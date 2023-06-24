Amazon’s Secret Kitchen Outlet Is Stocked with Deals Ahead of Prime Day—Our Favorites Are Up to 67% Off

With Amazon Prime Day slated for July 11 and 12 this year, categories across the site will soon see huge markdowns. At Food & Wine, we’re looking forward to savings on our favorite gear, from grills to knives to kitchen gadgets. That said, we’re not waiting for the two-day shopping event to take advantage of savings.

Amazon’s hidden Outlet storefront is home to thousands of kitchen items already on sale, including air fryers, cookware, and espresso machines. And some price drops rival the deals you’ll find on Prime Day. We sifted through the section to find the deepest discounts available now, up to to 67% off. Read on for our top early Prime Day picks from brands like GreenPan, Cuisinart, and FoodSaver.

Kitchen Outlet Deals on Amazon

GreenPan 5-Inch Mini Ceramic Nonstick Egg Pan

Slick and stick-resistant for eggs, the 5-Inch Mini Ceramic Nonstick Egg Pan from GreenPan is also a great size for cooking a burger or warming a piece of toast. GreenPan makes one of the best non-toxic cookware sets we’ve tested, and this egg pan has the same nonstick ceramic coating that won us over. The coating contains no PFAS, lead, or cadmium, and you can put the pan in the dishwasher and oven, up to 392°F.

Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer

Unlike ovens and stoves, air fryers won’t heat up the kitchen, which gives them an edge in the summer. And if you’re debating whether now’s the time to buy one, consider this deal: Dash cut the cost of its popular 6-quart Deluxe Electric Air Fryer in half. Almost 10,000 people have given it five-star ratings, while reviewers vouch for its simple design (it has just one dial) and crispy results. It’s on the large side, feeding four to six people, but it’s stylish enough to keep out on the counter.

Secura 3.4-Quart Air Fryer

If the size of the average air fryer has kept you from buying one, consider the more compact Secura 3.4-Quart Air Fryer. Perfect for small households, it holds enough food for two to three people; it comes with an extra rack to space out foods like wings. The Secura has received more than 3,000 five-star ratings from people who love how easy it is to use and clean. And it’s now almost half off.

Blue Diamond 7-Piece Tri-Ply Nonstick Cookware

If a cookware set for $72 sounds like a steal, it is. The Blue Diamond 7-Piece Tri-Ply Nonstick Cookware (originally $150) has the same ceramic and tri-ply stainless steel construction of some of our favorite non-toxic cookware sets, which is naturally free of lead, cadmium, PFAS, and PFOA. It includes an 8-inch skillet, an 11-inch skillet, an 11-inch chef's pan, a 3.75-quart sauté pan with lid, a slotted spatula, and a spoon, which will equip you for plenty of cooking tasks.

Cuisinart EM-15 Defined Espresso Machine

Upgrade your coffee routine with an espresso machine. Now almost half off, the Cuisinart EM-15 Defined Espresso Machine makes single- and double-espressos with Nespresso capsules for maximum convenience. Despite its compact size, this machine collects up to 12 capsules in a hidden bin, and its brew volume, temperature, and standby time are programmable.

Secura French Press Coffee Maker

While we’re talking coffee, we also want to mention that Secura cut the cost of its French Press Coffee Maker to just $24. We tested the Secura and considered it for our list of the best French press makers. Though it didn’t make our top picks, it stood out as a strong contender. We especially liked how easy it was to use and clean.

Wilton Perfect Results 14-Inch Premium Nonstick Pizza Pan

Homemade pizza and frozen pizza both benefit from a crispier crust, and the Wilton Perfect Results 14-Inch Premium Nonstick Pizza Pan can help. The oven-safe, dishwasher-safe steel pan has a nonstick coating that keeps cheese from sticking and resists scratches and warping. More than 7,500 people have given it a five-star rating on Amazon, including some who use it as a cookie sheet.

Norpro Stainless Steel Olive Stuffer

A $10 entertaining upgrade, the Norpro Stainless Steel Olive Stuffer will be the tool you reach for time and again, whether you’re making martinis, Feta-Stuffed Marinated Olives, or Sausage-Stuffed Fried Olives. Reviewers love how easy it is to use.

NutriChef Digital Electric Kitchen Countertop Blender

Need a new personal blender for smoothies and margaritas? Take advantage of summer sales, and plan for the months of hot weather still ahead, with deals like the NutriChef Digital Electric Kitchen Countertop Blender for $62. As one of the few blenders on the market with a soup preset – it blends and heats ingredients till steaming hot – this blender has year-round value.

FoodSaver Handheld Vacuum Sealer Machine

As FoodSaver makes one of the best vacuum sealers we’ve tested, seeing its pricier Handheld Vacuum Sealer Machine for nearly 40% off got our attention. Vacuum-sealing food keeps it fresh longer, resisting freezer burn and preventing bacteria and mold from developing on food stored at room temperature. This tool is also convenient for sous vide cooking. While we tend to favor countertop models, like the FoodSaver PowerVac Vacuum Sealing Machine that stood out in our tests, handheld sealers have the advantage of being portable and typically easier to store.

NutriChef 15-Piece Baking Pan Set

Save big on a new baking set: The NutriChef 15-Piece Baking Pan Set includes 10 pans (one with a lid) and four nylon utensils for just $61. The pans are made with carbon steel, a good heat conductor, coated with non-toxic ceramic, which gives them nonstick properties and makes them easier to clean (though the whole set is dishwasher-safe). Each has silicone handles for a more comfortable grip.

Secura 4-in-1 Automatic Milk Frother and Steamer

However you make coffee, introducing a milk frother to the process brings your brew to barista-level. In just two to three minutes, the Secura 4-in-1 Automatic Milk Frother and Steamer heats and froths up to 8.5 ounces (about a cup) of milk with the touch of a button. Its streamlined design includes three other settings: heating milk without frothing, heating chocolate milk, and frothing milk without heating. Buy it on sale for $41, and start counting the dollars you save on coffee shop lattes and the like.