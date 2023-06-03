Don’t Miss Out: Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These 10 Kitchen Deals That Start at Just $7

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you know about the extra perks when it comes to shopping online. Fast shipping is one, but there are also some extra deals waiting for members only.

And the kitchenware section is no exception. It's filled with essentials from top brands like Ninja, Calphalon, Instant Pot, and more, spanning across appliances, kitchen tools, and cookware. These 10 deals are the best member exclusive deals happening now, and prices start at just $7. And if you’re not already a Prime Member, rest assured. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

The Best Prime Member Exclusive Deals Happening Now

Kitchpower 3-Piece Vegetable Peeler Set

To buy: $11 with Prime (originally $17) at amazon.com

One of the most forgotten tools in the kitchen is a vegetable peeler, and they need now and again. These Y-shaped ones are a favorite of many home cooks and chefs, since they’re easy to use. This pack comes with three, so you’ll have a few backups on hand when you inevitably need it. The blade is made with carbon steel, so it should resist rusting overtime as well. .

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender

To buy: $80 with Prime (originally $100) at amazon.com

With the weather heating up, a nice smoothie, milkshake, or blended mixed drink sounds pretty good right about now. But, you’ll need a good blender to make it at home. Luckily, this popular Ninja blender is on sale for less than $100 right now. It’s raked up over 37,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, all thanks to its powerful performance and ease of use. It comes with an extra-large pitcher that can fit 72-ounces, plus you can pulse or control the blender power with ease.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multicooker

To buy: $130 with Prime (originally $170) at amazon.com

A multicooker is a year-round essential. Use it to slow cook proteins for easy weeknight dinners, cook up rice with no guesswork, and whip up beans in an instant. And, few pressure cookers (or appliances for that matter) have achieved the reputation of the Instant Pot. The 6-quart version of the 10-in-1 multicooker is on sale right now for just shy of 25% off. The interior of the pot is made with stainless steel, so you can saute ingredients in it for maximum flavor before you slow cook, pressure cook, sous vide, or even steam, among many other settings. Now’s the time to grab one.

John Boos Classic Collection Walnut Wood End Grain Chopping Block

To buy: $259 with Prime (originally $372) at amazon.com

There’s nothing like a chopping block from John Boos. They’re functional, but also show-stopping in their own right, and this walnut wood version is absolutely gorgeous. It’s big, at 18-inches long, 12 inches wide, and 1.75 inches thick so there’s plenty of room to chop, dice, and slice. The surface has the classic checkerboard-like design, showing all of the different tones and grain in the wood. You’ll have handles located on the inside of each end for you to grab onto though, in case you want to move it or you need to flip it. Bottom line: With an investment piece like this on sale for 30% off, it’s a tough one to pass up.

Fullstar 6-in-1 Vegetable Chopper

To buy: $20 with Prime (originally $40) at amazon.com

With over 17,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, it’s easy to see why shoppers love this nifty gadget. It can slice as a mandoline, but you can julienne, spiralize, and grate any ingredient you choose. It comes with a safety guard, plus a container to catch everything as it is cut up. Shoppers say it’s the best slicer they’ve ever tried. “Ordered this and I love it. It’s easy to use, easy to clean, works really well on anything, and it comes with a safety glove,” another shopper wrote.

Chefsofi Cheese Board Set

To buy: $40 with Prime (originally $72) at amazon.com

There’s nothing like a summer party, especially when a good food spread is involved. If you have plans to throw your own, this cheese board set is a great find. It’s nearly half off right now, plus it comes with tons of accessories to make hosting easy. You’ll get the board, plus five bowls that nest on top, and four different knives that are hidden under the top of the board. The boards are perfect for small snacks, dips, and spreads, and you can use the knife for cutting different cheeses or meats with ease.

Calphalon 10-Piece Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set

To buy: $170 with Prime (originally $200) at amazon.com

If you're looking for a nonstick cookware set that’s on sale, this Calphalon option ready to pick up. I’s made with stainless steel, aluminum, and a nonstick coating. It’s smaller than the Ninja set, with 10-pieces, so it’s a great choice if you want options, but not necessarily something that’s all-inclusive. You’ll get an 8- and 10-inch frying pan, a 2.5-quart sauce pan with a lid, a 3-quart saute pan with lid, and a 6-quart stock pot with lid, along with two silicone inserts that help prevent boiling water from bubbling over. It’s also oven-safe, and can handle heat up to 450℉.

Calphalon 12-Inch Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan with Lid

To buy: $55 with Prime (originally $65) at amazon.com

If you’re in need of just one cookware piece, this 12-inch frying pan might just do the trick. It has a ceramic interior with a nonstick coating for easy, breezy cooking. The 12-inch diameter is key for bigger batches of food, whether you’re cooking proteins, making pancakes, or baking a frittata.

ThermoPro TP-17 Dual Probe Digital Thermometer

To buy: $22 with Prime (originally $34) at amazon.com

A digital thermometer is a kitchen essential you surely can’t be without, especially as grilling season approaches. It’s key for cooking food to the right temperature for safety, but also important for making sure they come out perfectly done. This 33% off option from ThermoPro is great, since its freestanding design with dual probes makes it easy to use for everything from smoking meats, to cooking custards up to the right temperatures.

Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother

To buy: $7 with Prime (originally $10) at amazon.com

Milk frothers feel like a non-necessity, but once you have one at home, you’ll wonder why you didn’t grab one sooner. They’re great for whipping up milk for iced or hot lattes, but they also work to blend up dressings, protein shakes, and way more. This Bosenkitchen one is a shopper favorite with over 63,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. If you’re even a little bit swayed, it’s well worth grabbing, since it’s on sale for just $7 right now.

