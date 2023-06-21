Act Fast: Ice Cream Makers from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More Top Brands Are Already on Sale at Amazon

Being on the cusp of July means two things: The weather is heating up, and Amazon has officially announced its Prime Day sale dates. If you ask us, that means now is the perfect time to grab the ice cream maker you've had on your wishlist.

Frozen treats are the best desserts to curb summer heat, whether ice cream, soft serve, sorbet, or gelato, it's incredibly satisfying to make them at home. You can customize everything from ingredients to flavors, but you need the right machine to do it. Luckily, with Prime Day less than a month away (it's happening July 11 and 12), there are tons of ice cream makers already on sale.

Editor-loved picks, from Cuisinart to KitchenAid to Hamilton Beach, are as low as $40 right now. Shop seven of the best options below, and be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial for a Prime Account to secure all of the good deals heading your way.

Best Early Prime Day Ice Cream Maker Deals

Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream, and Sorbet Maker

Amazon

To buy: $50 (originally $70) at amazon.com

This first model from Cuisinart earned a place as the best value pick in our test of 20 ice cream makers.. With a discount on top of its price, it's tough to pass up. It holds 1.5-quarts, plus we found it was so easy to use, it’d be a great project for kids. By and large, the highlight of this machine was its performance. This Cuisinart produced perfectly dense and easy-to-scoop ice cream, which didn’t get icy in the freezer even when left overnight. It uses an insulated bowl, which you’ll need to freeze for at least eight hours. You’ll pop it right onto the base, add the paddle, then your ice cream base. The clear cover makes it easy to keep track of the churning, plus it has an opening to add mix-ins without any fuss.

Yonanas Classic Soft-Serve Dessert Maker

Amazon

To buy: $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com

If you’re a soft-serve lover, we have the best news for you. This is our favorite machine to produce that velvety texture with minimal ingredients, and it’s on sale for just $40. It’s incredibly basic, which we love, since it only really requires frozen fruit to make desserts and smoothie bowls. The Yonanas is different from your typical machine in that it’s an extruder, so you’ll add frozen fruit to the top, and it’ll press it down to make soft-serve vegan ice cream. We specifically used two bananas and two cups of strawberries to make a silky, refreshing frozen treat in only five minutes. It’s a total must-have for simple summer sweet treats.

Cuisinart 2-Quart Ice Cream Maker

Amazon

To buy: $78 (originally $85) at amazon.com

Ice cream makers can take up quite a bit of counter and storage space, which is why we were impressed with this Cuisinart model. It’s just 8.25-by-8-by-11.25-inches big, but it’ll still make a standard 1.5-quart batch. It’s sleek looking too, with a stainless steel body and a simple rectangular shape. It’s similar to the other Cuisinart model in that it uses a frozen insulated base to churn the ice cream, but it only comes with an on and off switch, so it’s best for those who just want a simple design.

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment

Amazon

To buy: $89 (originally $100) at amazon.com

I personally own this KitchenAid attachment, and I think it’s the perfect option to grab if ice cream is something you like to make every so often. It’s very easy to use and can fit up to 2 quarts of ice cream. You just pop the insulated bowl into the freezer overnight, then there are two attachments to pop on. One goes onto the KitchenAid top and the other (the actual paddle) fits into the bowl. You pour your ice cream base in, then turn the mixer on to churn. It takes about 20 minutes to reach soft-serve consistency, and since it’s an open container, it’s very easy to toss mix-ins right at the end. I’ve made everything from traditional vanilla bean ice cream to vegan apple cider donut ice cream without a hitch in this maker.

Cuisinart ICE-100 1.5-Quart Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker

Amazon

To buy: $254 (originally $300) at amazon.com

If you’re someone who isn’t a fan of pre-planning or prepping, this on-sale ice cream maker is for you. It allows you to make ice cream on a whim, since it’s built with a compressor rather than an insulated bowl. It also means you’ll also be able to make batch after batch without any worry of it warming up too much. It comes with two different paddles, one for ice cream and one for gelato. They both add just the right amount of air — less for gelato and more for ice cream — to produce the right texture. It also holds 1.5-quarts, so you’ll be able to make a good-sized batch each time, too.

Cuisinart Mix It In 1.5-Quart Soft Serve, Yogurt, Sorbet, and Sherbet Maker

Amazon

To buy: $140 (originally $180) at amazon.com

Another Cuisinart model that’s on sale is this highly-rated option with over 4,100 perfect ratings. It’s taller than most models, coming in at over 17 inches tall, and it’s designed to make creative ice cream flavors a breeze. You’ll get an insulated 1.5-quart bowl that fits into the top right of the machine, with topping compartments on the top left side. To add all three or just one of them into the churned ice cream, all you have to do is twist a knob. The machine also comes with a dispenser, so you can swirl your creation right into a cone or cup like a proper ice cream shop. You’ll also get a warming station for hot fudge or caramel, and a cone holder on the right side of the machine for the ultimate experience. This is the one to grab if you love soft-serve right out of the machine. Plus, you’ll have a blast making and serving it, too.

Hamilton Beach 1.5-Quart Electric Automatic Ice Cream Maker

Amazon

To buy: $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com

This Hamilton Beach model is now 20% off at Amazon. It has a similar design to the first Cuisinart option, since you’ll get an insulated base, a paddle, plus a clear cover that goes right on top. Shoppers call it a “great value for the money,” with one saying that it’s “the easiest ice cream maker I have ever used.” It has a very simple on off switch, streamlining the ice cream making process to just three simple steps, according to the brand.