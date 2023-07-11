There's nothing like a piece of Le Creuset cookware. The brand has a long-standing reputation among editors, chefs, and home cooks for more reasons than one. Whether it’s made from enameled cast iron or durable stainless steel, each piece is perfect for cooking your favorite dishes with efficiency and flare.

Though these pieces are well worth the price tag, they can be quite an investment. That's why it's perfect that Amazon Prime Day has started today. The event brings in millions of discounts, and Le Creuset is, thankfully, included.

Score anything from Dutch ovens in every size to nonstick skillets and cookware sets. Shop all the best Prime Day deals on Le Creuset below, with prices starting at just $18. Though Prime Day doesn't end until midnight EST tomorrow, don't wait too long to pick up favorites — pieces tend to sell out quickly.

Best Prime Day Le Creuset Deals

5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

To buy: $395 (originally $420) at amazon.com

The piece we think of first when we hear the name Le Creuset is the brand's signature Dutch oven — especially in the 5.5-quart size. There’s more than one reason it’s so beloved: It’s durable, heat safe up to 500℉, holds heat beautifully, and the enamel coating lasts for ages. The 5.5-quart size is a great middle of the road pick that is neither too big nor too small.



5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven

To buy: $368 (originally $400) at amazon.com

This particular Dutch oven is similar to the classic round above, but instead has an oval shape. It has all the same benefits of a cast iron Le Creuset piece, like the enamel coating and high-heat capacity but this particular shape lends itself well to roasting certain cuts of meat, like poultry, since it tapers in the front and back. It’s also at a nice neutral size at 5-quarts.

Classic 9-Inch Skillet

To buy: $100 (originally $120) at amazon.com

Le Creuset does more than Dutch Ovens — they also make excellent skillets, and this one with a cast iron base and enameled coating is a stand out. This is the brand’s classic skillet, with a 9-inch diameter. Use it to sear proteins, vegetables, and more on any cooktop, or pop it into the oven to braise or bake up to 500℉. It comes with a sturdy cast iron handle, plus it has two pour-spouts on each side for easy draining. It’s on sale in nearly every color right now, so choose whatever looks best in your space.

4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

To buy: $268 (originally $390) at amazon.com

For a small Dutch oven, pick up the 4.5-quart model while it’s on sale. This is the perfect choice if you cook for just one or two people, or want a smaller Dutch oven for certain projects like jam-making or bread-baking. Either way, you’ll get all the same perks with its heavy bottomed pot and tight fitting lid, just in a smaller, space-saving format.

6-Ounce Stoneware Heritage Oval Au Gratin Bakeware Dish

To buy: $18 (originally $31) at amazon.com

You’ll also be able to pick up stoneware pieces from the brand, like this au gratin bakeware dish for just $21. As the name suggests, you’ll want to reach for this 6-ounce oval dish to bake up anything with a nice layer of breadcrumbs or cheese. The pan makes it easy to do, since it’s coating will prevent any gooeyness from sticking, plus it’s broiler- and oven-safe up to 500℉. You’ll also be able to pop this into the microwave, freezer, or dishwasher without a worry in the world.

11-Inch Toughened Nonstick Pro Deep Fry Pan

To buy: $140 (originally $175) at amazon.com

After rigorous testing, the Le Creuset nonstick skillets ranked on top as some of our favorite nonstick cookware. This 11-inch pan is a particular favorite if you’re OK with splurging a bit on it. We love that the nonstick coating is truly nonstick, and that it conducts heat really well. We also love that it’s oven-safe up to 500℉ and compatible with all stovetops. The 11-inch diameter is great for a variety of cooking projects giving it great versatility. It has a stainless steel interior and a classic nonstick coating, plus a stainless steel handle and an additional helper handle on the opposite end.

7.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

To buy: $347 (originally $460) at amazon.com



When we ranked our favorite Dutch ovens after testing, we specifically mentioned this 7.25-quart model. This is the one to grab if you like to cook for family, or if you prefer to batch-cook meals. In our opinion, it’s an heirloom worth investing in. It’s a basic you know you can count on, that will live on your stovetop for decades.

9-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch

To buy: $449 (originally $500) at amazon.com

All that being said — Le Creuset does offer a bigger Dutch oven, if the 7.25-quart option isn’t enough for you. And we found it discounted on Amazon today. At 9-quarts, this big pot will be the mother of all pots you own. It’s definitely a must for making huge batches of pasta sauce, or preserving projects.

2-Piece Heritage Stoneware Square Baking Dish Set

To buy: $55 (originally $75) at amazon.com

For a cute bakeware set, you can save on this Heritage stoneware square duo. Many of the colors are marked down, with this blue one boasting the highest price-cut. You’ll get a 5- by 5-inch pan and an 8- by 8-inch pan, so it’s perfect for baking anything from dips to desserts. With their stoneware material, you can safely use them in the oven, broiler, freezer, or microwave. They’re also metal-utensil safe.

5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cookware Set

To buy: $498 (originally $574) at amazon.com

If you’re looking to collect, this 5-piece set has three trusty pieces you’ll own for years to come, all with little to no maintenance. You’ll get a 9-inch signature skillet, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with a lid, and a 1.75-quart saucepan with a lid. With all of these essential pieces in one, there’s not much more you’d need to cook up some of your best meals to-date.

5-Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

To buy: $352 (originally $440) at amazon.com

You can also score a stainless steel cookware set from the brand at a big discount. This set has a tri-ply design, meaning each piece of cookware has an aluminum core, with stainless steel layered on the outsides for ultimate heat conduction and control.Since it’s crafted from stainless steel, you can use it on any stovetop or in the oven up to 500℉. Included is a 10-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, and a 7-quart stock pot. Both the saucepan and stock pot come with a lid that features the brand’s signature three-ring design and logo, too.

8-Ounce Mini Round Stoneware Cocotte

To buy: $22 (originally $32) at amazon.com

A fun addition to your kitchen worth grabbing on sale is this little cocotte. It looks just like a Dutch oven, just smaller and cuter. These are best for individual portions, whether you’re baking summer peach crumbles, or serving up mini brunch frittatas. You could also buy one and use it as a salt cellar. Either way, they’re a versatile little piece of bakeware worthy of a spot in any home. Like all of the brands stoneware, it’s oven-, broiler-, microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe.



7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set

To buy: $752 (originally $1,000) at amazon.com

If you want to collect some enameled cookware from the brand, now’s your chance. This 7-piece set is as low as $751 on sale right now, and it’s filled with tons of classic pieces from the brand. You’ll get the 4.5-quart Dutch oven with a lid, a 2.25-quart braiser with a lid, a 5.25-quart roasting dish, a 10.25-inch skillet, and a 10.25-inch square grill pan.



3-Quart Heritage Square Baking Dish

To buy: $45 (originally $55) at amazon.com

If bakeware is more of your thing, but you only want to buy a single piece, this square dish is on sale for just $45. It’s 3-quarts, or 9-by-9-inches, making it a versatile size for anything from baked dips, to homemade brownies or cobblers. It’s made with the brand's stoneware, so it’s oven-, broiler, microwave-, and freezer-safe.

4-Quart Heritage Rectangular Casserole Dish with Lid

To buy: $119 (originally $134) at amazon.com

This 4-quart rectangular baking dish is another great buy if you love to bake casseroles, lasagna, or bigger dessert portions. It’s roughly 12-by-9-inches, so it’s fairly standard in size to accommodate a variety of recipes. It comes with two handles on either side of the dish to easily transport it to and from the oven, plus it comes with a matching top for whenever you need to cover a dish while it’s baking (or to keep it warm). It’s an essential every home needs, and now that it’s on sale, it's tough to pass up.

