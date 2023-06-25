Amazon Quietly Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Lights, and Prices Start at $10

With warm summer nights and grilling season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to stock up on outdoor entertaining essentials. And to properly set the vibe for your next barbecue, backyard hang, or summer soiree, you’ll need the right set of outdoor lights. Whether your goal is to illuminate your entire backyard with lanterns, increase the visibility near your grilling station, or add a subtle touch of warmth to your next dinner party with a versatile set of string lights, finding the right outdoor lights is an important part of any outdoor entertaining equation.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the opportunity to grab that set of fairy lights you’ve had your eye on all season, now is that time. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is already slashing prices on grill lights, string lights, colorful globe lights, outdoor lanterns, sconces, and so much more.

Keep scrolling to discover our picks for the 14 best deals on outdoor lights you can snag right now. Coveted and highly-rated brands including Brightech and Weber are already discounted at up to 37% off, and prices start at just $10.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Lights

Brightown Outdoor String Lights

To buy: $13 (originally $120) at amazon.com

These bestselling globe-shaped outdoor string lights have more than 40,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, thanks to the fact that they’re incredibly easy to install, durable, and customizable. The versatile lights come in three different cord lengths ranging from 25 feet to 100 feet. Reviewers love the thickness of these Edison bulbs, noting their durability against elements like wind and rain. If your patio lights could use an upgrade, transform your outdoor space into a chic bistro with these industrial bulbs.

Jedavi Multicolored Crystal Globe Solar String Lights

To buy: $17 (originally $27) at amazon.com

Looking for a pop of color to add your outdoor space? These colorful globes are powered by solar panels and can work continuously for up to 14 hours after charging. Each string includes 100 super bright LED bulbs and a generous 40 feet of cable, which makes these ideal for hanging in outdoor spaces like gardens, patios, or backyards. What makes these solar-powered lights even more fun is their customizable pulse settings. Choose from a total of eight different modes including sequence, waveform, slow fading, or steady brightness to match the mood of your dinner party or backyard hang. Our advice? Pop these party-ready bulbs into your cart while they’re a whopping 37% off right now.

Letry Outdoor LED Table Lamp

To buy: $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com

If you’re an avid camper, you know the importance of having a reliable and portable lamp to keep by your campsite for reading, walking the dog, or hanging by the prep station. This rechargeable LED table lamp can be charged by solar power outdoors as well as a USB port indoors, and 8-12 hours of charging gets you 60-70 hours of power. It also has three different brightness modes and a sturdy handle for portability. In addition to camping, we think this is a practical lamp to keep on your outdoor dining table for added visibility once the sun goes down.

Weber Handle Grill 'N Go Light

To buy: $28 (originally $43) at amazon.com

No one likes to play the guessing game when it comes to grilling burgers or steaks for a crowd. This ingenious Grill ‘N Go Light from trusted brand Weber clips directly onto a grill handle and illuminates the entire grilling surface for added visibility and food safety. We love how compact and lightweight this tool is, and we think it would be a thoughtful gift for the griller in your life. At 36% off, we recommend you hop on this deal while it’s still hot.

Addlon Outdoor String Lights

To buy: $32 with coupon (originally $50) at amazon.com

These vintage-style, black-wired lights are so popular that they’ve garnered 19,000 five-star Amazon ratings, and for good reason: They're thick, sturdy, and designed to easily string together multiple sets for a customized size. "They make my backyard look like an oasis!" said one enthusiastic reviewer who shared photos. They also feature a timer setting, dimming options, and an authentic Edison-bulb look. Add industrial charm to your next outdoor dinner party by looping these top-rated lights along your fence or doorway.

Lights4fun, Inc. LED Flameless Candle Lanterns

To buy: $80 (originally $90) at amazon.com

Good, consistent mood lighting is one of those tricky things to nail at a dinner party. We’ve all struggled with tiny tea lights that constantly burn out or messy candles that leak wax all over the table. This set of flameless candle lanterns eliminates all of the hassle and provides warm, flickering lights for up to six hours without any risk of a fire hazard. We like the staggered, complimentary rectangular shapes of the metal frames and think these would look gorgeous nestled into a wild rose garden or next to floor-level cushions at an outdoor aperitivo.

Bhclight Solar String Lights

To buy: $10 (originally $14) at amazon.com

If your goal is to wrap your back patio, deck, or hedges in twinkling lights, we love these flexible yet sturdy copper-wire fairy lights for outdoor use. These waterproof LED lights are battery-powered, and each 80-foot string comes with 200 bulbs that can be programmed to eight different modes with timer and memory settings. Reviewers particularly love the soft, warm white glow of these fairy lights, using them for outdoor dinner parties and even wedding receptions. At 27% off right now, this is a great deal on an outdoor entertaining essential.

Historyoo Solar Garden Firefly Lights

To buy: $19 (originally $28) at amazon.com

This firefly light lamp unit is easy to install and can be seamlessly tucked into an outdoor garden bed to add a twinkly glow to your summertime blooms. Each unit contains 10 LED bulbs with two light modes, all charged by high-efficiency solar panels. After charging in the sun for 6 to 8 hours, these lights will glow for 8 to 12 hours after dark. We love the idea of purchasing a few of these nests and scattering them throughout our backyard or hedges to light the path for our dinner guests. Snag them on major sale at 32% off ahead of Prime Day.

Jsot Solar-Powered Hanging Lanterns

To buy: $25 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Add instant vibes to any outdoor oasis with these etched metal lanterns. These solar-powered lanterns cast dreamy shell-shaped patterns against any indoor wall, outdoor fence, or patio setting. Choose between two equally calming light modes (amber or cool white), and get ready to sit back, relax, and enjoy your customizable light show in the comfort of your own home. Reviewers love using these lanterns both indoors and outdoors, with one reviewer raving about the “magical vibes” the lanterns produce on the floor at night.

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights

To buy: $35 (originally $48) at amazon.com

Another great Edison bulb-inspired set of outdoor string lights to add to cart, these solar-powered bulbs from Brightech provide a calm ambiance to any backyard setup. Choose between cord lengths of 27 feet (with 12 LED lights) or 48 feet (with 15 LED lights) depending on your outdoor space. These solar lights require six hours of full sun to charge and last up to six hours after a full charge. Reviewers note that the bulbs are quite durable, designed to withstand wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, rain, and snow.

Cave Tools Outdoor Barbecue Grill Light

To buy: $17 (originally $22) at amazon.com

For a more powerful grill light, consider this durable LED light from Cave Tools. Designed with an aluminum handle mount that clamps directly onto any round or square grill, this powerful light contains 10 LED bulbs to illuminate your cooking surface. It’s weatherproof, water-resistant, and heat resistant, as well as built to withstand high heat near a grill or smoker. At 23% off right now, we suggest you snag this deal while it’s still cooking to give yourself or the avid griller in your life a present that will last all summer long.

Metaku Globe String Lights Fairy Lights

To buy: $18 with coupon (originally $25) at amazon.com

If you love traditional white Christmas lights, you’ll be charmed by these slightly larger gumball-shaped fairy lights that are super easy to install and hang indoors or outdoors. The battery-operated lights come in wired length options of 16.4-feet, 26-feet, or-33 feet, and each set has 10 adjustable brightness levels and eight different speed modes to choose from for a customizable feel anywhere in your home. Our advice? Stock up on these fairy lights now and enjoy them outdoors while they’re on sale at 24% off, and re-use them indoors once the holiday season hits. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Ptrworoa Dusk to Dawn Outdoor Wall Sconces

To buy: $50 (originally $70) at amazon.com

If you’re on the hunt for a set of sturdy, wall-mounted outdoor lights to install on your patio, above your garage doors, or near your front entrance, look no further than these matte black metal sconces. Reviewers love the farmhouse-inspired aesthetic as well as these lights’ smart dusk to dawn sensor that allows them to automatically turn off during the daytime. Designed to be weather-resistant, these durable lights are both durable and design-forward. Snag the set on sale ahead of Prime Day while they’re 29% off.

Leonlite Dimmable LED Up Down Wall Light

To buy: $76 with coupon (originally $120) at amazon.com

If your front entrance lighting doesn’t exactly spark joy, consider upgrading your setup with these modern sconces from Leonlite. Reviewers love the diamond shape of these wall lights, with several enthusiastic customers saying they’ve upgraded all of their original standard exterior lights to these stylish, upgraded versions. Waterproof, dimmable, and easy to install, we recommend you add these to your cart while they’re on sale with an on-site coupon.

