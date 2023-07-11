Vitamix Blenders Are Nearly 50% Off—Shop the 8 Best Deals Before They’re Gone Tonight

No season calls for a blender as much as summer. And there are few brands that hold the same reputation as Vitamix. With high-powered, versatile models in its lineup, each blender is capable of blending through the thickest of ingredients to produce delicious smoothies, shakes, and dips with ease. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can grab these powerhouse blenders on sale.

With higher price tags, there’s nothing like scoring one of the many models from Vitamix on rare sale. From compact pieces, to some of our editor-loved professional series options, there are a handful of pieces to choose from. You'll whizz up your way through the rest of the scorching hot season once you have one of your own. Shop the eight best Vitamix deals below, with discounts up to 45% off.

Best Prime Day Vitamix Blender Deals

Propel Series 750 Blender

This blender is the brand’s newest release. It’s designed to make blending even more fuss-free than other models. It holds all of the same performance hallmarks of a Vitamix — a sturdy, sleek base and upright blender pitcher with stainless steel blades — but you’ll get a wide variety of blender presets. This particular model comes with five programs: smoothie, hot soup, frozen dessert, dips and spreads, and a self-cleaning option. You’ll just use the dial on the base to toggle between each setting on the left. On the right, you can use different speed levels to customize your blending, too. There’s also a pulse feature if you’re looking to chop, but not completely blend mixtures.

A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

If you’re looking for a blender from the brand that uses tech to boost user experience, the Ascent line is for you. You can score the A3300 series on sale right now over $100 off. Not only will you get a unique touch-screen interface on the base of the blender, but you’ll also be able to use a programmable timer, which other models don’t have. This’ll allow you to blend something for a specific amount of time without having to hold the button down. It also has a self-detect technology that allows you to swap different blender cups from the Ascent line without having to make any adjustments, making this blender extremely versatile.

E310 Explorian Blender

This is one of our favorite Vitamix blender models, and the one I personally own. We ranked it a great option for beginners, which I agree with. It’s the perfect entry point for anyone that wants to get a feel for what these blenders are and how they work. It’s lower in price than many of the other models, but you still get what you need for a wide array of tasks, from blending sauces and smoothies, to blending dips, spreads, and smoothie bowls. The pitcher is a generous 64-ounces with a shorter design, and the base has a simple, easy-to-use interface. You’ll find an on-off switch, a time display to show how long you’ve been blending, a dial with different speed levels, and a pulse button. I don’t regret saving to buy this blender for even a moment, and I definitely wouldn’t pass up buying it on sale.

3-Piece Immersion Blender Set

Vitamix also makes immersion blenders, which are long, skinny blenders meant to submerge into mixtures for blending. They’re great for soups, sauces, smoothies, emulsions and more, especially if they’re big batches that you don’t want to transfer to a blender. We ranked the Vitamix one a favorite, especially for soups. We love its speedy blending, since it has a very high-powered motor. It also has an extra long blending shaft, which makes blending large batches of mixtures even easier. Right now, you can score it in a three piece set on sale, which includes the classic blender attachment plus a nifty whisk attachment, which comes with a case for storage. You can also grab the immersion blender on sale on it's own, too.

Professional Series 750 Blender

Vitamix also has a classic line, which features simpler, intuitive designs. The 750 series blender is one option that makes it easy to blend anything without any guesswork, since it also has five presets for blending smoothies, soups, purees, frozen desserts, and a self-cleaning setting, like the Propel series above. You’ll get a 64-ounce pitcher, a low profile design, and just like all other Vitamix blenders, a lid and a tamper to help move thicker mixtures along.

Professional Series Vitamix 5200 Blender

This is another one of our favorite Vitamix blenders. It comes with a tapered blender pitcher that helps perpetuate the classic Vitamix vortex that keeps mixtures moving along. There are less bells and whistles than other Pro-series models, like the one above. It just has a dial control, pulse button, and an on-off switch. We find it’s a favorite in our kitchens for its ease, but we also love how durable it is too. This is the go-to choice we recommend for people who plan to use the blenders a lot, like chefs or avid home-cooks.

A2300 Ascent Series Blender

Among the ascend series is this A2300 blender — a slightly different model than the A3300. Instead of a touch screen digital display, you’ll find a knob to control the blending speed. It still has wireless connectivity, so you can use different containers from the line, as the base will detect the change on its own. It comes with a 64-ounce pitcher, lid, and tamper along with the base.

A2500 Ascent Series Blender

This model is our favorite smart blender from Vitamix. It performed the best out of the 11 blenders we tested, in fact. Because of the wireless connection, you can use the different blending programs, since the connectivity allows you to connect the blender to your phone through an app. It has a sleek LED display with a dial like the A2300, but you'll also find three built-in program settings to toggle too, including smoothie, hot soup, and frozen dessert. It’s a solid blend between all of the Ascent blenders available.

