Save $300 on a Top-Rated Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill and Smoker Ahead of Prime Day

If the idea of summer brings visions of sunny, relaxing days, coupled with refreshing drinks and the wafting smell of smoked, barbecued meals, you're not alone. Smokers have become increasingly popular for churning out some hallmark dishes, from pulled pork to brisket.

But, they're one of those appliances that land on people's wish lists for years without ever coming off. If you're one of those people, Amazon's Prime Day couldn't have come at a better time. With its official dates set in for July 11 and 12, the next few weeks will have an array of aptly timed deals, including the top-rated Kamado Joe Classic Joe II. You can save $300 on this well-loved charcoal grill. It boasts many talents, but its ability to create perfectly smoked foods is its top one.

To buy: Kamado Joe Classic Joe II 18-Inch Charcoal Grill and Smoker, $999 (originally $1,299) at amazon.com

This nifty grill is powered by charcoal, which is one of the best options for achieving that rich, smoky depth of flavor we often seek during warmer weather cooking. And, the brand, Kamado Joe, has had a longstanding reputation for making some of the best options on the market thanks to its unique egg-like designs. This Classic Joe II model is no exception.

This grill allows you to do it all — it has 18-inches of cooking surface, and can cook up to 13 burgers, four chickens, or two pork butts according to the brand, plus you can grill, smoke, or even cook pizzas on it. It features the typical charcoal grill shape, with a rounded body on four stands for a total footprint of 46.5- by 48.5-inches.

Where it stands out is with its added perks. The body is made with ceramic, so it has highly efficient heat-holding and flavor distributing capabilities. The curved shape at the top helps collect smoke and optimizes air flow for maximum flavor distribution. You’ll find a vent at the top, which you can toggle to control the temperatures, whether you’re smoking low at 225℉ or cranking it up to a staggering 700℉.

The grilling grates have a two-tier design, so you can move items lower or higher to cook them at different temperatures at the same time. You’ll also find a vent at the bottom for prepping the grill ahead of using it. Since it’s a Series II model, the lid also has an air lift design to help make the top lightweight as you open it, two side tables for prep, plus an ash collector for easy clean up.

Amazon shoppers swear by this grill because of the way it was thoughtfully designed. “If you’re like me and undecided to get a smoker or a grill, get this. What a versatile purchase that makes my money go further,” one person wrote in their review, adding, “It is a joy to grill or smoke on [this] thing.” They continued to say that they love how the brand includes so many features to make this grill worth it,like the two-tier rack .

Another user can’t stop raving about this model after they upgraded to it from other grills, calling it an “amazing smoker.” They write, “Long story short, the temp stayed perfect for 15 hours and the brisket was incredible. I literally did not open that smoker for 15 hours. Amazing!”

Aside from its effectiveness, others also praise its ease and versatility. “Right out of the box you can use this thing, in fact that's just what I did,” a third wrote. “This grill does it all. Smokes beautifully with little baby-sitting. Grills, bakes, you name it,” they wrote.

If you’re looking for a smoker with the ultimate level of freedom and control, from grilling up a few burgers on a weeknight, to big weekend smoking projects, this Classic Joe II grill from Kamado Joe is for you. And now that you can save $300 on it, you should grab one ASAP. Shop the grill on sale at Amazon now.

