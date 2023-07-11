Hot Deals: Grills from Weber, Traeger, Blackstone, and More Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you’re in search of a new grill, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon is currently slashing prices on top-rated brands like Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart, and plenty more, so you can grill to your heart’s desire for the remainder of summer.

There’s a grill here for everyone. From propane to charcoal to wood pellet and smokers, there are almost too many grills to choose from. That’s why we rounded up some of the very best deals on some of the very best grills. Keep scrolling to shop the best grills on sale for Prime Day. But hurry, the deals won’t last long.

Best Prime Day Propane Grill Deals

If you have your heart set on a propane grill, well, I don’t blame you. They are a joy to cook with, and you should really add one to your backyard. If you’re looking to, well, you’re in luck. Our overall favorite, the Weber Genesis E-325S is getting a big price cut for Prime Day. We found it to be a powerful but easy-to-use grill, that’s well worth the investment. And that was before the sale.

To buy: Weber Genesis E-325S Propane Grill, $999 (originally $1,049) at amazon.com

If that one didn’t catch your eye, thankfully, there are plenty more on sale at Amazon, like this Cuisinart model that is currently 41% off. There’s even a propane-powered griddle, as this top-rated Blackstone is also getting a massive price cut. If neither of these picks grabbed your attention, check out these propane grill deals below. One of them will be your golden ticket to juicy burgers for the rest of the summer.

Best Prime Day Charcoal Grill Deals

Some say a charcoal grill can make burgers taste better, if you have the patience. I am one of those people, but I don’t have the patience. This year, I’m trying to get some though, and these deals are making me want to grab a charcoal grill ASAP. One deal I personally have my eye on is this portable Cuisinart grill. It is small enough to bring along to the park or a friend’s backyard, but can fit enough burgers to feed a crowd. It feels like less of a commitment than getting a big honking charcoal grill.

To buy: Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, $30 (originally $40) at amazon.com

If you’re ready for a commitment though, you can’t go wrong with this classic Weber charcoal grill, especially while it’s heavily discounted. There’s also an Everdure Cube, a portable charcoal grill perfect for park days on sale, too. Here’s what else is looking good in the charcoal aisle.

Best Prime Day Pellet Grill and Smoker Deals

Last, but certainly not least, there are plenty of pellet grills worth scooping up to help you imbue a wood-fired taste into all of your outdoor cooking. This is good for low and slow meals, and you might even want to have this alongside your charcoal grill. I’m thinking of adding this Camp Chef Woodwind Wifi Pellet Grill to my home while it’s getting a big price cut. Not only does it come with four meat probes, but it even has 10 smoke level settings.

To buy: Camp Chef Woodwind Wifi 20 Pellet Grill-Broil Electric Smoker, $368 (originally $700) at amazon.com

If you’re looking for an outdoors option, this Z Grills Smoker is a great choice as well. There’s also a Traeger that is sleek, but ready for all-day cookouts. Keep scrolling to shop the best of the best.