is handheld and battery-powered, making it easy to whip up whole, 2%, skim, oat, soy, or any kind of milk into a frothy texture in no time. Now you just need to watch some latte art TikToks and you’re set.

Ymasins Set of 3 Ceramic Baking Dishes

Amazon

To buy: $50 with Prime (originally $60) at amazon.com

Every kitchen needs a set of quality ceramic baking dishes, and these ones are on sale right now for Prime members only. The set comes with three different sizes, a 12- by 8-inch dish, a 9.25- by 6.5-inch dish, and a 6.75- by 5.25-inch dish perfect for baking up any concoction. And they’re scratch-resistant, so even if you’re in a heated battle over who gets the last brownie, they won’t ruin easily.

Senate Nonstick Griddle Pan

Amazon

To buy: $30 with Prime (originally $50) at amazon.com

A griddle is beyond versatile: It’s ideal for cooking a full breakfast of eggs, pancakes, and hashbrowns, and also perfect for cooking shrimp a la plancha, or making grilled cheese during the workday. This griddle has a nonstick coating to make all of those delicious foods even easier to make, and when you’re done, cleaning up will take just seconds.

Coffee Mug Warmer

Amazon

To buy: $20 with Prime (originally $24) at amazon.com

There are few things worse than cold coffee (unless it was already iced). This coffee mug warmer solves that problem for good for just $20. Place any ceramic, glass, or stainless steel mug on top of this electric coaster, and your coffee will stay hot until you’re actually able to drink the whole cup.

