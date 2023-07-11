Looking to buy a new knife? Well, you’ve come to the right place. It’s Prime Day, and Amazon is slashing, chopping, and halving prices on tons of knives on site. Whether you need a quality chef's knife, a great set of steak knives, or a new sharpener, this sale has significant deals that are a cut above the rest.

There’s only one problem: With so many excellent choices, finding the right knife for you can be hard. But that’s where we come in. We’ve rounded up all of the can’t-miss deals on knives, knife sets, and knife accessories, so all you have to do is add them to your cart. Keep reading to shop for the best knife deals happening right now.

Best Deals on Knife Sets

Every kitchen needs a knife set to build a collection around, and Prime Day is the time to snag one. While it was difficult to choose from the overwhelming amount of deals, we found sets we can stand behind that are also steals. This is the first time we have seen such a low price on a quality set such as the Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Set with a storage block. This set has 15 pieces, so everything you need for a kitchen revamp and a beautiful block to house everything.

To buy: Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $130 (originally $345) at amazon.com

There’s also an excellent Cuisinart option on sale. Right now, you can grab a 15-piece set for just $65. And Francophiles will delight in a gorgeous Laguiole 5-Piece Professional Chef's Knife Set on sale for just $82 currently.

Best Deals on Chef's Knives

Whether you are a home cook or a professional chef, a chef's knife is the most important tool to have in your collection. No matter which style you choose — and there are so many different styles, such as santoku or a classic eight-inch chef’s knife — choosing the right blade is essential. Whether you lean more toward Japanese or German, Amazon has tons of significant discounts worth scrolling through for Prime Day. Take, for instance, this Zwilling Professional Chef's Knife, which is only $82 right now.

To buy: Zwilling Professional Chef's Knife, $79 (originally $113) at amazon.com

There are many deals on even more Japanese knives making Prime Day the time to buy that chef's knife you've had your eyes on. If you don’t want to spend over $100 or if this is a gift, check out the ShanZu Knife. It has thousands of five-star ratings and is on sale for 44% off.

Best Deals on Specialty Knives

You name a task in the kitchen, and there is a specialty knife for it. Tasks like prepping fruit or butchering meat are much easier with the right blade. We've been watching prices drop on great products like a four-piece fish fileting set for the fisherman in your life and a Pakkawood cleaver from Mueller. At over 35% off, this cleaver is a must-grab, in our opinion.

To buy: Mueller Pakkawood Cleaver, $25 (originally $40) at amazon.com

We also found highly giftable and marked-down items like a useful Henckels Forged Premio 8” Carving Knife for the host that likes to roast. There's also a steak knife set from Henckels that's over 50% off, which is sure to last thanks to the brand's proven durability.

Best Knife Accessory Deals

Knives need care and upkeep. Not only should knives be stored correctly so the blades don't get damaged or little hands get cut reaching inside a drawer, but sharpening them from time to time is essential, too. Right now, you can grab an excellent knife sharpener from Chef’s Choice for 25% off. It’s electric and will do almost all of the work for you.

To buy: Chef'sChoice Trizor Professional Electric Knife Sharpener, $112 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Beyond sharpeners, there are also cutting boards so your blades don’t dull down as quickly. This option from John Boos is getting a massive markdown right now and is well worth grabbing, in our opinion. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of these knife accessories that’ll keep your new collection looking sharp.