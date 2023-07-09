Top-Rated Outdoor Rugs Are Over 75% Off at Amazon Right Now—Shop the 7 Best Deals Here

Outfit your outdoor space in style.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Rugs Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

A patio space in the summer is essentially worth its weight in gold. Not only are you able to enjoy the fresh air more often, but, when decorated well, it can be a complete extension of your home. And aside from cozy furniture, one essential piece that really makes it feel like extra living space is an outdoor rug. 

They add texture and decor, while also bringing some comfort on what can typically be a hard surface like concrete, slate, or a deck. If you're in the market to add one to your space (or upgrade an old one) you've come to the right place. 

There are tons of top-rated outdoor rugs on sale at Amazon right now, just ahead of Prime Day. You'll find simple, natural designs, reversible pieces, runners, and even a round rug on sale. It's worth nothing that even though the rugs are listed with specific dimensions, most of the sizes and colors are available at a discount — we just went ahead and highlighted some of the best deals to grab. Add them to your cart ASAP, that way you'll get the most time with it this season. 

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Rug Deals

Sand Mine 5- by 8-Foot Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon Prime Day SAND MINE Reversible Mats, Plastic Straw Rug

Amazon

This cute rug is not only outdoor friendly, but it’s also reversible. It has a braided design with a fun triangular pattern. The edges have been heat-treated to prevent any fraying or damage overtime. It’s easy to sweep and wash, since it’s made from a soft, breathable plastic material. It’s also coated to help prevent UV rays from discoloring the rug. It comes in a variety of sizes and colorways, like black and beige and black and gray. This is the one to grab if you want something that’s fuss-free and easy to keep outside on your patio. In fact, you can even take it with you to the beach or camping.  

Nuloom Wynn Braided 5-Inch Round Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon Prime Day nuLOOM Wynn Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

This round rug is a must-buy if you’re looking for something to add some texture, but not take up a ton of space outside. It’s just shy of 50% off in the gray color, though you can grab other colors and sizes like this charcoal runner on sale, too. It features a thicker braided design that follows the curves of the rug. This rug was also designed to be outdoor friendly, meaning you can clean it with water or wipe away debris with ease. Its design has deeper colors peppered throughout, which can also help hide any dirt when you haven’t gotten around to sweeping it. 

Safavieh Courtyard Collection 5-by-8-Foot Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon Prime Day SAFAVIEH Courtyard Collection Area Rug

Amazon

This 5- by 8-foot rug from Safevieh is discounted up to a whopping 73% off just in time to grace your patio. It has a thinner, woven design with both colorful and neutral stripes running through it. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes too aside from 5- by 8, like this 4-inch square version or this 73% off runner. The fibers it’s made with are stain-, UV-, and weather-friendly. 

Unique Loom 6- by 9-Foot Outdoor Border Collection Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon Prime Day Unique Loom Outdoor Border Collection Area Rug

Amazon

This Unique Loom rug is another option that has a deal soaring over 70% off. It has a mostly solid color design, with some stripes bordering the edges of the rug. The materials are low fiber, so they won’t catch onto any debris or shed, making it an ideal outdoor rug that’s easy to maintain. Grab it in this perfectly fitting blue shades like this pool blue and this aqua blue on sale. 

Nourison Aloha 7- by 10-Foot Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon Prime Day Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Green 7' x 10' Area -Rug

Amazon

This rug — in all of its shapes and sizes — has accumulated over 19,400 perfect ratings on Amazon. Shoppers write that it completely elevates their outdoor spaces with ease. “The rugs are great for outdoors and easy to sweep or use a blower,” one shopper wrote, adding, “The flower petals on this rug are soft on the feet. I love stepping outside everyday on the patio and seeing the bright, vibrant colors.” With hefty discounts reaching 73% off, it’s another tough-to-pass-up option. 

Nourison Essentials 8- by 10-Foot Solid Contemporary Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon Prime Day Nourison Essentials Solid Contemporary Ivory Beige 8' X 10' Area Rug

Amazon

If you want something a bit more neutral or understated, this outdoor rug comes in all solid colors, including a creamy ivory that’s over 50% off. Lighter colors are likely best suited for covered spaces that don’t experience a ton of temperamental weather, while the darker options can help hide a bit more debris. They all have some dimension with darker and lighter tones all throughout, with a soft texture. Clean them with a vacuum, a hose, or spot-clean any messes that might pop up. 

MontVoo 5- by 8-Foot Outdoor Rug

Amazon Prime Day MontVoo-Outdoor Rug

Amazon

This rug landed itself in the number one spot on Amazon’s bestsellers list for outdoor rugs. It’s a shopper favorite for a reason — it’s easy to clean, lightweight, and high quality, according to shopper reviews. “This is an awesome rug,” a happy customer wrote. “We keep it on our deck and it still looks brand new despite being in the elements all year long. It’s also very easy to clean. If you need to transport it, it folds up easily and [is] very light,” they added. It has all the same hallmarks as many of the other rugs noted above, with a cute pattern in neutral colors and sizes that’ll work for virtually any space.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
This Extra-Large Air Fryer Snagged the Top Spot in Our Rigorous Tests, and It’s the Cheapest We’ve Seen All Year
Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar 2022
Give the Gift of Wines from Around the World with This Deluxe Advent Calendar That Sells Out Every Year
Haus Grapefruit Jalapeño
Our Favorite Aperitif Brand Just Released a New Flavor That's Perfect for Warm Weather
Related Articles
Best Washable Rugs
The 16 Best Washable Rugs of 2023
Macy's July 4th Outdoor Furniture Sale Tout
Whoa, This Classic Retailer Dropped Fourth of July Deals Up to 85% Off Outdoor Furniture—for One More Day
Iâm a Shopping Writer Who Spends All Summer by the Pool, and Some of My Favorite Picks Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day (Update - 1)
I’m a Shopping Writer Who Spends All Summer by the Pool, and Some of My Favorite Picks Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Early Deals: Deal Roundup: Air fryers/toaster ovens Tout
Air Fryers and Toaster Ovens Are Over 40% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Furniture
Amazon Is Taking Up to 72% Off Outdoor Furniture Weeks Before Prime Day—Here’s What to Get
Deal Roundup: Outdoor lights Tout
Amazon Quietly Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Lights, and Prices Start at $10
Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Kitchen Products Tout
Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Kitchen Products Are Already on Sale Before Prime Day
Deal Roundup: EARLY Outdoor dinnerware Tout
7 Outdoor Dinnerware Deals from Amazon to Use All Summer Long, Starting at $9
Early Deals: Deal Roundup: Lodge Tout
Don't Wait for Prime Day—Lodge Skillets, Dutch Ovens, and More Are Already on Sale at Amazon
Deal Roundup: EARLY Best All-Clad Deals tout
All-Clad Cookware Is Up to 40% Off Ahead of Prime Day—These Are the 9 Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day Early Vacuum and Mop Deals Tout
Amazon Has So Many Vacuum and Mop Deals Right Now, with Discounts Up to 78% Off
Early Deals: One-Off Deal: Mandolin Slicer Tout
Cut Your Cooking Prep Time ‘In Half’ Thanks to This Now-$19 Vegetable Chopper
Deal Roundup: EARLY Prime Member-Only Deals Tout
The 17 Best Prime Member-Only Kitchen Deals at Amazon Start at Just $7
âMosquitoes Are Not Safeâ from This Electronic Insect Zapper, and Itâs 38% Off Right Now Tout
‘Mosquitoes Are Not Safe’ from This Electronic Insect Zapper, and It’s 28% Off Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Best Deals on Knives Tout
The 19 Best Deals on Steak Knives, Knife Sets, and Chef’s Knives Before Prime Day Begins
Deal Roundup: Tested-Favorites Tout
These 15 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day