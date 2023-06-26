These 15 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

We’re always looking for the best new thing for our kitchens and those tried-and-true tools our editors and favorite chefs rely on for all cooking tasks. Our Food & Wine Faves brings together the best of the best, tested and approved from years of insights (and certainly a burnt pancake or two). Whether it's the very best steak knives, handy storage containers, a reliable instant-read thermometer, or even a premium pizza oven, you can trust our selections.

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is already slashing prices on some of our favorite kitchen tools, cookware, and big-ticket appliances. So, if you’ve been waiting to grab that gorgeous chef’s knife you’ve had your eye on all season, now is that time. Knowing our top-tested picks from back to front, we've rounded up the best deals on our F&W Faves.

Keep scrolling to discover our picks for the 15 best deals on kitchen tools you can snag right now. Editor-tested and top-rated brands, including All-Clad, Lodge, and Cuisinart, are already discounted at up to 53% off, starting at just $18.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Food & Wine Favorite Kitchen Tools

Wüsthof Classic 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

Every cook needs a solid chef's knife for everyday chopping, dicing, and slicing. This Western-style knife from editor-loved brand Wüsthof is one of the most durable, heavy-duty chef's knives we've tested. It’s ideal for tough kitchen tasks like breaking down whole chickens or cutting up dense root vegetables. Slice into this deal now while it's 30% off.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder

Earning top marks across the board in our cast iron cookware test, this 10.25-inch Lodge Cast Iron Skillet is a workhorse in the kitchen. During testing, this skillet provided consistent browning on classic cornbread, and the silicone handle proved incredibly helpful. Whether you’re upgrading your cookware collection or gifting this skillet to someone who loves searing steaks as much as we do, you can’t go wrong with a cast iron skillet from Lodge, especially when it’s on sale for almost 40% off.

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

In our French press tests, we carefully evaluated nearly two dozen French presses and thoughtfully sipped our way through each one to discover which models had the best brews and design. Ultimately, after consuming many cups of coffee, we named this Bodum Chambord French press our top pick thanks to its almost uncannily consistent brew quality and flavor. If you love coffee as much as we do, our advice is to add this French press to your cart while it’s on sale at 46% off.

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe

A reliable meat thermometer is an essential kitchen tool we take very seriously, and this digital meat thermometer earned top marks in our instant-read thermometer tests. Beyond the fact that this thermometer is lightweight, super accurate within a degree, and incredibly easy to read, the Kizen also has many of the same features as more professional-style thermometers at an approachable price. With grilling season in full swing and holiday roasting season ahead, there’s no better time to invest in a trusty instant-read thermometer, especially when it’s on major sale.

Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender

You may not realize how often you’d use a compact personal blender over a standard-sized blender until you have one as like this model from Zwilling. While earning points for performance in our personal blenders test, this blender has a sleek design with an intuitive dial that allows you to precisely control the settings (either manual pulse or automatic smoothie). During testing, the Zwilling personal blender yielded consistently great results when blending ice and frozen fruit for smoothies. Snag it on sale for a whopping 50% off.

De'Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine

If you’ve had your eye on a new coffee maker, please allow us to introduce you to one of our favorite coffee makers of all time. This beautifully designed and easy-to-clean model was our hands-down favorite during our coffee makers with grinders tests. Espresso shots brewed quickly and easily thanks to the assistance of this machine’s smart tamp feature, and we found the fully integrated burr grinder to produce consistently ground beans every time. Psst… it’s on sale for over 20% off ahead of Prime Day.

Cuisinart 14 Cup Food Processor

After pulsing pounds of pesto and heaps of hummus, it’s safe to say we know a thing or two about what makes a food processor worth the precious cabinet or counter space in your kitchen. This Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor took the cake in our tests, outperforming dozens of other food processors and wowing us with its straightforward, easy-to-use design. There are only two buttons — on/off and pulse — so there's no fussing with confusing settings. Get this one for yourself, your mom, or your pops while it’s on sale this summer.

Nordic Ware Naturals Big Sheet

A good cookie sheet guarantees even baking, quick release, and easy clean-up. This Big Sheet from editor-trusted brand Nordic Ware earned glowing reviews in our cookie sheets tests thanks to its slightly larger (but not unwieldy) 21 x 15-inch size and consistency during baking. It’s ideal for anyone cooking for the whole family or meal-prepping for the week ahead. We found that foods from potatoes to chocolate chip cookies cooked evenly without sticking to the pan, making cleanup a breeze. At 36% off, this is a great deal on a baking sheet that won’t warp over time and will prove helpful meal after meal.

Amzchef Slow Masticating Juicer

Awarded the best value pick in our cold press juicers test, this slow masticating juicer from Amzchef is a simple, no-frills machine that takes the guesswork and intimidation out of juicing at home. If you want to incorporate more fresh-squeezed juice into your daily routine, or you just consume a healthy amount of weekend mimosas, this easy-to-use juicer is a great value and ideal for beginners. It’s also 28% off right now.

Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker

If a reusable coffee brewing method is important to you, we recommend this Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker. Earning top marks in our pour-over coffee maker tests, the Coffee Gator uses a reusable stainless steel mesh filter instead of disposable paper filters. This 3-cup pour-over coffee maker is intuitive and easy to set up, and it also produced a brew that we found “very mellow, fruity, slightly floral, and very balanced — a nice cup of coffee.” If that doesn’t win you over, we’d like to add that the Coffee Gator is currently on sale at 50% off.

Global Takashi 7-Piece Knife Block Set

Every home cook needs a quality knife block set, and this seven-piece set from Global is one of our top-rated picks. This set includes the sharpest chef's knife our testers have ever tried , and it's a great choice for advanced chefs who want a modern, visually appealing knife set with a not-so-traditional look. These knives are slashed at a whopping 53% off right now.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Immersion Blender

All-Clad may be better known for its impeccably constructed stainless steel cookware, but don’t sleep on the brand’s standout kitchen appliances, like this stainless steel immersion blender. In our immersion blender tests, we found this model to be powerful, easy to use, and particularly great at emulsifying. Case in point: It made a perfect mayonnaise in record time — just four pulses and 12 seconds of blending. We love its simple, speed dial-controlled design, large blending head, and comfortable rubber grip. Homemade mayo always tastes better, and soup season is just around the corner, so we recommend you add this editor-loved kitchen tool to your cart while it’s on sale for almost 30% off.

IRIS USA Handheld Vacuum with Fast Charging Battery

We tested 10 top-rated handheld vacuum cleaners o clean up daily messes, and this pick from IRIS USA earned the top spot on our list. In our tests, we used each device on various surfaces — from carpets to car seats — to clean up different kinds of debris like cereal and crackers, rating them based on their performance, maneuverability, noise level, and overall value. We found this model to be great for nooks and crannies, plus it’s small and super lightweight — and its excellent suction power picks up all kinds of debris. On sale right now for 29% off, this smart investment will (almost!) make cleaning fun.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

Vetted as our best small air fryer pick in our rigorous tests, the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer performed better than larger air fryers with more presets. Its small but mighty 4-quart capacity makes it ideal for individuals or couples, providing near-perfect cooking results on wings, biscuits, and fries. We love that the basket is nonstick for easy cleanup, plus unlike other air fryers, the Ninja is (as its name suggests) stealthily quiet. It has a simple, intuitive design beginning cooks will appreciate, and its compact size makes it ideal for city apartment dwellers. You’ll want to dig into this deal while it’s on sale for $100.

Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro

Vacuum sealers not only help extend the shelf life of food quickly and efficiently, but they are also great for sous vide cooking. In our vacuum sealer tests, we found this Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro to have a beautiful minimalist design, and we liked the multiple seal settings — vacuum and seal, moist, dry, seal, pulse vacuum, and external pulse vacuum — which all allow the user control over the suction power and pulse. Whether you’re a budding home cook experimenting with sous vide cooking or an advanced chef looking to level up your vacuum sealing game, we recommend the Anova, on sale right now for 34% off.

