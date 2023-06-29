Ina Garten Loves Her KitchenAid Mixer—Score One Now at the Lowest Price We’ve Seen in Months

If you've watched just one episode of “Barefoot Contessa” with Ina Garten, you'd almost certainly spot a KitchenAid stand mixer. Whether it’s in use to make recipes like her famous Beatty's Chocolate Cake, or looking display-worthy in the background, it's a hallmark of Garten’s kitchen.

Garten herself has noted that she loves KitchenAid mixers on her website, and has the white Artisan stand mixer displayed among her favorite kitchenware pieces. While KitchenAid stand mixers typically come with a big price tag, thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day discounts, you can officially pick up a stand mixer of your own on sale. The mini version of her favorite model is just over 20% off right now — the lowest discount we've seen in months.

To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $300 (was $380) at amazon.com

A stand mixer is key for making baked goods properly and efficiently, since there’s a lot more control than when you use your hands or a hand mixer. A stand mixer also gives you the ability to multitask while things whip away. This particular model has everything you need in a stand mixer, all in a more compact design for those who might have limited kitchen space.

This classic, sleek mixer base comes with a 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl, plus three different attachments, including a whisk, paddle, and dough hook. It’s on sale in a few colors, like the white shade Garten has as well as black or chrome. The mixer has a speed gauge on the side with 10 settings, allowing you to toggle it from low to high with total ease.

It’s a tilt-head model, so the top of the mixer that holds attachments will lift up to allow you to add ingredients or scrape the bowl while you’re mixing. You’ll also get a locking toggle on the other side of the mixer, that way the head stays in place as it’s going.

Though a mini model, you’ll still be able to bake just about every standard recipe you can think of. It fits up to five-dozen cookies, according to the brand. Plus, the base itself is lighter in weight and takes up less space, which makes it easier to store or display on the counter.

The mixer also works with various hub attachments, like pasta makers. Cleaning is easy, since the bowl and attachments are dishwasher-safe, though thanks to their design they’re very easy to wash by hand as well.

The mixer has thousands of perfect ratings on Amazon, with shoppers loving the size and the value the mixer adds to their kitchen. “I debated getting the bigger one and went back and forth, but this one is the perfect size and holds so much,” one user wrote.

“This is probably one of the best stand mixers you could buy. Between the build quality and number of accessories, there’s just no reason to buy a different one,” a second shopper added.

For an Ina Garten-loved addition to your kitchen that’s sure to improve any baking project you might have, pick up the Artisan Mini stand mixer now from KitchenAid while it’s discounted. You’ll be whipping up all of Garten’s greatest recipe hits in no time.

