Wüsthof Knives Are the Best of the Best, and Amazon Quietly Discounted Sets Up to 54% Off for Prime Day

There are few brands with the same coveted reputation as Wüsthof. Celebrity chefs (like Ina Garten), professional chefs, and home cooks all flock to the brand for its knives. And because they’re in such high demand, you can almost never find them on sale — until today.

Amazon’s sale section is pooling with deals thanks to Prime Day, and we're lucky enough to find Wüsthoff shining among the millions. You'll find anything from smaller knife sets to bigger block sets, and even pieces like carving gift sets, all on sale up to 54% off — a massive discount for the brand. They're Prime Member-exclusive, so grab the free 30-day trial if you need to. Shop the five best deals below before they're gone.



Best Prime Day Wüsthof Knives Deals

Classic Hollow Edge 2-Piece Chef's Knife Set

The brand holds a reputation for high-quality German steel knives that deliver both sharpness and longevity. And when it comes to everyday knives, like chef and paring knives, those sentiments are even more important. They’re typically used the most in the kitchen — the chef’s knife for tasks like chopping, slicing, and trimming, with the paring knife taking on any detail work. The brand wrapped up these two essentials in this Classic two-piece knife set, which features full-tang, triple-riveted handles and a hollow-edged blade. The hollows help prevent any food from sticking to the knife as you slice, since it leaves a slight air pocket. At 43% off, it’s a tough deal to pass up, especially if you just want a few essentials to get you through any prep.

Gourmet 4-Piece Chef's Knife Set

You’ll also be able to grab pieces from the brand’s Gourmet line, which includes laser-cut high-carbon steel blades with durable handles. This four-piece set doesn’t come with a block, so it’s another great buy if you don’t have a ton of space, want to start small, or if you already own a block you want to fill. You’ll get a 2.75-inch paring knife, a 4.5-inch utility knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, and a honing steel for maintenance, all nearly half price.

Gourmet 6-Piece Knife Block Set

For a starter set with a block, this six-piece option is the one to pick. It features a neutral mid-toned acacia wood block with extra slots to grow your collection over time. In this set, you’ll find essential small knives, like a 2.75-inch paring knife and a 4.5-inch utility knife for peeling and chopping vegetables or trimming proteins. You’ll also find a ​​6-inch chef's knife and kitchen shears, along with a honing steel to sharpen.

Gourmet 11-Piece Knife Block Set

This 11-piece knife set from the Gourmet line is a whopping 54% off, and well worth picking up if you want an all-encompassing set that has just enough of the basics, plus extras. Among the usual knives you’ll find in the above sets, like paring, chef’s, and utility knives, you’ll also find an 8-inch serrated bread knife for cutting through crusty loaves and cakes, as well as a four-piece set of steak knives — an essential for summer dinners. It all comes neatly organized in a light beech wood block.

Gourmet 16-Piece Knife Block Set

The largest set on sale is this now-40% off Gourmet 16-piece block set. This is the one to grab if you’re serious about your cooking projects and want the right tools on hand for specific tasks. You’ll find specialty knives, like a peeling knife, a trimming knife, and even a spreading knife for jams, butters, or cheeses. You’ll get other pieces too, including a paring knife, serrated utility knife, steak knives, and a chef’s knife. The block itself had 17-slots to hold all 15 knives, plus the honing steel and scissors.

