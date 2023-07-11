Wüsthof Knives Are the Best of the Best, and Amazon Quietly Discounted Sets Up to 54% Off for Prime Day

Deals this good can’t last.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day WÃ¼sthof Gourmet 6-Piece Knife Block Set
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

There are few brands with the same coveted reputation as Wüsthof. Celebrity chefs (like Ina Garten), professional chefs, and home cooks all flock to the brand for its knives. And because they’re in such high demand, you can almost never find them on sale — until today. 

Amazon’s sale section is pooling with deals thanks to Prime Day, and we're lucky enough to find Wüsthoff shining among the millions. You'll find anything from smaller knife sets to bigger block sets, and even pieces like carving gift sets, all on sale up to 54% off — a massive discount for the brand. They're Prime Member-exclusive, so grab the free 30-day trial if you need to. Shop the five best deals below before they're gone. 

Best Prime Day Wüsthof Knives Deals

Classic Hollow Edge 2-Piece Chef's Knife Set

Amazon WÃ¼sthof Classic Hollow Edge 2-Piece Chef's Knife Set

Amazon

The brand holds a reputation for high-quality German steel knives that deliver both sharpness and longevity. And when it comes to everyday knives, like chef and paring knives, those sentiments are even more important. They’re typically used the most in the kitchen — the chef’s knife for tasks like chopping, slicing, and trimming, with the paring knife taking on any detail work. The brand wrapped up these two essentials in this Classic two-piece knife set, which features full-tang, triple-riveted handles and a hollow-edged blade. The hollows help prevent any food from sticking to the knife as you slice, since it leaves a slight air pocket. At 43% off, it’s a tough deal to pass up, especially if you just want a few essentials to get you through any prep. 

Gourmet 4-Piece Chef's Knife Set

Amazon Prime Day WÃ¼sthof Gourmet 4-Piece Chef's Knife Set

Amazon

You’ll also be able to grab pieces from the brand’s Gourmet line, which includes laser-cut high-carbon steel blades with durable handles. This four-piece set doesn’t come with a block, so it’s another great buy if you don’t have a ton of space, want to start small, or if you already own a block you want to fill. You’ll get a 2.75-inch paring knife, a 4.5-inch utility knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, and a honing steel for maintenance, all nearly half price. 

Gourmet 6-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon Prime Day WÃ¼sthof Gourmet 6-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon

For a starter set with a block, this six-piece option is the one to pick. It features a neutral mid-toned acacia wood block with extra slots to grow your collection over time. In this set, you’ll find essential small knives, like a 2.75-inch paring knife and a 4.5-inch utility knife for peeling and chopping vegetables or trimming proteins. You’ll also find a ​​6-inch chef's knife and kitchen shears, along with a honing steel to sharpen.  

Gourmet 11-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon Prime Day WÃ¼sthof Gourmet 11-Piece Knife Block Set, Beech Wood

Amazon

This 11-piece knife set from the Gourmet line is a whopping 54% off, and well worth picking up if you want an all-encompassing set that has just enough of the basics, plus extras. Among the usual knives you’ll find in the above sets, like paring, chef’s, and utility knives, you’ll also find an 8-inch serrated bread knife for cutting through crusty loaves and cakes, as well as a four-piece set of steak knives — an essential for summer dinners. It all comes neatly organized in a light beech wood block. 

Gourmet 16-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon Prime Day WÃSTHOF Gourmet 16-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon

The largest set on sale is this now-40% off Gourmet 16-piece block set. This is the one to grab if you’re serious about your cooking projects and want the right tools on hand for specific tasks. You’ll find specialty knives, like a peeling knife, a trimming knife, and even a spreading knife for jams, butters, or cheeses. You’ll get other pieces too, including a paring knife, serrated utility knife, steak knives, and a chef’s knife. The block itself had 17-slots to hold all 15 knives, plus the honing steel and scissors.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Zulay Milk Frother for Coffee with Upgraded Titanium Motor
Over 14,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $10 Milk Frother, and Now I Do Too
Dutch oven on sale
Le Creuset’s Classic Round Dutch Oven Is $130 Off for a Limited Time
Amazon Prime Day Pizza Oven Sale Tout
I’m a Food Editor, and the One Thing I Wanted to Buy on Prime Day is Officially on Sale
Related Articles
Kitchen Deals Roundup PD Tout
The 110 Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop This Year—Up to 75% Off
Amazon Prime Day Knife Deals Tout
These 25 Amazon Prime Day Knife Deals Are a Cut Above the Rest, Up to 64% Off
Amazon Prime Day Best Deals on Knives Tout
The 19 Best Deals on Steak Knives, Knife Sets, and Chef’s Knives Before Prime Day Begins
Staub Cast Iron 3.5-qt Braiser with Glass Lid Tout
Staub, Cuisinart, J.A. Henckels, and More Are on Sale This Fourth of July Weekend—Up to 62% Off on Amazon
Target Best Early July 4 Deals
Target Deeply Discounted 8,400+ Kitchen Items Ahead of July 4, and We Found 23 Top Deals Up to 70% Off
Best Knife Sets
The 7 Best Knife Sets for 2023, According to Our Tests
kitchen knife set on a colored pattern background
The 20 Best Knife Gifts for Home Cooks, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Kitchen Deals Tout
The 21 Best Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Kitchen Deals Up to 50% Off
Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Are on Sale for Prime DayâShop the 13 Best Discounts Now Tout
Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Are on Sale for Prime Day—Shop the 15 Best Discounts Now
Tons of Cookware Deals Just Dropped on Amazon for Prime DayâShop 25+ of the Best, from Lodge to All-Clad Tout
Tons of Cookware Deals Just Dropped on Amazon for Prime Day—Shop 25+ of the Best, from Lodge to All-Clad
Deal Roundup: FW Faves Tout
15 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Food & Wine-Tested Favorite Kitchen Tools, Starting at Just $11
Deal Roundup: Grill Cleaning Tools Tout
Blackstone, Cuisinart, and OXO Just Dropped Incredible Deals on Grill Cleaning Tools for Prime Day
Wüsthof Classic 3-Piece Cheese Knife Set
The Best Cheese Knives
Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Products, and These Are the 12 Worth Grabbing This Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Kitchen Products Tout
Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Kitchen Products Are Already on Sale Before Prime Day
Target Henckels Knife Set Deal Tout
This Top-Rated Henckels Knife Set Includes the Only Three Blades You Need—and It’s Nearly Half Off