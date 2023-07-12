I Dread Cleaning My Kitchen Floors, so I'm Grabbing Shark's Incredibly Popular Steam Mop While It's 43% Off

The hardwood floors in my kitchen have to be cleaned every single day, and it's a task that frankly, I dread. My toddler throws food around and smears yogurt on the ground and inevitably a forgotten tomato or blueberry gets squished and hardens into the floor and needs to be scraped off. This is an unpleasant job, as you can see — and typically I use a mop with disposable cleaning pads that works well, but not great. But all that is about to change.

During Prime Day, one of the best deals we’ve found is on this Shark Steam Pocket Mop. It uses quick-heating steam to wash away stains and caked-on food, and right now it’s a staggering 43% off. But Prime Day ends at midnight, so you want to grab it before time runs out (I already got mine).

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

Courtesy of Amazon

The Shark Steam Pocket Mop cleans and sanitizes all types of hardwood floors, not just hardwood, from tile to laminate to marble. To use it, just fill up the tank with water, then adjust the knob to either the dust or mop setting (the former produces a puff of steam, while the latter is for a more consistent jet of steam). It takes just 30 seconds to heat up, so you can start cleaning almost immediately. And that’s important because this is probably a task you want to get done with as soon as possible.

I’ve found that using a mop with disposable pads gets expensive (you have to buy all of those pads), but it’s also inefficient because you have to keep changing them once they get dirty. The cleaning pads that come with this Shark steam mop, on the other hand, are double-sided and machine washable. Plus, it features an 18-foot power cord and swivel head to get in those hard to reach places like under the couch or in tight corners.

And I love that this steam mop doesn’t use any chemical cleaners that have strong scents or need to constantly be replaced. All it needs is water to remove food that is stuck to the floor, and old stains and splatters from pasta sauce, milk, butter and pretty much everything else. The simplicity of it and the fact that it’s fast-working is what is so appealing to me. If I have to clean the kitchen (and I always do) I want it to be as easy as possible.

I’m not the only one who is excited about this steam mop. It has more than 27,000 five-star ratings on Amazon thanks to the fact that it's efficient, effective, and simple to operate. One shopper who used to scrub their floors, “so hard and so long but still see dirt spots in grooves of the wood,” bought the Shark steam mop and noticed that “stains disappeared like it was nothing,” after using it.

Another shopper wrote that it “quickly, completely, and effortlessly loosens the dirt out of textured flooring and the soft terry mop cover absorbs it completely.”

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been waiting for a chance to score a tool that makes cleaning your kitchen floors a breeze. At just $51, this Shark steam mop is exactly what we’ve all been looking for.

At the time of publishing the price was $51.

