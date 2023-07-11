Amazon Shoppers Say They’ll ‘Never’ Use Plates Again After Buying These Pasta Bowls, and They’re on Sale Right Now

If you’ve been serving salads and pasta on plates, let me change your world right now by introducing you to the so-called “blate” — a combination of bowl and plate. The blate (also known simply as a pasta bowl) isn’t as deep as a bowl, but unlike a plate, it has sloped sides. Its design makes it an exceptionally versatile style of dinnerware, and if you don’t have a set in your cabinets already, that needs to change.

The editor-approved Y YHY pasta bowls have a simple yet tasteful design and will probably become the hardest working dishes in your kitchen

Y YHY 9.75-Inch Pasta Bowls, Set of 4

The Y YHY pasta bowls are one of the best options out there for two important reasons: They measure 9.75-inches in diameter and have a 50-ounce capacity. This ensures that these pasta bowls come in handy for such a wide variety of dishes that you could use them nearly every single night — without ever reaching for a plate.

The lip on the pasta bowls holds in big salads, but it's both shallow and wide so the toppings don’t get lost at the bottom like they might in a deeper bowl. Plus, the lip gives your fork enough leverage to actually scoop up a decent sized bite, which is not possible on a regular plate. That design is also what makes these blates the ideal serving dish for big portions of pasta and rice and vegetables.

And as an added bonus these pasta bowls simply look more elegant on the dinner table than the typical soup bowl. The low sides and wide base showcase all the colors and textures and textures of your ingredients while still holding together the integrity of your dish. They also double as serving dishes for dinner parties, or snack trays that you can fill with chips and crudité.

We named these one of the best pasta bowls thanks to their “simplicity and affordability.” And even though they are less expensive than other versions, we also loved that they look “elegant enough to serve dinner for your particular in-laws.”

Amazon shoppers are huge fans of these pasta bowls, too, which is why they have earned more than 3,900 five-star ratings. One shopper wrote that after buying these, they “will never use plates again.” They also praised the fact that they “can spread my salad out and mix it up, but still see everything and easily lay my fork and knife down without flipping out of the bowl.”

Another shopper who has been using them for a few years wrote that the pasta bowls “have no chips and they always wash beautifully in the dishwasher,” and added that they come in handy during “family buffet-style meals because nothing falls off the plate when [they] carry it to the table.”

If you're looking for hard working dinnerware that can accommodate almost any dish you dream up then these versatile and stylish pasta bowls have your name on them.

