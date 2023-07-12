These Huge Amazon Prime Day Deals on Small Kitchen Appliances Only Come Once a Year

Get Vitamix Blenders, KitchenAid Stand Mixers, and more bestselling picks.

By Jennifer Zyman
Published on July 12, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

If you’re looking to add a kitchen appliance to your life, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon's Prime Day hub has tons of deals for every type of kitchen appliance, small and large. There’s just one problem: There are thousands of deals to sift through. 

That's where we come in. 

We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best deals to shop from top brands like KitchenAid, Anova, and Zojirushi. Some are even marked down by more than 50% off.  But before we dive into the best deals, it’s worth noting that they are reserved for Prime members only. If you still haven’t signed up, do so here, and if you’re already a member, keep scrolling to shop the best deals on small appliances. 

Best Prime Day Deals on Small Kitchen Appliances:

Ninja Nutri Personal & Countertop Blender

Amazon PD Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender

Amazon

Ninja is an excellent brand for everything blending, so finding a set with a ton of features for $100 off is a real win. This set comes with everything you need to make small-batch smoothies in the personal cup or larger batches of anything and everything in its 72-ounce container. It also comes with three single-serve cups with spout lids to take your smoothie of the day on the go. It's also easy to clean as all parts are dishwasher-safe.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Amazon PD Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade

Amazon

Vitamix makes some of the most popular and powerful blenders out there.   This Vitamix model has few bells, whistles, and no presets, so this is more of a professional style model. It's a model we've tested and love. Because it has a 48-ounce container, it is large enough for most households, and it is also easy to clean with the self-clean function. Given that most Vitamix blenders last a good 15 years, any discount — even $100 off —is substantial, so this is an excellent time to grab one. 

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Amazon Prime Day Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Amazon

Keurig continues to be a convenient solution for coffee lovers that don't want to brew an entire pot. This single-serve coffee maker is even more convenient for smaller households or a tabletop in your cubicle. At 40% off for Prime Day, it's an excellent buy if you want to try the machine or are looking for a gift for a college student starting school in the fall.  

Cuisinart Coffee Maker

Amazon PD Cuisinart Coffee Maker

Amazon

This Cuisinart coffee maker performed well in our tests, and we continue to recommend it as a good buy. The stainless steel construction of the thermal carafe ensures maximum heat retention after brewing. It's programmable, meaning you can start your coffee before you even wake up. And we love how easy cleaning is since the carafe can go in the dishwasher. It also has Brew Pause technology, where brewing stops while you pour yourself a cup, because sometimes waiting for coffee in the morning is painful.

Qcen Centrifugal Juicer Extractor with Wide Mouth

Amazon Prime Day Qcen Juicer Machine

Amazon

The wide mouth of the centrifugal juicer is one of its best features because it eliminates the need to chop up your produce before extracting. It has multiple speeds, so you can control the motor relative to the consistency of the fruit or vegetable you are juicing. It's on sale for Prime Day, and there's also a coupon making these significant savings for any household just starting their juicing journey and not ready to commit to machines that cost much more. 

Mueller Retro 2-Slice Toaster

Amazon PD Mueller Retro Toaster 2 Slice

Amazon

Two-slice toasters are inherently retro, making this Mueller model with seven browning settings even cooler. Your waffles will be happy in this stainless steel toaster comes in pink, black, white, or turquoise. The retro factor is amped up with the brand's name emblazoned in silver in 1950s script on the side. It's nearly 50% off for Prime Day and well reviewed by owners.  Grab it before someone else does because these Prime Day deals won't last forever. 

Elite Gourmet Countertop Double Cast Iron Burner

Amazon PD Elite Gourmet EDB-302BF Countertop Double Cast Iron Burner

Amazon

A countertop cast iron burner is a perfect appliance for many reasons. It adds burners should you need extra cooking space for events and if your stove lacks enough space. You can also use an extension cord outside when cooking things so you don't smell up the house. At 25% off for Prime Day, this is a smart tool for any household that loves entertaining. 

Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker, 5.5-Cup

Amazon PD Zojirushi NS-ZCC10 Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker

Amazon

There's no better rice cooker brand than the Zojirushi rice cookers. Thanks to the neuro-fuzzy logic, these Japanese-made rice cookers cook every grain imaginable to perfection. These reliable machines are made to last for years, and grabbing one on sale is undoubtedly a win. The 5.5-cup size is perfect for average households. This is also a good size for batch cooking if you are cooking for one, as the 10-cup models can be quite excessive.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer, 4.5-Quart

Amazon PD KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer K45SS

Amazon

Any deal on a KitchenAid stand mixer is a good one in our book. The brand is known for its longevity and reliability, whether you're using it to make chocolate chip cookies or crank out a batch of homemade sausages with attachments. With a 4.5-quart capacity, this is a perfect smaller model, ideal for a new couple or a burgeoning baker.

Cuisinart Yogurt Machine

Amazon PD Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine

Amazon

If you've been wanting to try your hand at making frozen yogurt at home, this Cuisinart machine is on sale for 57% off. In just 20 minutes, with no salt, ice, or chemicals required, you can make one and a half quarts of ice cream. That means homemade ice cream is just minutes away when you have something like fresh strawberries you want to use up. This machine also has a cute little cone holder and a removable drip tray for easy cleaning. 

GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer

Amazon PD GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer

Amazon

GE isn't messing around with Amazon Prime Day deals, slashing 43% off this stand mixer. The Tilt-Head mixer has a 3-quart stainless steel bowl with a pouring shield and attachments, including a flat beater, dough hook, and wire whisk. Aside from the excellent deal, we also like that this mixer has an attachment port that fits third-party accessories, making it even more versatile.

GE Immersion Blender 

Amazon PD GE Immersion Blender

Amazon

An immersion blender is crucial for kitchens that value convenience. GE's immersion blender is durable and 28% off for Prime Day. It comes with attachments that allow you to transform the handheld device into a mini food processor and includes a whisk attachment. It's also easy to clean thanks to the stainless steel body — a very important feature to look for in an immersion blender since plastic models can melt when used in a hot pot. 

Anova Sous Vide Kit

Amazon PD Anova Sous Vide Kit

Amazon

Anova is a leader in the sous-vide space, and its technology continues to evolve and exceed expectations. Since you usually need a container to perform sous vide cooking, Anova has taken the guesswork out of finding a sleek solution. This set comes with the Anova sous vide cooker and a clear container designed to fit the device. Whether you're just starting with sous vide cooking or looking to level up, these savings of over $100 off are reason enough alone to add this to your cart. 

