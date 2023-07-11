If you love to cook and entertain as much as we do, then you know the importance of having trustworthy kitchen tools on-hand. That’s why we’re constantly searching for the best of the best, from tried-and-true cookware to time-saving coffee makers to appliances that simplify meal prep and keep our favorite pieces in top shape. Our Food & Wine Faves highlight tested and approved picks from years of insights across dozens of categories, from air fryers to knife sets to cast iron cookware. Whether it's the very best coffee grinders, chef-approved Dutch ovens, or even a sleek portable grill, you can trust our selections.

This Prime Day, Amazon has slashed prices on some of our favorite kitchen tools, cookware, and big-ticket appliances. So, if you’ve been waiting to finally grab that gorgeous coffee grinder or skillet you’ve had your eye on for months, now is that time. Knowing our top-tested picks from back to front, we've rounded up the best deals on our F&W Faves.

Keep scrolling to discover our picks for the 15 best deals on our F&W Fave kitchen tools you can snag right now. Editor-tested and popular brands, including All-Clad, Lodge, KitchenAid, and Vitamix, are discounted at up to 49% off, and prices start at just $11.

Best Prime Day Deals on Food & Wine Faves:

Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder

For serious coffee lovers, buying quality whole beans is a no-brainer. However, to get the freshest flavor out of those beans, you’ll also need a quality coffee grinder. In our series of tests, this Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder outperformed over a dozen other models, earning top marks for its minimal, sleek design and consistent grind sizes. We found this conical burr-style grinder to preserve the bean’s flavor and aroma better than any other model we tested (plus it looks gorgeous on our countertops). If your old coffee grinder is barely hanging on, or you’re looking for a practical gift for the coffee lover in your life, snag this top-rated grinder while it’s on sale for over 40% off.

Global 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

Every home cook needs a quality chef's knife for basic everyday cooking tasks like chopping, dicing, and slicing ingredients. This 8-inch chef’s knife from Global is one of the sharpest and most well-balanced chef's knives we've tested. Earning top marks for its lightweight and ergonomic design, this knife achieved paper-thin cuts in our tomato test and made easy work of mincing garlic. Slice into this deal now while it's a whopping 47% off during Prime Day.

Cuisinart Portable Venture Gas Grill

Contemporary portable grills have come a long way from the rickety tabletop designs of yesteryear, and this Cuisinart Venture is a prime example of this upgrade in quality. Weighing only 21 pounds, this lightweight portable grill performed well in our cooking tests, providing impressively even cooking and nice grill marks on our kabobs. One simple knob controls the whole operation, and we found that one person can set it up in under five minutes. If you’re gearing up for your next summer camping trip or headed to the beach, we recommend grabbing this sleek, easy-to-use portable grill while it’s on sale for over 20% off.

All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 2-Piece Fry Pan Set

A nonstick fry pan is an essential tool for home cooks, but a quality set of nonstick fry pans in staggered sizes will provide much more mileage. This two-piece set from editor-loved All-Clad includes an 8- and 10-inch fry pan and is an incredible value for the price (especially when it’s on sale right now for nearly 40% off). In our egg pan tests, we found that our omelets turned easily, and no egg bits were left behind in these pans. During long-term testing, we’ve found the nonstick coating of these pans to stay slick, even after months of wear and tear.



Nordic Ware Naturals Big Sheet

A good cookie sheet guarantees even baking, quick release, and easy clean-up. This Big Sheet from editor-trusted brand Nordic Ware earned glowing reviews in our cookie sheets tests thanks to its slightly larger size and consistency during baking. It’s ideal for anyone cooking for the whole family or meal-prepping for the week ahead. We found that foods from potatoes to chocolate chip cookies cooked evenly without sticking to the pan, making cleanup a breeze. 42% off right now, this is a great deal on a baking sheet that won’t warp over time and will prove helpful meal after meal.

Longzon 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener

You’ve invested in the best knives, so naturally you’ll need to keep those blades sharp, protected, and in top shape. We recently put 22 knife sharpeners to the test, considering their durability, grip, ease of use, and overall value, and this pick from Longzon earned a top spot on our list. Sturdy, streamlined, and affordable, this knife sharpener did an “amazing job bringing a dull knife back to a very sharp blade” in our tests. Add this practical tool to your cart while it’s on sale for 49% off.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Cast iron cookware brand Lodge makes some of our favorite, tried-and-true kitchen tools, and this 10.25-inch cast iron skillet is no exception. In our tests, we named this skillet our top overall pick, noting that this skillet provided consistently even browning and heat distribution. We also loved how easy the pan was to clean. Right now, Amazon slashed the price by 42%.

Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA Free Food Storage Containers with Lids

The best food storage containers keep pantry staples like dried pasta, cereal, and granola fresh while keeping kitchen countertops neat and organized. In our tests of more than 10 top-rated food storage containers, this 10-container Rubbermaid set won top marks as our best overall pick thanks to its modular design for easy stacking and super tight seal. Grab this versatile set while it’s on sale for over 22% off during Prime Day, and kiss that countertop clutter goodbye.

Vitamix Immersion Blender Bundle

Vitamix may be better known for its powerful, commercial-grade countertop blenders, but don’t sleep on the brand’s compact and equally powerful immersion blenders. In our immersion blender tests, we found this model to be speedy, comfortable to hold thanks to its 9-inch blending shaft, and particularly great for pureeing soup. Add this editor-loved kitchen tool bundle to your cart this summer while it’s on sale for 30% off.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan

Earning a top spot on our list of the best nonstick pans, this colorful pick from editor-loved brand Caraway is on rare sale this Prime Day. In our extensive tests (and trust us: we made a lot of omelets), we loved this nonstick pan’s slightly heavier weight, its ability to beautifully handle high heat, and its versatility to seamlessly transfer from stovetop to oven. Whether you’re whipping up a batch of scrambled eggs or braising a Sunday sauce, this Caraway pan will level up your next cooking project.

Lodge Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven

Dutch ovens are kitchen workhorses that can do anything from slow-cooking a pork shoulder to baking a loaf of no-knead bread. A frontrunner in our list of the best Dutch ovens, we found this cast iron pick from Lodge to be beautifully constructed, super sturdy, and an overall great value. During our tests, it performed well in cooking both rice and chicken thighs, providing plenty of cooking surface area to brown three to four chicken thighs at a time. Our advice? Grab this do-it-all piece of cookware while it’s on sale for an even greater value at under $50.

Cuisipro 4-Sided Box Grater

A quality box grater is the sleeper kitchen tool you never realized you needed until right now. This four-sided model from Cuisipro earned top marks in our box graters tests, shredding the competition with its versatility and extremely sharp blades. The four different grating planes allowed us to uniformly grate both hard and soft cheese, mince fresh ginger, and zest oranges. Grab this handy tool for yourself to level up your next pasta night (or gift it to your friend who just really loves cheese) while it’s on sale for 25% off.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Awarded the best compact pick in our list of the best stand mixers, this mini 3.5-quart mixer from KitchenAid is the perfect size for any avid baker with limited kitchen space. In our tests, we found the KitchenAid to be well-constructed, versatile (thanks to an impressive 10 speeds), and ideal for making small batches of everything from chocolate chip cookies to homemade whipped cream. It’s lightweight and much more compact than some other traditional stand mixers, which makes this a practical gift for the baker in your life. Dig into this deal while it’s $120 off.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

Vetted as the best small air fryer pick in our rigorous tests, the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer performed better than larger air fryers with more presets. Its small-but-mighty 4-quart capacity makes it ideal for individuals or couples, providing near-perfect cooking results on wings, biscuits, and fries. We love that the basket is nonstick for easy cleanup, plus, unlike other air fryers, the Ninja is (as its name suggests) stealthily quiet. It has a simple, intuitive design beginning cooks will appreciate, and its compact size makes it ideal for city apartment dwellers. You’ll want to dig into this deal while it’s on sale for $100.



De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

If you’re sick of paying for pricey lattes at your local coffee chain or looking for a new espresso machine to gift someone special (or yourself!), we recommend this sleek model from De’Longhi. There’s a lot to love about this machine, including its small footprint, ease of use, built-in milk frother, affordable price, and 15 bars of pressure. In our long-term tests, we found this model easy to operate, maintain, and integrate into our daily routines. Plus, compared to other pricey espresso machines that can cost up to $2,500, this machine is an absolute steal. Upgrade your home coffee bar setup with this Italian-made beauty while it’s on sale for under $200.

