Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of Versatile Pasta Bowls—Here Are 7 On-Sale Sets to Grab Before Prime Day Ends

So you’ve just prepared a delicious meal for yourself. But you want it to look as good as it tastes right? You need the right piece of dinnerware to showcase your dish, and that’s where a pasta bowl comes in handy. Otherwise known as a “blate,” this hybrid dish is a cross between a bowl and plate. It’s wide and shallow, with a raised lip — and it’s what your kitchen cabinet has been missing.

Food & Wine readers and Amazon shoppers just can’t get enough of this style of pasta bowl, and right now there are so many different styles on sale for Prime Day. They’re so popular thanks to the fact that they're both versatile and practical: They can accommodate rice, salad, noodles, pasta, and soup, and double as serving dishes. The raised lip gives your fork more leverage than a plate can provide, and unlike a bowl, ingredients don’t get buried or lost. Plus, you can mix together ingredients without any spilling over the side.

Prices start at just $20 on stylish and functional pasta bowls. But Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, so be sure to grab your favorite set before the sale is over. Below, discover our picks for the best deals on your new favorite piece of dinnerware.

The Best Prime Day Deals on Pasta Bowls

Le Tauci 45-Ounce Pasta Bowls

Amazon

These simple white pasta bowls go with any kitchen design. The bowls are made from durable stoneware, so they’re difficult to damage, and they’re dishwasher-safe as well. One shopper wrote that these bowls are perfect for “mixing your salad up and adding dressing clean and easy.” Another shopper praised them because you can see what you’re eating “without [food] sinking to the bottom or going under your other condiments.” They come in a set of four.

Famiware 33-Ounce Pasta Bowl Set

Amazon

The speckled stoneware design of these pasta bowls gives them a rustic look. The durable stoneware material can be cleaned in the dishwasher, and they’re microwave-safe. One shopper praised their “versatility,” and wrote that so far they’ve been able to serve pasta, salad, and stir-fry in them with ease. This set of four bowls can hold 33-ounces, each.

Kybscz 30-Ounce Pasta Bowls Set

Amazon

The elegant dark brown and black glaze on each of these bowls in the set of four makes them perfect serveware for dinner parties and formal family dinners on special occasions — but because they are microwave-safe they can be used for everyday meals, too. One shopper called them, “beautiful, functional, and durable,” and added that they, “withstand dishwasher cleanings well.”

Sweese 22-Ounce Salad Bowls

Amazon

These Sweese blates have a lot of character: The set comes in an ombre blue color palette. Because they are more compact than other pasta bowls on this list, able to hold 22-ounces, they are perfect for weeknight dinners and everyday use because they hold smaller portions. Shoppers love the size in fact. One reviewer wrote that they have been able to fit a “full sandwich or two hot dogs, or a half sandwich and chips,” and added that they grab these much more than our standard dinner plates now for lighter meals.”

Selamica Ceramic 30-Ounce Pasta Bowls

Amazon

The lively print on these pasta bowls set them apart from the others on the list — and also make them the obvious choice for barbecues in the summer and festive dinner parties. And like all blates, they nest into each other so they are simple to store until your next gathering. One impressed shopper wrote, “eating out of these colorful bowls makes any food taste good. They make a set table look like a party.”

Dowan 50-Ounce Pasta Bowls

Amazon

These pasta bowls have an extra large 50-ounce capacity which makes them great serving dishes for large portions of pasta or salad. They also have a plain white design if you’re more of a minimalist — and the full set of four is just $26. One shopper called them “simple with a touch of elegance.” Another shopper who wrote that their family tends to break a lot of bowls found that they are “thick enough to be very sturdy.”

KooK 41-Ounce Ceramic Pasta Bowl Set

Amazon

These now-$20 pasta bowls are an Amazon bestseller. The ceramic material is chip-resistant, and the light blue color will add a cheerful touch to your kitchen. One shopper loves that they “don't have sauces dripping over the side of my plate,” and another shopper went into even more detail about their versatility. They wrote that these bowls are perfect for “one-dish meals but not too large to hold when eating in couch potato mode.”

