Traeger Grills Are the Ultimate Splurge—but Amazon Just Slashed $300+ Off for Prime Day

Drive around any neighborhood in the summer, and the wafting smell of smokey wood may just drift into your car. It's the season of smoking and grilling for a reason — there's nothing quite like barbecue with all the fixings. One of our favorite ways to cook proteins, vegetables and more with that rich flavor is with a Traeger Grill. And for Prime Day, Amazon is slashing the prices of tons of models.

The well-known brand is famous for its pellet grills, which uses wood to heat and cook food, imparting that famous taste to anything that graces the surface. You'll find anything from small, portable models, to smart WiFi-connected Food & Wine tested favorites, all at a discount. Shop the four best deals below, nearly 30% off.

Best Amazon Prime Day Traeger Grill Deals

Tailgater 20 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Save just over $100 on this tailgate-friendly model. After testing Traeger grills this one became our favorite portable option. It has a classic design, with a round clam-shell grill space, and a hopper on the side to hold the wood pellets. It has a great capacity, since the grill’s grated surface can fit anything from two chickens, three racks of ribs, or 12 burgers. When it came to cooking, this grill performed either on par or better than the larger grills we’d tested. But we loved that its compact design means it’s able to move around with you, so you can take it tailgating , camping, or even to the beach. It heats up to 450℉, has a keep warm mode, a meat probe, and a digital arc controller for temperature gauging as well.

Ranger Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

If you want a portable option that truly feels and looks compact, the Ranger is a great choice. It looks like a suitcase, measuring at just 13-inches tall and 20-inches wide. This model is the sister product to the Tailgater, and has about half the surface area for cooking, so it’s a great pick if you don’t need something quite as large. The hopper is inside the grill, and you’ll still get all the other features as the previous model, like the keep warm mode and meat probe. It comes with a griddle too, plus the lid has a nice latch to make it easy to pack up and carry.

Pro Series 780 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with WiFi

This Pro Series model is our favorite grill from Traeger. While it has many highlights, we love its large capacity, and we found it could sear and smoke foods incredibly well at a less-expensive price point compared to other grills from the brand. It has all the necessary features as other pellet grills, like a helpful meat probe and a temperature gauge, all with the addition of WiFi. The smart tech allows you to control the grill right from your phone, making it easy to monitor without needing to stand over it all day. While it’s a great buy any time of year, now’s the time to pick it up, since it’s $300 off right now.

Ironwood 650 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with Wifi

This grill has an array of extra features, and is the one to buy if you want to make the most out of your smoking or grilling experience with a Trager. You’ll get a downdraft exhaust to help with circulation, a super smoke mode to boost smokey flavor, two grates (one on top, and another at the bottom of the grill), and more. Now that you can save $340 on it, you’ll want to pick it up before it’s too late.

