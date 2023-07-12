I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Most Popular Prime Day Deals I’ve Tracked Down So Far

Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest shopping events, and let me tell you, there is so much kitchen and dining gear on sale right now. I should know because I have spent hours scrolling through thousands of deals to find the best ones out there. Since the sale kicked off yesterday, I’ve seen markdowns up to 75% off of cookware, kitchen appliances, patio furniture, and more big ticket items.

And while the sale has a large variety, there are certain items that shoppers couldn’t seem to add to their carts fast enough. Curious to learn more? I’ve rounded up some of the most popular deals from Day 1 that you can still grab below.

Right now, you can score over half off of coveted appliances from brands like KitchenAid, Vitamix, and many others. Oh, and in case you needed another reason to shop, it’s not just appliances that Amazon has discounted. Find Rubbermaid storage containers, Yeti drinkware, and Lodge cookware among the hottest deals to grab right now. These best selling products are some of the most popular deals I’ve seen, so be sure to add anything that catches your eye to your cart before it sells out.

The Most Popular Prime Day Deals So Far

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Blender

I have a Vitamix blender, so believe me when I tell you it's worth the splurge. Aside from the powerful motor and the large 64-ounce capacity, what I love most about Vitamix is that the blenders are incredibly versatile. I’ve crushed up graham crackers for pie crust, made tomato soup, and Indonesian peanut sauce, as well as smoothies and blended cocktails in this blender, and the texture is smooth every time. I can also confirm they really are built to last: I’ve had mine for about five years, and it still works just as well as the day I got it. Since Vitamix rarely goes on sale, it’s no surprise this blender has been one of the most popular discounts of Prime Day.

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

This Keurig coffee maker with more than 10,400 five-star ratings on Amazon is so popular because it’s great for people who are always on the go. It brews a single 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup of coffee in just a few minutes, so by the time you’re done getting ready for work, your coffee will be ready. And if you need to rush out the door, it also fits a travel mug. There’s also a setting for a strong brew, and a 42-ounce water jug. According to the brand, you can make four cups of coffee without needing to refill it. And at 38% off this a great deal on a device that will make your mornings so much easier.



SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

I am not ashamed to say that I spend a lot of money on canned seltzer, which is why it's so exciting that this SodaStream carbonated beverage maker is finally on sale. It’s another Amazon top-seller for Prime Day, and it comes with everything you need to make your favorite bubbly drinks at home: the seltzer maker, two Co2 cylinders, cherry and lime flavor drops, and two reusable bottles that are dishwasher-safe. According to the brand, just one bottle of Co2 makes 126 bottles of seltzer — and the whole system is 40% off.

Pyrex Measuring Cups, Set of 2

These Pyrex measuring cups are a classic, and if you don’t use them yourself, you probably saw the cook of your family use them many times before. The clear red markings are easy to read, and the heavy duty glass is not just stain-resistant, but microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Dry, liquid, and shredded (like cheese or carrots) can all be measured in these, and they have a sturdy handle that is ideal for pouring and lifting. This set comes with 2-cup, and 1-cup sizes to suit any recipe you want to tackle.

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler

It’s no secret that Yeti makes some of the most coveted drinkware out there, so of course when it goes on sale, it’s going to be a top-seller. Like all Yeti drinkware, this wine tumbler — which is 50% off right now — features heavy duty stainless steel construction so you can take it camping or on your boat and not worry about it getting damaged, as well as double-wall vacuum-insulated structure for long-lasting temperature control. Although it was technically designed for the great outdoors, this wine tumbler is also ideal for use around the backyard firepit or at pool parties. It keeps your beverage cold even when the sun is blazing hot.

KitchenAid Classic 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer

KitchenAid stand mixers are a home baker’s best friend and most trusted assistant. Powerful motors paired with either the whisk or beater attachment can thoroughly and evenly mix every kind of batter, pie filling, or frosting you can dream up. According to the brand, the 4.5-quart bowl can make up to eight dozen cookies at once, and it has ten different speed settings. KitchenAid stand mixers rarely go on sale, so you might want to jump on this discount before Prime Day ends.

Lodge Cast Iron 6-Quart Dutch Oven

Cast iron Dutch ovens are kitchen workhorses. They hold up under high heat and are resistant to chips, dents, and scratches. This Lodge Dutch oven is one of the highest quality models out there. Oven-safe up to 500°F, it can fit a whole roast chicken, accommodate a hearty stew, bake a loaf of sourdough bread, or braise succulent short ribs. This is one piece of cookware that will last for decades if you treat it right. Since it's a staggering 55% off right, it’s well worth picking one up.

Rubbermaid 16-Piece Food Storage Containers

Rubbermaid containers are legendary for their ability to keep food fresh in the refrigerator, so if you need a new set of storage containers, go for this one. It has two sizes: four 3-cup, four 5-cup containers complete with lids, so you can store everything from snacks to leftover salmon filets and chicken cutlets. And they aren’t just for leftovers, but can be used as airtight and leakproof containers for work lunches. The containers don’t pick up stains from repeated use, and can be washed in the dishwasher. It’s the last set of food storage containers you’ll ever need to buy.

Senbowe Vegetable Chopper

It can be such a relief to find a kitchen gadget that makes cooking more seamless — especially if you’re still perfecting your knife skills. That’s where this top-selling vegetable chopper comes in. It includes eight blades, so you can achieve all kinds of cuts, from thin slices to diced pieces, without ever worrying about cutting yourself. The pieces simply fall into the attached basket underneath the blades, which cuts down on messes. And it works on just about every type of produce, from cucumbers to cabbage to potatoes to carrots. Best of all, it cuts down drastically on food prep time so you can get back to spending time with your family.

