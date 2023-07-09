Top-Rated Outdoor Rugs Are Over 75% Off at Amazon Right Now—Shop the 7 Best Deals Here

A patio space in the summer is essentially worth its weight in gold. Not only are you able to enjoy the fresh air more often, but, when decorated well, it can be a complete extension of your home. And aside from cozy furniture, one essential piece that really makes it feel like extra living space is an outdoor rug.

They add texture and decor, while also bringing some comfort on what can typically be a hard surface like concrete, slate, or a deck. If you're in the market to add one to your space (or upgrade an old one) you've come to the right place.

There are tons of top-rated outdoor rugs on sale at Amazon right now, just ahead of Prime Day. You'll find simple, natural designs, reversible pieces, runners, and even a round rug on sale. It's worth nothing that even though the rugs are listed with specific dimensions, most of the sizes and colors are available at a discount — we just went ahead and highlighted some of the best deals to grab. Add them to your cart ASAP, that way you'll get the most time with it this season.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Rug Deals

Sand Mine 5- by 8-Foot Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

This cute rug is not only outdoor friendly, but it’s also reversible. It has a braided design with a fun triangular pattern. The edges have been heat-treated to prevent any fraying or damage overtime. It’s easy to sweep and wash, since it’s made from a soft, breathable plastic material. It’s also coated to help prevent UV rays from discoloring the rug. It comes in a variety of sizes and colorways, like black and beige and black and gray. This is the one to grab if you want something that’s fuss-free and easy to keep outside on your patio. In fact, you can even take it with you to the beach or camping.

Nuloom Wynn Braided 5-Inch Round Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

This round rug is a must-buy if you’re looking for something to add some texture, but not take up a ton of space outside. It’s just shy of 50% off in the gray color, though you can grab other colors and sizes like this charcoal runner on sale, too. It features a thicker braided design that follows the curves of the rug. This rug was also designed to be outdoor friendly, meaning you can clean it with water or wipe away debris with ease. Its design has deeper colors peppered throughout, which can also help hide any dirt when you haven’t gotten around to sweeping it.

Safavieh Courtyard Collection 5-by-8-Foot Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

This 5- by 8-foot rug from Safevieh is discounted up to a whopping 73% off just in time to grace your patio. It has a thinner, woven design with both colorful and neutral stripes running through it. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes too aside from 5- by 8, like this 4-inch square version or this 73% off runner. The fibers it’s made with are stain-, UV-, and weather-friendly.

Unique Loom 6- by 9-Foot Outdoor Border Collection Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

This Unique Loom rug is another option that has a deal soaring over 70% off. It has a mostly solid color design, with some stripes bordering the edges of the rug. The materials are low fiber, so they won’t catch onto any debris or shed, making it an ideal outdoor rug that’s easy to maintain. Grab it in this perfectly fitting blue shades like this pool blue and this aqua blue on sale.

Nourison Aloha 7- by 10-Foot Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

This rug — in all of its shapes and sizes — has accumulated over 19,400 perfect ratings on Amazon. Shoppers write that it completely elevates their outdoor spaces with ease. “The rugs are great for outdoors and easy to sweep or use a blower,” one shopper wrote, adding, “The flower petals on this rug are soft on the feet. I love stepping outside everyday on the patio and seeing the bright, vibrant colors.” With hefty discounts reaching 73% off, it’s another tough-to-pass-up option.

Nourison Essentials 8- by 10-Foot Solid Contemporary Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

If you want something a bit more neutral or understated, this outdoor rug comes in all solid colors, including a creamy ivory that’s over 50% off. Lighter colors are likely best suited for covered spaces that don’t experience a ton of temperamental weather, while the darker options can help hide a bit more debris. They all have some dimension with darker and lighter tones all throughout, with a soft texture. Clean them with a vacuum, a hose, or spot-clean any messes that might pop up.

MontVoo 5- by 8-Foot Outdoor Rug

Amazon

This rug landed itself in the number one spot on Amazon’s bestsellers list for outdoor rugs. It’s a shopper favorite for a reason — it’s easy to clean, lightweight, and high quality, according to shopper reviews. “This is an awesome rug,” a happy customer wrote. “We keep it on our deck and it still looks brand new despite being in the elements all year long. It’s also very easy to clean. If you need to transport it, it folds up easily and [is] very light,” they added. It has all the same hallmarks as many of the other rugs noted above, with a cute pattern in neutral colors and sizes that’ll work for virtually any space.