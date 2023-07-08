Cut Your Cooking Prep Time ‘In Half’ Thanks to This Now-$19 Vegetable Chopper

While preparing ingredients for a meal can feel like a relaxing, enjoyable part of the cooking experience, there are days where you just want to get food on the plate, fast. This is especially true for dishes that need a lot of chopping, like salads or big batch-sauces and stews. But, you don’t have to cut it all manually. At least not all the time.

A vegetable chopper can cut prep work in half. And, just in time for summer, the season of hearty salads and other produce-laden dishes, this top-rated 13-in-1 chopper is on sale for 42% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Manipur Vegetable Chopper

Amazon

The Manipur vegetable chopper has a fairly classic design layout. There’s a base that holds the blade, plus a 5-cup container at the bottom to collect all of the chopped up ingredients. The top lifts up and down to push items through the chopping blades, but it also doubles as another blade holder for grating and slicing.

You’ll get eight blades total, all made with stainless steel for durability, sharpness, and longevity, including two different sized dicing blades, two different sizes shredding blades, a mashing blade, plus two slicing blades (one with a waffle pattern). This makes it easy to shred anything from zucchini to cheese, as well as to finely dice onions and bell peppers, or even waffle-cut a whole potato for fries. Each blade comes with a small handle to grip onto for swapping them safely, plus you’ll get a safety guard to place on top of ingredients as you slice or grate them. There’s even an egg separator on top for when you’re baking, or when you just want to cook up the white’s for breakfast. To keep ingredients extra-fresh, the case also comes with a drainer to keep any liquid separate as you’re prepping food.

With more than 6,200 perfect ratings, Amazon shoppers absolutely love the chopper for its time-saving, multipurpose ability, since it’s a chopper, a grater, and a mandoline all in one. “This gadget cuts my meal prepping time in half. It's so easy to use,” one reviewer wrote. They added that it’s easy to clean both by hand in the sink, which the brand recommends.

“Love the quality and effectiveness with this chopper — the blades are sharp enough to chop tomatoes for pico! That says a lot! We use it for everything and it cuts down prep time significantly,” a second shopper added. Others call out that they love how it chops everything evenly, from potatoes, to peppers, onions, carrots, and more.

For faster prep on those recipes that can often feel endless, pick up this vegetable chopper now while it’s 42% off ahead of Prime Day. Your favorite salads, salsas, chilies, and stews will be that much easier to make.

