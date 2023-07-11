Yeti Just Slashed Prices on Coolers, Tumblers, and More in Its First Prime Day Sale in Years

Discounts are as high as 50% off.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023

Yeti is one of our favorite brands for drinkware and outdoor gear, and for good reason: It over-engineers everything. From its coolers to its tumblers, everything Yeti makes keeps contents ice-cold for way longer than you’d ever need, ensuring there’s one less thing to worry about in life. But with this guarantee, comes a big price tag. 

Not right now, though. Yeti is having its first official Prime Day sale in years, taking 30% off coolers and up to 50% off drinkware in select colors. This is a big deal you won’t want to miss. Yeti rarely has sales, and if it does, the discounts are about 20% off at most. 

Keep scrolling to shop the best deals happening during Amazon Prime Day. But act quickly: Yeti products tend to go fast. 

Best Prime Day Yeti Deals: 

Roadie 24 Cooler

Amazon PD YETI Roadie 24 Cooler

Amazon

Yeti’s Roadie cooler rarely goes on sale, but right now the Nordic purple and Nordic blue models are $75 off. It has a 2-liter capacity and measures 16.5- by 14.5- by 17.5-inches, so it won’t take up your entire trunk. It can hold 18 cans with a 2-to-1 ice-to-can ratio, and can take just about anything you throw at it. Seriously. I’ve dropped mine out of a car going 30 miles per hour, and it was barely scratched.

Tundra 45 Cooler

Amazon PD YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

Amazon

If you’re looking for a larger format cooler, the Yeti Tundra is the way to go. It measures 26- by 16- by 16.75-inches and can hold 26 cans with a 2-to-1 ice-to-can ratio, so about eight more than the smaller Roadie. It has 3 inches of PermaFrost insulation to keep ice cold for long periods of time, and latches made with heavy-duty rubber to take leaks out of the equation entirely. Grab the Nordic purple for $216 less during Prime Day.

Rambler 30-Ounce Tumbler

Amazon PD YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Amazon

For a larger piece of drinkware ideal for longer roadtrips, add this 30-ounce tumbler to your cart. It has the same insulation, but a larger size to hold all of your favorite beverages from tea to coffee to water. It even has a smart design that ensures it will fit in your car’s cup holder. The 30% Prime Day discount includes alpine yellow, Nordic blue, Nordic purple, and seafoam. 

Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler

Amazon PD YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler

Amazon

If you’re looking for a piece of Yeti drinkware specifically designed for wine, you’ve come to the right place. This 10-ounce wine tumbler has a curved shape to mimic a wine glass. But because it’s made with stainless steel, it’s a great option to bring to the park, the beach, or even to sip poolside. And it works especially well for chilled wines, keeping them at a consistently cold temperature even if the sun is beating down on you. Grab clay, seafoam, and Nordic purple at 30% off.

Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler

Amazon Prime Day YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Amazon

For a middle-of-the-road piece of drinkware that can literally do it all, we recommend opting for this 20-ounce tumbler in alpine yellow or Nordic purple while it’s on sale. It has all of the same features as the above pieces, but is a sleek size that can fit in a backpack or work bag, making it ideal for commuters or people who are consistently on-the-go. 

Rambler 16-Ounce Colster

Amazon PD YETI Rambler 16 oz. Colster Tall Can Insulator for Tallboys

Amazon

Last but not least, there’s this 16-ounce colster on sale in seafoam, black, navy, and white. It’s perfect for keeping canned beverages like seltzers ice cold. You can either use it as a glass or as a Koozie, and just slide the can right in. This way, your hand won’t warm up the drink, allowing you to sip a cold beverage for as long as it lasts.

