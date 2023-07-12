Prime Day Deals End Tonight: Shop 40+ Deals from All-Clad, Le Creuset, and More Top-Rated Brands Now Before It’s Too Late

Amazon's massive Prime Day event started yesterday, with millions of items dropping in price at what feels like every minute of every hour. From kitchen tools items to appliances, to knives, and gadgets from top brands, almost everything you need to have a well-run kitchen has gone on sale. With yesterday in the rearview, today is your last chance to save big on Prime Day kitchen deals.

Prime Day officially ends at 11:59 pm EST tonight, so to save you time sorting through pages and pages of items, we went ahead and found some of the best deals to shop, and compiled them here.

Whether you're on the hunt for All-Clad pans, a trusty KitchenAid stand mixer, or an all-in-one Henckels knife set, there are still great deals to be found, with discounts soaring over 60% off. And if you haven’t already, it's not too late to grab a free 30-day trial for Prime, which will be key to access to these great deals. Keep scrolling to shop over 30 of the best last-minute Prime Day deals worth grabbing.

Best Prime Day Appliance Deals

There’s no better way to finalize Prime Deal shopping than to grab the appliance you’ve been after, whether it’s a handy blender system or a splurge on a smart oven. Luckily, Amazon has a whole range of deals still available to add to your cart. In fact, there’s no time like the present to pick up a blender. You can grab this popular Instant air fryer. It’s currently at the lowest price we’ve seen in years. It’s a Food & Wine favorite for a variety of reasons — it’s easy to use, has decent 6-quart capacity, and browns and cooks foods the best out of all the air fryers we tested.

To buy: Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro, $99 (originally $150) at amazon.com



You’ll also be able to grab this editor-loved vacuum sealer from Anova. We ranked it as one of the best after trying nearly two dozen models. It has a sleek, minimalist design, plus the perk of having a variety of sealing settings. Altogether, we found these features make it well worth the splurge. It's the perfect time to grab one if you love to preserve, since vacuum sealing is a great way to extend the life of many different ingredients, from leafy greens to freshly caught fish.

To buy: Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker, $50 (originally $70) at amazon.com



Another great piece to grab on sale now that summer is in full swing is an ice cream maker, and this Cuisinart model is one of our favorites. We ranked it as the best option to grab if you want something that's a bit lower in price, but still gets the job done. All you have to do is pre-freeze the base, and then with 20 minutes of churning, you’ll have freshly made ice cream at the ready. Below, find even more appliance deals to shop.

Best Prime Day Cookware Deals

Cookware is always worth grabbing at a discount. Especially when it comes to pieces from brands like All-Clad, which is known for its quality and its high price point. If you’ve been looking to outfit your kitchen with a quality set from the brand, this 10-piece option is a whopping 40% off right now. It’s the brand’s D3 line, which means all the pieces have an aluminum core with a layer of stainless steel on both the top and bottom for professional-level heat control. It comes with all of the essentials: an 8-inch and a 10-inch frying pan, a 2-quart and a 3-quart sauce pan, a 3-quart saute pan, and an 8-quart stockpot.

To buy: All-Clad 10-Piece D3 3-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $695 (originally $1,160) at amazon.com



You can also still grab this cast iron skillet from Lodge, which is a certifiable year-round essential, but especially comes in handy in the summer if you plan to cook mostly outdoors on your grill. It’s our favorite tested cast iron skillet for a reason: It holds heat evenly, has very sturdy handles, and it can sear everything up to perfection.

To buy: Le Creuset 8-Ounce Mini Cocotte, $22 (originally $32) at amazon.com



Another fun grab is a cocotte from Le Creuset, which is desperately awaiting their appearance at your next dinner party. These cute little 8-ounce pots are made with the brand's ceramic, so they can go right into the microwave, freezer, oven, or broiler. Use them to bake up individual cobblers for dessert, or even as a cute serving vessel for ice cream sundaes.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Tool and Gadget Deals

If you’re feeling like your kitchen tool repertoire is lacking, rest assured — there are tons of gadgets on the market to help. And many of them are still on sale. This 20-piece knife set from Henckels is a great place to start, since a good set of knives can help you achieve most dishes in the kitchen.

It’s made with durable German stainless steel to provide long-lasting, razor-sharp blades. You’ll get everything you need, from paring knives, to utility knives, a santoku knife, a serrated bread knife, a chef’s knife, plus steak knives, along with kitchen shears, and a honing steel. Right now you can take over $200 off the complete set.

To buy: Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer, $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com



You can also score one of our favorite meat thermometers, the Meater Plus, for 20% off right now. It’s truly wireless in the sense that you can insert the probe into whatever you’re cooking, then walk away. That’s all thanks to its Bluetooth app that lets you monitor from a distance. With multiple protein settings to choose from including different cuts of steak, chicken, and turkey, you’ll never overcook dinner again.

Best Prime Day Grilling Deals

It wouldn’t be summer without grilling, and it’s not too late to start cooking on your own. Our favorite less-expensive gas grill from Weber is on sale for just over $550. The Spirit II E-310 made our list as a great value option because of its durable, thoughtful design. It has all the hallmarks of a great great: great balance and construction, excellent responsiveness, and its easy to control and clean. It’s powered with propane, has three burners, and a nice 529 square inch cooking area that can fit up to 15 burgers at once.

To buy: Cuisinart 20-Piece Deluxe Grill Set, $41 (originally $60) at amazon.com



You’ll also need a good grilling tool set to get going, too. This Cuisinart one comes with 20 different pieces for all of your outdoor cooking needs, including spatulas, tongs, brushes, and even corn holders. Each piece is mostly made from stainless steel, so you know they’ll last. Plus they come in a sleek case for easy carrying and storing.

Best Prime Day Storage and Cleaning Deals

What’s a kitchen without a good way to clean and stay organized? You need a solid set of food storage containers, and whether you have some already or need an upgrade, you should grab our tested favorites, the Rubbermaid Brilliance containers. We love these containers because they’re lightweight but still durable, they’re stain- and odor- resistant, and they even have a sleek air-tight lid that latches on the sides to prevent leaks. The 20-piece set comes with a huge variety of options, all made with BPA-free plastic that’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

To buy: Rubbermaid Brilliance 20-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $110 (originally $170), at amazon.com



You’ll also want a handy set of dish towels, and this 6-piece set that’s on sale for just $10 is an Amazon bestseller. They have 14,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers calling out just how absorbent and high-quality they are. They’re made with cotton, and feature a helpful waffle weave to soak up extra moisture.

To buy: Homaxy 6-Piece Cotton Kitchen Dish Cloth Set, $10 (originally $14) at amazon.com

And for even more cleaning, you can pick up this on-sale Shark vacuum. It’s handheld, so it’s perfect for getting any crumbs or debris scooped up, especially in any tight corners throughout your kitchen. It has an incredibly compact, lightweight design at just under 1.5-pounds. You’ll get the perks of Shark’s powerful function, plus additional brushes to get rid of any pet dander or to reach into small spaces.