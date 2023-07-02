Amazon Has So Many Vacuum and Mop Deals Right Now, with Discounts Up to 78% Off

Amazon Prime Day is around the corner, but you can already find so many must-shop deals on vacuums and mops. Ahead of the two day shopping event, Amazon has already dropped so many deals on vacuums and mops, from brands like Bissell and Hoover. Score cordless and upright vacuums, and steam mops, starting from $34. These early Prime Day discounts are an opportunity to finally get your hands on a cleaning tool that will save you time and cut down on manual labor.

A high quality vacuum or even mop can be expensive, but right now you can save up to 78% off. And steam mops, space-saving stick vacuums, even robot vacuums, are included in the discounts. Here, we put together a list of 16 best deals on all kinds of vacuums and mops at Amazon right now. There’s an affordable product here for everyone, no matter your budget or the size of your space.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Stick Vacuums

A lightweight stick vacuum has so many benefits. For instance, this Inse cordless vacuum is lightweight, so it's easy to store and maneuver, but still powerful. It can suction up pet hair, crumbs, and dust, and has 45 minutes of cleaning power before it needs to be recharged. The swivel head can reach underneath and behind furniture, and it works on both hardwood and carpeting — plus the extendable wand can reach curtains, and it converts into a hand-held vacuum so clean furniture and smaller messes. Right now, it’s a whopping 78% off.

To buy: Orfeld Cordless Vacuum, $100 with coupon (originally $200) at amazon.com



The Orfeld cordless vacuum is only $100 and it has a 50 minute run time before it needs to be charged. It can also convert to a handheld vacuum, which can be used to grab dirt and dust off sofas, stairs, and tight corners. When you’re done, it can be mounted to the wall while it charges, to save on closet space.

To buy: Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum, $130 (originally $250) at amazon.com



This Shark stick vacuum is 48% off right now, a great discount on a trusted brand. It uses a power cord, so it doesn’t run out of suction power like other models that need to be charged. At just seven pounds, it's lightweight enough to be used not just on floors, but steps, curtains, and ceilings. It even comes with a detachable wand which can fit into hard to reach spaces.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Upright Vacuums

Sometimes thick carpeting and heavy duty messes need to be tackled by a full-sized, upright vacuum. One of the least expensive options available right now is this $54 Bissell compact upright vacuum. Because it only weighs eight pounds, it’s easier to move from room to room, unlike other, heavier upright vacuums. It sucks away dirt and suggests without scattering it to other parts of the house, and Bissell is known as the brand that is especially adept at clearing away pet hair.

To buy: Hoover Power Scrub Carpet Cleaner, $150 (originally $240) at amazon.com



If you have kids or pets, it might be time to give your carpets a deep clean. This Hoover carpet cleaner uses spinning brushes to remove stains, while at the same time applying hot air directly to the carpet so it dries faster. And it's versatile: It comes with stair and upholstery tools so that you can clean more than just your carpets, giving your entire house the refresh it needs.

To buy: Dirt Devil Bagless Upright Vacuum, $62 (originally $80) at amazon.com



For people who have little storage space or live in smaller spaces, this compact Dirt Devil upright vacuum is a great choice. The extension wand has 10 feet of reach, so you can suction up grime on top of bookcases or ceiling fans, plus it comes with additional tools to clean crevices and brush away dust. It’s incredibly easy to take care of — the filter can be rinsed off in the sink — and it’s now only $62.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Mops

Cleaning splatters and spills off your kitchen floors can require some serious elbow grease if you’re not using the right tool. Take the stress out of this daily task with the Shark Steam Pocket Mop. It’s only $70 right now, and has more than 27,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. Ideal for cleaning hardwood, tile, or linoleum kitchen floors, it uses steam to wipe away caked on food platters and other messes. The steam takes just 30 seconds to heat up, and it comes with two washable pads you can stop spending money on disposable kitchen floor cleaners.

To buy: O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $35 (originally $40) at amazon.com



This bestselling spin mop is only $35 right now, and includes a bucket with a built-in wringer and splash guard, so that dirty water never ends up on your kitchen floor. The mop head, which is designed to fit into tight corners and even between tiles, is machine washable, so you don’t have to worry about replacing it for at least three months. And according to the brand, it leaves all types of hard flooring streak-free.

To buy: Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop, $159 (originally $227) at amazon.com



If you’re looking for a powerful steam mop that can tackle tough messes, especially those left behind by pets, this Bissell steam vacuum is 30% off right now. It vacuums dirt and pet hair, while at the same time steaming stuck-on messes of hard flooring. And washable microfiber pads are included, as well as disposable pads which can handle pet messes that need to go straight in the trash. And it does it all without using any chemical cleaners.