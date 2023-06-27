Amazon Is Taking Up to 72% Off Outdoor Furniture Weeks Before Prime Day—Here’s What to Get

To make the most of your summer, you need plenty of outdoor and patio furniture where your family can lounge and relax. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party on the deck or having friends over for a swim in the pool your backyard needs to look good and feel comfortable. If you want to completely upgrade your space, or refresh the furniture you already have back there, you’re in luck: Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is slashing prices on all outdoor dining furniture, lounge chairs, and outdoor decor.

These early Prime Day deals should get you excited for the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, which is slated to take place from July 11 to July 12. Right now, you can save up 72% on tables, patio chairs, dining sets, and more. You can even find discounts on patio umbrellas and fire pits — and prices start at just $22.

If you want your backyard or patio to be the talk of the neighborhood — the spot where everyone wants to hang out this summer — then it’s time to shop these can’t-miss deals. Just be sure to grab what you like as soon as you see it, because there’s no guarantee these discounts will last for long.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Dining Sets



The first thing you need for a lounge-worthy backyard where you can enjoy lunch, snacks, and drinks is a furniture set. These sets come with tables and chairs so you have a place to rest your drinks and catch some rays. This wicker set comes with two cushioned rocking chairs and a small glass table that can fit a cup of coffee or two glasses of wine, and it’s 60% off right now.

To buy: $88 (originally $160) at amazon.com



This steel bistro set features an adorable leaf pattern set that is the perfect size for a couple (or roommates!) who want a place to enjoy their morning coffee or breakfast outside. Its compact size is ideal for an apartment deck or a patio — and at $88 (45% off its original price), it’s especially affordable right now, too.

To buy: $115 (originally $170) at amazon.com



If you enjoy eating lunch and dinner outside, then you need this four-piece furniture set, which includes a large dining table. A great place to set out snacks while your kids play or grilled burgers and steaks while you have friends over for drinks, it also comes with a loveseat and two chairs. The mesh material of the seats is breathable, a must on hot days, and is easy to wipe clean with nothing more than a wet cloth. And at just $115, it’s a great deal on an outdoor dining set that you will use all summer.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Lounge Chairs

Lounge chairs are essential to any well-decorated backyard. At the end of a long day, one of the most relaxing activities you can do is sit in the backyard with a cup of tea and watch the sunset. This cushioned wicker chair comes with an ottoman so you can put your feet up, and when you’re not using it, you can slide it into the chair to save space. It’s the perfect place to read a book by the pool, and it’s 72% off right now.

To buy: $72 (originally $140) at amazon.com



For a chair with ultimate reclining abilities, this Caravan Sports zero gravity chair can lay nearly horizontal. It can lock into almost any reclined position, but it also folds up so you can toss it in the trunk and to a tailgate or the beach. Plus, it’s made from a durable material that is perfect for an outdoors lifestyle. Pick up one (or two) while it's 49% off.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Decor and Accessories

Once you have all the necessary furniture, it's time to decorate your backyard with accessories to make the space feel even more cozy. This acacia wood side table is where friends and family can stash drinks, bottles of sunscreen, and insect repellent. And after everyone goes to sleep, light a couple candles on this table, take a deep breath, and enjoy the peace and quiet. Plus it folds up for easy storage at the end of the summer. The best part is, it’s 54% off right now.

To buy: $22 with coupon (originally $47) at amazon.com



People who live in a small space can still enjoy the glow of a warm fire at night. If you only have a small porch or patio, try out this concrete tabletop fire pit. It’s only $22 and has an hour-long burn time so you can enjoy wine or dinner around the fire, even if you don’t have a big backyard. And since it weighs less than 6 pounds, it's easy to transport to different locations.

To buy: $47 with coupon (originally $70) at amazon.com



Another must have for the backyard is a patio umbrella. On sunny days when everyone is looking to escape into the shade, you’ll be grateful you bought one, too. This 100% polyester patio umbrella is waterproof and UV-resistant and has a 9-inch diameter, which means four to six chairs can fit under it. Place it over your outdoor dining table, crank it open, and start telling all your friends to come over.