Amazon Prime Day is here with the best vacuum deals for all your needs! While all floors collect dirt, dust, and pet hair, kitchen floors seem to get grimier. Bread crumbs and bell pepper seeds fall from the counter, and spices and grated Parmesan somehow sprinkle the floor. You may not notice it at first glance, but the debris builds up. A good vacuum will keep your kitchen and dining area fresh, and manufacturers continue to improve their features and connectivity to make cleaning floors easier than ever.

We wait all year for shopping events like Amazon Prime Day to sweep up appliances at a great value. Many vacuums cost hundreds of dollars, so no discount is too small. That said, Amazon has gone above our expectations with up to 59% off vacuums from bestselling brands, including Shark, Samsung, Dyson, Tineco, and Miele. As the best deals tend to sell out well before the 48-hour sale ends, we’ve saved you the time of finding them by listing our top vacuum picks below by type.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals

Lightweight and slim, cordless stick vacuums are easy to maneuver, transport, and store. They’re also more powerful than their appearance might let on. The LG CordZero Kompressor Cordless Stick Vacuum with ThinQ, for example, can run on its two batteries for up to two hours, which makes it a great option for large spaces. It also compresses debris to make room for more. It’s now 39% off.

Tineco Pure One S15 Pet Cordless Vacuum

Amazon

For $150 off, the Tineco Pure One S15 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is a slightly larger, more powerful version of the vacuum that scored the highest in our vacuum lab tests, the S11, which won us over for being lightweight, easy to work with, and quiet. The S15 has the same merits, with the advantage of a pet-specific brush head designed to suck up fur. Another fantastic deal is the Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for nearly $300 off. It comes with two tech-enhanced brush heads: one with a laser to illuminate dust and the other with a de-tangling mechanism to remove wrapped-around hair as it deep-cleans carpets and floors. It also includes five more basic heads designed for getting stubborn dirt, crevices, and more.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

No vacuum can match the convenience of a robot that moves about your home. And though robot vacuums tend to be pricier than others, the Prime Day discounts are deep. Take Amazon’s top-selling robot vacuum, for example: the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL is now 30% off. In addition to self-emptying into a base for up to 45 days, its brush roll self-cleans when hair gets wrapped around it — a huge perk for anyone who vacuums pet hair daily.

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL

Amazon

We’re also eyeing a 38% discount on the iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, which is programmed to avoid pet waste and cords. You can even command it to clean smaller messes with your voice via Alexa or Google Home. Finally, the Airrobo P20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a steal at just $100, half off its original price. Minus the extra features, it serves the same function as pricier vacuums. You can use the remote or app to control where it cleans and the suction setting, in addition to setting up a schedule on the app.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Vacuum and Mop Combo Deals

While a vacuum and mop combo might seem like more of an investment than a cordless stick vacuum or upright vacuum, prices are actually comparable to other upright vacuums or robot vacuums, depending on the style you prefer. Many of these machines are only compatible with hard floors (so, not carpet) with the exception of some more expensive models, like the Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop, which turns its mop off when it detects carpet. It’s currently $290 off with a coupon.

Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop

Amazon

Still, if you want to vacuum and wash hard floors at the same time, an appliance like the Bissel PowerFresh Vac is an excellent value, especially at its sale price of $200. The PowerFresh Vacuum suctions up stains and spills, and its has easy touch controls to cycle between vacuum, steam, and mop. Also check out the Tineco Floor One S3 Breeze while it’s on sale for just $240. It has 19,000 five-star ratings to back it up.



Amazon

Best Prime Day Upright Vacuum Deals

Upright vacuums are a popular choice for their comfortable design (no need to hunch over to use them), versatility, and value. In fact, after testing 50 top-rated vacuums in our lab, we chose an upright model, the ​​Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, as our Best Overall. We found it very easy to maneuver and powerful enough to clean surfaces of all kinds in a minute or less. Almost 24,000 people have given it a five-star rating, and you can now get it for 32% off.

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

Amazon

Other Shark sales worth noting include $100 off the Shark LA502 Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum and the Shark NV356E Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $160. Both have HEPA filters to remove allergens and come with a Pet Power Brush that targets hair. If you’re looking for low cost, the Bissell CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum is just $54, while the Hoover Elite Swivel Upright Vacuum is a good value at $95.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Canister Vacuum Deals

Canister vacuums have a long hose made for cleaning ceilings, windows, and other out-of-reach spots. These vacuums collect debris in a canister base, which contains the motor, filter, and (in some cases) dust bags. We chose a Miele vacuum as the best canister model when we tested vacuums for its powerful, effective suction and maneuverability. One of Amazon’s best-selling canister vacuums, the Miele Classic C1 Pure Suction Bagged Canister Vacuum has won customers over for the same reasons, and it’s 22% off right now.

Shark CZ2001 Vertex Bagless Canister Vacuum

Amazon

One of the biggest discounts on our list, the Shark CZ2001 Vertex Bagless Canister Vacuum has been slashed to 59% off. Its wand bends so that you can reach under beds, couches, and coffee tables, and the canister is relatively lightweight to roll around. Designed to lift debris out of carpet, its two brushrolls also self-clean.