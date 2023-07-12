17 of the Best Meat Thermometers Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon is slashing prices on meat thermometers at up to 66% off.

Deal Roundup Meat Thermometers Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Madison Woiten

If you love to cook pork loin or chicken breasts for family dinners, or even the turkey on Thanksgiving, a meat thermometer you can trust should always be within reach. In the summer especially, when the grill is out, and steaks and burgers are always on the menu, it's an indispensable tool. 

If you don’t have one yet, or need to upgrade the one you do have, you’re in luck. This year for  Prime Day, Amazon has dropped some can’t-miss deals on meat thermometers. Discounts as much as 66% off on analog thermometers, as well as single and double probe meat thermometers, all of which will hold up under high temperatures and always give you an accurate reading. Just remember, Prime members get the best deals and it's not too late to sign up.

Amazon ThermoPro TP-16 Large LCD Digital Cooking Meat Thermometer

Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals on Single Probe Meat Thermometers

Single probe digital meat thermometers take fast-working efficiency to the next level, oftentimes giving you readings on the current temperature of the meat within seconds. This is crucial, because it helps prevent over or undercooking steaks, fish, chicken breasts, and any other protein. The Meater Plus wireless thermometer is one of our favorites, and has more than 23,000 five-star ratings. It allows you to monitor the entire cooking process from an app on your phone, while dual temperature sensors measure both the internal and ambient temperature simultaneously. Right now, it’s 20% off. 

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth

Amazon

To buy: Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer, $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

On the other end of the spectrum is the now-$9 ThermoPro instant read thermometer, which is the epitome of easy to use: All it features is a digital screen that delivers a read out in as little as 4 seconds, and can read temperatures of up to 575℉. For just $17, you can pick up another much-loved ThermoPro digital thermometer, this one with a large LCD screen and includes presets for rare, medium, and well beef, chicken, ham, and fish.

Amazon Temola Meat Thermometer

Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals on Double Probe Meat Thermometers

Dual probe meat thermometers offer all the same high-tech benefits as their singleton counterparts, with one big bonus: More than one probe allows you to take the temperatures of cuts of meat in two different places on your grill or cooktop to ensure that each is  cooking evenly. You could also measure the temperature of the grill and the internal temperature of your steaks and hamburgers at the same time. This Temola dual probe meat thermometer is a great deal at 63% off, and according to the brand can read temperatures in as little as two seconds. Plus, it has a large LCD screen to make it easy to read. 

Amazon Bfour Meat Thermometer Wireless Bluetooth

Amazon

To buy: Bfour Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, $24 (originally $44) at amazon.com

At just $24 this Bfour thermometer is another affordable option. It lets you monitor the cooking process from your phone, and preset the temperature setting to your preference, from rare, medium, to well done and then set a timer so that your meat is never overcooked.  

Amazon KitchenAid KQ902 Leave-in Oven Grill Safe Meat Thermometer

Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals on Analog Meat Thermometers

Analog meat thermometers are a great option for grilling beginners who appreciate simplicity over technological advanced gadgets. These thermometers are equipped with a dial on which you can read the temperature, and a probe — no buttons, screens, or Bluetooth required. And they tend to be much less expensive than their digital counterparts: This Taylor instant read thermometer for instance is now just $7, but it's lightweight, and made from durable stainless steel. 

Amazon Taylor Instant Read Analog Meat Food Grill BBQ Cooking Kitchen Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: Taylor Instant Read Analog Meat Thermometer, $7 (originally $8) at amazon.com

If you’re looking for something else, check this one out: The numbers on the dial of this now-$9 KitchenAid analog thermometer are extra large so they’re particularly easy to read, and it's labeled with safe temperatures for poultry, beef, and pork. And this AikTyree analog thermometer is another great deal: It’s 50% off, can read temperatures up to 550℉ and has an 8-inch stainless probe. 

