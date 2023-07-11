Yeti is one of our favorite brands for drinkware and outdoor gear, and for good reason: It over-engineers everything. From its coolers to its tumblers, everything Yeti makes keeps contents ice-cold for way longer than you’d ever need, ensuring there’s one less thing to worry about in life. But with this guarantee, comes a big price tag.

Not right now, though. Yeti is having its first official Prime Day sale in years, taking 30% off coolers and up to 50% off drinkware in select colors. This is a big deal you won’t want to miss. Yeti rarely has sales, and if it does, the discounts are about 20% off at most.

Keep scrolling to shop the best deals happening during Amazon Prime Day. But act quickly: Yeti products tend to go fast.

Best Prime Day Yeti Deals:

Roadie 24 Cooler

Amazon

Yeti’s Roadie cooler rarely goes on sale, but right now the Nordic purple and Nordic blue models are $75 off. It has a 2-liter capacity and measures 16.5- by 14.5- by 17.5-inches, so it won’t take up your entire trunk. It can hold 18 cans with a 2-to-1 ice-to-can ratio, and can take just about anything you throw at it. Seriously. I’ve dropped mine out of a car going 30 miles per hour, and it was barely scratched.

Tundra 45 Cooler

Amazon

If you’re looking for a larger format cooler, the Yeti Tundra is the way to go. It measures 26- by 16- by 16.75-inches and can hold 26 cans with a 2-to-1 ice-to-can ratio, so about eight more than the smaller Roadie. It has 3 inches of PermaFrost insulation to keep ice cold for long periods of time, and latches made with heavy-duty rubber to take leaks out of the equation entirely. Grab the Nordic purple for $216 less during Prime Day.

Rambler 30-Ounce Tumbler

Amazon

For a larger piece of drinkware ideal for longer roadtrips, add this 30-ounce tumbler to your cart. It has the same insulation, but a larger size to hold all of your favorite beverages from tea to coffee to water. It even has a smart design that ensures it will fit in your car’s cup holder. The 30% Prime Day discount includes alpine yellow, Nordic blue, Nordic purple, and seafoam.

Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler

Amazon

If you’re looking for a piece of Yeti drinkware specifically designed for wine, you’ve come to the right place. This 10-ounce wine tumbler has a curved shape to mimic a wine glass. But because it’s made with stainless steel, it’s a great option to bring to the park, the beach, or even to sip poolside. And it works especially well for chilled wines, keeping them at a consistently cold temperature even if the sun is beating down on you. Grab clay, seafoam, and Nordic purple at 30% off.

Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler

Amazon

For a middle-of-the-road piece of drinkware that can literally do it all, we recommend opting for this 20-ounce tumbler in alpine yellow or Nordic purple while it’s on sale. It has all of the same features as the above pieces, but is a sleek size that can fit in a backpack or work bag, making it ideal for commuters or people who are consistently on-the-go.

Rambler 16-Ounce Colster

Amazon

Last but not least, there’s this 16-ounce colster on sale in seafoam, black, navy, and white. It’s perfect for keeping canned beverages like seltzers ice cold. You can either use it as a glass or as a Koozie, and just slide the can right in. This way, your hand won’t warm up the drink, allowing you to sip a cold beverage for as long as it lasts.

