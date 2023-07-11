Cleaning your grill is essential. In fact, when we’re testing grills, one of the factors we always consider is how easy they are to clean after cooking. While some grills are much easier to clean than others — this comes down to grate material or the design of the grill — good cleaning tools can make scraping the grill a happier task no matter your setup. After all, whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or tailgating, you don’t want to spend your time scrubbing burnt-on bits and grease.

With plenty of grilling season still ahead, now’s the time to pick up a few new grilling tools on Amazon. And we mean now — Prime Day deals don’t last. For the 48-hour shopping event, Amazon has majorly marked down some of its top-selling grill cleaning tools, including brushes, scrapers, and cleaning bricks. We found the best deals from top brands like Cuisinart, Blackstone, OXO, and Kona, and rounded them up to make shopping a little easier.

Best Grill Brush Deals

If you’re new to grilling, consider a grill brush the best cleaning tool to start with. You can choose from a few materials here. Traditional brush heads with nylon bristles are safe for ceramic and porcelain grates. Two of our favorites, the Char-Broil Cool Clean 3X 360 and the OXO Good Grips Grilling Cold Clean Grill Brush, are now on sale for 50% off and 20% off respectively. If you have cast iron grates, you’ll want to avoid heavy-duty brushes that can rub off the finish. Marked down to 35% off, the Grillaholics Essentials Grill Brush is made with palmyra bristles, which are natural and on the softer side — if they fall onto the grill, they’ll simply burn off.

Amazon

To buy: OXO Good Grips Grilling Cold Clean Grill Brush, $18 (originally $22) at amazon.com

Bristle-free brushes are another option, and some, like the Kona Safe/Clean Bristle-Free Grill Brush, can take on ceramic and porcelain grills, too. This brush’s head is made with heat- and rust-resistant stainless steel in a curved design, which means no sharp edges to scratch your grates (or your hands). Grab it for $9 off during Prime Day.

Amazon

Best Grill Scraper Deals

When you’re up against stuck-on residue, a scraper can save the day as a more heavy-duty solution. Wooden grill scrapers are a popular alternative to grill brushes, as they won’t leave bristles behind (the common complaint against grill brushes). Look for one with a grooved edge, like the Elk Bbq Grill Wooden Scraper, as it will mold to your grill’s grates over time for a more tailored clean. Snag this scraper for 48% off.

Amazon

To buy: Elk BbqBBQ Grill Wooden Scraper, $13 (originally $25) at amazon.com

If you have a flat-top grill or griddle, look for stainless steel blades and shorter handles: the Blackstone 2-Pack Scraper Set has comfortable 5-inch and 6.5-inch handles, and it’s a great value at just $13. Keep scrolling for more grill scraper deals to shop, depending on which kind of surface you need to scrape.

Amazon

Best Brush Scraper Combo Deals

Some grill brushes also have a scraper attached, and with Prime Day discounts factored in, you’re basically looking at a two-in-one tool for the price of one. Take the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper for example. This multitasking stainless steel tool has received more than 7,000 five-star ratings and is marked down to just $10.

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Stainless Steel Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper, $10 (originally $15) at amazon.com

Two more top-rated brush-scraper tools with discounts worth noting are the Grillart 18-Inch Grill Brush and Scraper and the Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper Bristle Free, which have each racked up about 10,000 five-star ratings. Get either for less than $20. But if neither of these caught your eye, we rounded up a few more. Keep reading to shop the best brush scraper combo deals now.

Amazon

More Grill Cleaning Deals

Often used to clean flat-top grills and griddles, cleaning bricks are more versatile than the average grill cleaning tool, as these pumice stone blocks can also take on grates, rusty cast iron skillets, stained pots, and more. The best deals we’ve found are on the Hatoku 8-Pack Grill Griddle Cleaning Brick Block for $14, which comes to less than $2 per brick, and the Vnjaoi Grill Stones 3-Pack, which includes a handle for added convenience and costs $14 with the coupon.

Amazon

To buy: Hatoku 8-Pack Grill Griddle Cleaning Brick Block, $14 (originally $22) at amazon.com

Or upgrade to this set and save an extra 24% for Prime Day: The $27 Blackstone 8-Piece Cleaning Tool Kit includes two pumice stones, a griddle scraper, and three scouring pads. Finally, if you’re in the market for more than cleaning tools, don’t miss the 32% off markdown on the Cuisinart 20-Piece Deluxe Grill Set, which includes a cleaning brush with an extra head, a spatula, grill tongs, a digital temperature fork, a basting brush, and more.