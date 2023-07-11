I’m a Food Editor, and the One Thing I Wanted to Buy on Prime Day is Officially on Sale

Everyone that knows me knows I essentially live for pizza. Neapolitan, Roman, Jersey-style — I've tried them all and love them all. But the one thing I haven't tried is making it at home the right way, with a pizza oven.

Sure, you can use your home oven, but pizza aficionados know it's just not the same. And I've been lusting over this Gozney model ever since we ranked it as one of our favorite pizza ovens (the green shade is my favorite color of all time, too). So when I saw it on sale today for Prime Day, it was added straight to my cart. It’s $100 off right now if you're a Prime Member, so be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial if you want to take full advantage of the deal.

Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven

Amazon

This pizza oven has a sleek domed-appearance, with a stone floor for optimal results. It comes in both green and silver on sale.

Aside from cooking pizzas well, it was designed to be portable and compact, measuring just 16.3- by 21- by 18.6-inches. It comes with retractable legs that store away with ease, plus the burner itself is removable to make transporting the entire oven easy. It’s these features that helped it rank as our favorite portable pizza oven.

The Roccbox comes with a gas burner that sits underneath the oven, and emits a flame from the back to replicate a wood-burning feel. However, you can also buy an on-sale wood-burning attachment if you want to cook your pizzas with wood.

The oven can heat up to 950℉ — hot enough to churn out Neapolitan pizzas in just 60 seconds. In our tests, we found that this oven heated pizzas evenly, and it held its heat overtime. Plus, the pizzas themselves came out perfectly browned, with melty cheese and all.

The exterior of the oven has a silicone layer, which makes it a bit safer to touch than other models that are metal-bodied only, which is great if you plan to transport this oven. Plus, there’s no assembly required. When you buy the oven, you also get a pizza peel, so you can start slinging pies right away. It’s on sale in both green and silver, so you can grab it in whatever color suits you and your outdoor space best.

If you like pizzas even a little bit, this is a deal you truly don’t want to pass up. Score the Food & Wine favorite Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven on sale now.

Shop More Prime Day Pizza Oven Deals

Ooni Fyra Outdoor Pizza Oven

Amazon

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven

Amazon

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven with Wood Burner

Amazon

Presto Pizzazz Rotating Oven

Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven