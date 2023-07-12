This Rubbermaid Container Is Guaranteed to Streamline Your Kitchen Storage, and It's on Sale for Just a Few More Hours

Grab the 20-piece set before Prime Day ends.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Published on July 12, 2023

Amazon Prime Day Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA Free Food Storage Containers
Most people reading this will agree that cooking is fun. It’s not just about making food that tastes good, it’s also about the process, the feeling of satisfaction when you prepare something beautiful and serve it to someone you care about. But here is one thing that sucks all the fun out of cooking: Trying to navigate your kitchen when it is a mess.

Let me offer an easy solution: This 20-piece set of Rubbermaid storage containers. It’s on sale during Prime Day — but these discounts will disappear at midnight, so you should take advantage of the deal while there’s still time. 

Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers, Set of 20

Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA Free Food Storage Containers

Amazon

This set comes with three 16-cup, four 12-cup, one 8.1-cup, two 6.6-cup, six 3.2-cup, and four 1.3-cup containers, plus lids and measuring scoops. There’s almost no limit to what they can hold: From whole bags of flour and sugar, to rice, quinoa, and other grains, dried pasta, candy, and dried fruit and nuts. 

The transparent containers make it easy to identify what you’re looking for right away, so if someone in your family wants to know where the pretzels are or you need a cup of flour for pie dough, it's all immediately within reach — and you’ll know immediately when you’re running low. 

Airtight lids are another big advantage of these containers. First of all, they eliminate the need to keep plastic and paper packaging that food comes in at the store, so you never have to deal with ripped open bags that cause clutter and often tip over, spill, and cause unnecessary waste. Plus, they keep rice, dried beans and pasta, cereal, sugar, and other ingredients fresher longer, so you can worry less about your food going stale. 

Once you eliminate all the mismatched boxes and packages in your pantry, it will automatically look more streamlined and tidy — when your kitchen is easy to navigate, it's more fun to cook. And Amazon shoppers love these containers, too. One shopper noticed that these containers “actively suction the air out of the container as you are closing it,” and added that they “definitely keep food much fresher for much longer.”

Another shopper who wrote that their pantry is finally organized after 20 years loves that “they can stack on top of each other to save room.”

There’s no need to wait decades to get your kitchen in order. All you need to do is grab these Rubbermaid storage containers before Prime Day ends tonight at midnight. 

At the time of publishing the price was $110.

