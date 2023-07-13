Hurry, Henckels' 20-Piece Knife Set Is Still $200 Off at Amazon Right Now

There's no getting around it: Every kitchen needs a set of knives. And if you cook on a weekly basis, you'll soon figure out that grabbing a set that not only has everything you need, but is also durable and long-lasting is essential.

If your kitchen has been lacking such a set, you'll want to turn your attention towards this ever-popular 20-piece option from Henckels. Not only does it check all the boxes, but you can still grab it on sale for $240 off, even after Prime Day has come to a close. Just don’t wait any longer to grab it though, since we’re not too sure how much longer it’ll last.

Henckels Statement 20-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon

In this classic knife-block set, you’ll get enough knives to cover just about any cooking prep you’d need. Each knife is crafted from sharp, single-pieces of German stainless steel. Each handle is triple riveted, so they’re secure and balanced enough for holding, no matter their size. They’re also slightly curved to keep your hand in place, for even more comfort as you use them.

You’ll get all the essential knives, ranging from small to large. You’ll find both a 3- and 4-inch paring knife for detailed work, like slicing or peeling fruits. You’ll also find a 5- and 6-inch utility knife, one of which is serrated, to help you slice through smaller foods that have a bit more grit, like sandwiches.And there’s even a 5.5-inch boning knife, which will be there to help carve through meats with ease.

When it comes to larger everyday knives, the 8-inch chef’s knife will be your go-to for virtually anything and everything, but in cases where you specifically need to chop or slice, the 7-inch santoku knife will also be there to help you get the job done. The 8-inch bread knife is key for cutting through large, crusty loaves, as well as for cutting through pastries and cakes. You’ll also get a carving knife for serving up bigger roasts, too.

Among these knives already mentioned, there’s also a full 8-piece set of steak knives, kitchen shears, and a sharpening steel included with the block. The wood block itself comes in a mid-toned brown, with warm tones running throughout, and it measures roughly 14-by-4-by 12-inches.

Shoppers are calling out just how valuable this set is, since you get so many sharp, durable knives all in one convenient place. “These knives cut through anything with ease,” one person wrote. “Great looking set of knives that will last a lifetime,” a second user stated.

From their razor-edged blades and durability, to their vast array and show stopping block, there’s not much else to be desired when it comes to this Henckels 20-piece knife block set. And, with a steep 55% discount, it’s a total steal right now.

