Ina Garten Loves Her KitchenAid Mixer—Score One Now at the Lowest Price We’ve Seen in Months

You don't want to miss this Pre-Prime Day discount.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ina Garten; Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus
Photo:

Amanda Edwards / WireImage; Amazon

If you've watched just one episode of “Barefoot Contessa” with Ina Garten, you'd almost certainly  spot a KitchenAid stand mixer. Whether it’s in use to make recipes like her famous Beatty's Chocolate Cake, or looking display-worthy in the background, it's a hallmark of Garten’s kitchen. 

Garten herself has noted that she loves KitchenAid mixers on her website, and has the white Artisan stand mixer displayed among her favorite kitchenware pieces. While KitchenAid stand mixers typically come with a big price tag, thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day discounts, you can officially pick up a stand mixer of your own on sale. The mini version of her favorite model is just over 20% off right now — the lowest discount we've seen in months.  

Amazon Prime Day Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $300 (was $380) at amazon.com

A stand mixer is  key for making baked goods properly and efficiently, since there’s a lot more control than when you use your hands or a hand mixer. A stand mixer also gives you the ability to  multitask while things whip away. This particular model has everything you need in a stand mixer, all in a more compact design for those who might have limited kitchen space. 

This classic, sleek mixer base comes with a 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl, plus three different attachments, including a whisk, paddle, and dough hook. It’s on sale in a few colors, like the white shade Garten has as well as black or chrome. The mixer has a speed gauge on the side with 10 settings, allowing you to toggle it from low to high with total ease. 

Amazon Prime Day Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $300 (was $380) at amazon.com

It’s a tilt-head model, so the top of the mixer that holds attachments will lift up to allow you to add ingredients or scrape the bowl while you’re mixing. You’ll also get a locking toggle on the other side of the mixer, that way the head stays in place as it’s going. 

Though a mini model, you’ll still be able to bake just about every standard recipe you can think of. It fits up to five-dozen cookies, according to the brand. Plus, the base itself is lighter in weight and takes up less space, which makes it easier to store or display on the counter. 

Amazon Prime Day Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $300 (was $380) at amazon.com

The mixer also works with various hub attachments, like pasta makers. Cleaning is easy, since the bowl and attachments are dishwasher-safe, though thanks to their design they’re very easy to wash by hand as well. 

Amazon Prime Day Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $300 (was $380) at amazon.com

The mixer has thousands of perfect ratings on Amazon, with shoppers loving the size and the value the mixer adds to their kitchen.  “I debated getting the bigger one and went back and forth, but this one is the perfect size and holds so much,” one user wrote

“This is probably one of the best stand mixers you could buy. Between the build quality and number of accessories, there’s just no reason to buy a different one,” a second shopper added. 

Amazon Prime Day Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $300 (was $380) at amazon.com

For an Ina Garten-loved addition to your kitchen that’s sure to improve any baking project you might have, pick up the Artisan Mini stand mixer now from KitchenAid while it’s discounted. You’ll be whipping up all of Garten’s greatest recipe hits in no time. 

Shop More KitchenAid Mixers on Sale: 

KitchenAid KSM150PSAQ Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield - Aqua Sky

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $380 (was $460) at amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer, 4.5 Q, Onyx Black

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $280 (was $330) at amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Staub Cast Iron 3.5-qt Braiser with Glass Lid Tout
Staub, Cuisinart, J.A. Henckels, and More Are on Sale This Fourth of July Weekend—Up to 62% Off on Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL, Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation
Don't Wait for Prime Day–This Bestselling Robot Vacuum Is Already $300 Off
July 4th Weekend Grills and More at Amazon Tout
Amazon's Fourth of July Grill Deals Include Up to 40% Off Weber, Blackstone, and More
Related Articles
Best Stand Mixer
The 6 Best Stand Mixers for 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater
Score This Coveted Mini KitchenAid on Sale Ahead of Baking Season
Act Fast: Ice Cream Makers from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More Top Brands Are Already on Sale at Amazon Tout
Act Fast: Ice Cream Makers from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More Top Brands Are Already on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Announcement Tout
Pssst! Amazon Just Revealed the Dates for Prime Day 2023
Staub Cast Iron 3.5-qt Braiser with Glass Lid Tout
Staub, Cuisinart, J.A. Henckels, and More Are on Sale This Fourth of July Weekend—Up to 62% Off on Amazon
Save $300 on a Top-Rated Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill and Smoker Ahead of Prime Day tout
Save $300 on a Top-Rated Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill and Smoker Ahead of Prime Day
Deal Roundup: Tested-Favorites Tout
These 15 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Early Deals: Deal Roundup: Lodge Tout
Don't Wait for Prime Day—Lodge Skillets, Dutch Ovens, and More Are Already on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Products Tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Products, and These Are the Best Early Prime Day Deals I Want for Myself
Blue Diamond Cookware Tout
Amazon’s Secret Kitchen Outlet Is Stocked with Deals Ahead of Prime Day—Our Favorites Are Up to 67% Off
Amazon Prime Day Genius Kitchen Gadgets Tout
These 10 Genius Kitchen Gadgets at Amazon Will Make Life Easier, and Prices Start at $7
July 4th Weekend Grills and More at Amazon Tout
Amazon's Fourth of July Grill Deals Include Up to 40% Off Weber, Blackstone, and More
One-Off Deal: Blates tout
These Pasta Bowls Are Sure to Become Your ‘Go-To Bowls’—Grab a Set at 41% Off ASAP
Prime Day: Deal Roundup: Cast Iron Cookware Deals Tout
Amazon Is Full of Cast Iron Cookware Deals, Including Up to 53% Off Lodge, Le Creuset, and Cuisinart
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Dad Deals Tout
My Dad Has Been Preparing for Prime Day All Year—These Are the 8 Deals He’s Eyeing
Deal Roundup: Outdoor lights Tout
Amazon Quietly Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Lights, and Prices Start at $10