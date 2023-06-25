Don't Wait for Prime Day—Lodge Skillets, Dutch Ovens, and More Are Already on Sale at Amazon

There are few brands like Lodge. The cookware brand has a rich heritage, and has been making cast iron pieces since 1896 in Tennessee. But they also have variety: You'll find every pot, pan, or accessory you'd need from the brand, whether it’s a pre-seasoned skillet, or an enameled Dutch oven.

And though the brand is known for having high quality pieces that are already at a lower-price point compared to competitors, scoring these heirlooms at a discount is that much sweeter. Amazon's Prime Day is coming up (July 11 and 12), but the Lodge deals are already here.

Score 13 pieces below on sale, including some of our own favorites, with deals over 50% off. There's something for everything, from frying up eggs or flipping pancakes in the morning, to pieces ideal for summer grilling.

Best Early Prime Day Lodge Deals

2-Quart Cast Iron Serving Pot

Amazon

To buy: $35 (originally $55) at amazon.com



Cast iron pots like this are often used over wood-burning stoves, in ovens, or even over campfires. It can withstand any cooking surface all thanks to the pot’s immense durability and cast iron construction.. This 2-quart pot comes pre-seasoned, so you can use it straight away to cook anything from beans, to braises, and more. You’ll get a sturdy base with two helper handles, plus a tight fitting lid.

6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch

Amazon

To buy: $80 (originally $133) at amazon.com



It’s tough to go wrong with an enameled cast iron Dutch oven. This is the top choice for you if you want the heat-holding capabilities of cast iron, but don’t want to fuss with any of the maintenance. The coating makes the pot nonstick without you needing to break out any oil. The other perk is that it comes in tons of colors, too. You can score it in this blue for the highest discount, or pick up other colors like green and red on sale. With a 6-quart capacity, this is perfect for cooking for a crowd.

Bold 14-Inch Cast Iron Wok

Amazon

To buy: $50 (originally $90) at amazon.com



Woks are ideal if you want to make stir-fry, and that’s not only thanks to their shape, but their material. This cast iron wok holds heat extremely well. It’s from the brand’s Bold line, which features more modern designs, like rounded edges and handles. This wok still has the deep walls and narrow bottom, with sturdy side handles and the classic pre-seasoned Lodge cast iron material. Use it to saute summer vegetables or full fledged stir-fry.

6.5-Inch Cast Iron Smoker Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $30) at amazon.com



This nifty skillet was designed with smoking in mind. If you’ve been craving that rich, charred taste but you don’t necessarily want to commit to a smoker just yet, try this pan. All you have to do is fill the base with wood chips and pop it into your grill. It comes with a lid that has teardrop shaped openings to let the smoke and flavor out, imparting that smoky taste onto all of your grilled dishes. It’s 6.5-inches in diameter, so it’s not so big that it’ll take up too much space on your grill, either. And the handle and lid make it a total breeze to move the chips around depending on where you need them.

3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $65 (originally $106) at amazon.com



While you can grab the trusty 6-quart enameled Dutch oven on sale, you can also score other sizes, too, like this 3-quart option. It’s tiny, but still mighty enough to take on a variety of dishes. This is a great accompaniment to larger pots in your collection, and it’s perfect for making smaller batches of soups or sauces, or for cooking jams and even caramel. At nearly 50% off, now’s the perfect time to grab this cute essential.

10.5-Inch Cast Iron Round Griddle

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $33) at amazon.com



There’s nothing like griddled pancakes. They get perfectly golden brown and crisp on the edges, all the while holding a soft fluffy interior. Not all of us want or even have the space for a massive griddle, which is why pans like this now-$20 one are a game changer. It’s round and 10.5-inches in diameter, so it’ll fit perfectly on your stove or any other heat source. The pan itself is very flat like a classic griddle, with short walls on the sides that are just high enough to keep foods from sliding off. You’ll also get the added perk of a handle, which makes moving this around a whole lot easier.

12-Inch Cast Iron Pan

Amazon

To buy: $25 (originally $44) at amazon.com



For baking casseroles, braising proteins, or making saucy dishes, a cast iron pan like this 12-inch model is a must. It has taller 2.25-inch walls and two side handles. It also comes with two spouts, so it makes draining liquids or fats easy, too. Use this to layer up a vegetable ratatouille, bake a fresh cornbread, or even to slow cook proteins on the grill or in a smoker. The options are endless, and with a 45% off discount, you should add it to your cart right away.

10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder

Amazon

To buy: $25 (originally $41) at amazon.com



After testing over a dozen skillets, this came out as our favorite cast iron skillet by a long shot. It scored perfectly in every single category: We loved its performance, design, comfort, and ease of cleaning. We found the large helper handle on the skillet to be a great perk, since it makes it easy to move the pan around from the stove to the oven. We also found that it yielded the most even browning of all skillets, and food was fairly easy to release. It’s an all around must-have, especially with the added perk of the silicone helper handle, which will help protect your hands from heat.

5-Quart Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $50 (originally $76) at amazon.com



In terms of traditional uncoated cast iron Dutch ovens, this model also ranked supreme for us after testing. Not only is it extremely durable , but we love how well it performs when cooking. Use it for anything from rice to chicken thighs, and you can count on it to conduct heat well without any noticeable sticking. This model also has a fun two-in one capability, since the lid doubles as a 10.25-inch pan. Use it on the stovetop, in the oven, or even on the grill, since it’s heat-safe up to 500℉.

7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $100 (originally $168) at amazon.com



For an extra large Dutch oven, look no further than this 7.5-quart option. At just $100 right now, it’s a fraction of the price of other leading Dutch oven brands. Shoppers note just how helpful the size is, especially if you like to cook large batches of food, or have a large family to feed. “Out of all my pots and pans I use this Dutch oven more than any other item in my kitchen,” one shopper wrote in a review. “It's wonderful and is the perfect size for dishes for a family of five,” they added. “Cooks evenly and fast, cleans up like a dream,” a second user wrote.

4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $70 (originally $117) at amazon.com



For a good middle of the road size, a 4.5-quart Dutch oven can’t be beat. This is the optimal choice if you want a versatile pot that’s big enough to fit large batches, but not so big that it takes up a lot of space on a stovetop or in the oven. Its 4.5-quart capacity will still hold a ton of volume (well over 10-cups of liquid) so you can make batches of soup, stew, or sauce, as well as bake up fresh bread or even roast proteins without worrying about needing more room.

12-Inch Cast Iron Dual Handle Grill Pan

Amazon

To buy: $30 (originally $45) at amazon.com



This cast iron grill pan will help you achieve the effects of outdoor grilling without needing to go outside. It’s a great option to have on hand, since the weather can be temperamental all year-round. It also makes for a great pan on the grill if you want to get the grill taste and grill marks without worrying about anything falling through the grates. It’s 12-inches, so it’s a big pan that can handle a variety of volumes with ease.

