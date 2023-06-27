Amazon Is Taking Up to 72% Off Outdoor Furniture Weeks Before Prime Day—Here’s What to Get

Save on lounge chairs, fire pits, and more.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Furniture
Photo:

Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

To make the most of your summer, you need plenty of outdoor and patio furniture where your family can lounge and relax. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party on the deck or having friends over for a swim in the pool your backyard needs to look good and feel comfortable. If you want to completely upgrade your space, or refresh the furniture you already have back there, you’re in luck: Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is slashing prices on all outdoor dining furniture, lounge chairs, and outdoor decor. 

These early Prime Day deals should get you excited for the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, which is slated to take place from July 11 to July 12. Right now, you can save up 72% on tables, patio chairs, dining sets, and more. You can even find discounts on patio umbrellas and fire pits — and prices start at just $22. 

If you want your backyard or patio to be the talk of the neighborhood — the spot where everyone wants to hang out this summer — then it’s time to shop these can’t-miss deals. Just be sure to grab what you like as soon as you see it, because there’s no guarantee these discounts will last for long. 

Amazon Prime Day FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Outdoor Bistro Set

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Dining Sets


The first thing you need for a lounge-worthy backyard where you can enjoy lunch, snacks, and drinks is a furniture set. These sets come with tables and chairs so you have a place to rest your drinks and catch some rays. This wicker set comes with two cushioned rocking chairs and a small glass table that can fit a cup of coffee or two glasses of wine, and it’s 60% off right now. 

Amazon Prime Day Alpine Corporation MSY100A-OR Bistro Set

Amazon

To buy: $88 (originally $160) at amazon.com

This steel bistro set features an adorable leaf pattern set that is the perfect size for a couple (or roommates!) who want a place to enjoy their morning coffee or breakfast outside. Its compact size is ideal for an apartment deck or a patio — and at $88 (45% off its original price), it’s especially affordable right now, too. 

Amazon Flamaker 4 Pieces Patio Furniture Outdoor furniture Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $115 (originally $170) at amazon.com

If you enjoy eating lunch and dinner outside, then you need this four-piece furniture set, which includes a large dining table. A great place to set out snacks while your kids play or grilled burgers and steaks while you have friends over for drinks, it also comes with a loveseat and two chairs. The mesh material of the seats is breathable, a must on hot days, and is easy to wipe clean with nothing more than a wet cloth. And at just $115, it’s a great deal on an outdoor dining set that you will use all summer. 

Amazon Prime Day Kinsunny Outdoor Sofa Furniture Black PE Wicker Lounge Chair with Ottoman Sectional Conversation Set

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Lounge Chairs 

Lounge chairs are essential to any well-decorated backyard. At the end of a long day, one of the most relaxing activities you can do is sit in the backyard with a cup of tea and watch the sunset. This cushioned wicker chair comes with an ottoman so you can put your feet up, and when you’re not using it, you can slide it into the chair to save space. It’s the perfect place to read a book by the pool, and it’s 72% off right now. 

Amazon Prime Day Caravan Sports Infinity Oversized Zero Gravity Chair

Amazon

To buy: $72 (originally $140) at amazon.com

For a chair with ultimate reclining abilities, this Caravan Sports zero gravity chair can lay nearly horizontal. It can lock into almost any reclined position, but it also folds up so you can toss it in the trunk and to a tailgate or the beach. Plus, it’s made from a durable material that is perfect for an outdoors lifestyle. Pick up one (or two) while it's 49% off. 

Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Hilton Outdoor Acacia Wood Folding Side Table

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Decor and Accessories

Once you have all the necessary furniture, it's time to decorate your backyard with accessories to make the space feel even more cozy. This acacia wood side table is where friends and family can stash drinks, bottles of sunscreen, and insect repellent. And after everyone goes to sleep, light a couple candles on this table, take a deep breath, and enjoy the peace and quiet. Plus it folds up for easy storage at the end of the summer. The best part is, it’s 54% off right now. 

Amazon Prime Day Kante Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit

Amazon

To buy: $22 with coupon (originally $47) at amazon.com

People who live in a small space can still enjoy the glow of a warm fire at night. If you only have a small porch or patio, try out this concrete tabletop fire pit. It’s only $22 and has an hour-long burn time so you can enjoy wine or dinner around the fire, even if you don’t have a big backyard. And since it weighs less than 6 pounds, it's easy to transport to different locations.

Blissun 9' Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella

Amazon

To buy: $47 with coupon (originally $70) at amazon.com

Another must have for the backyard is a patio umbrella. On sunny days when everyone is looking to escape into the shade, you’ll be grateful you bought one, too. This 100% polyester patio umbrella is waterproof and UV-resistant and has a 9-inch diameter, which means four to six chairs can fit under it. Place it over your outdoor dining table, crank it open, and start telling all your friends to come over. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

hawaiian shave ice machine deal
Amazon's Most Popular Snow Cone Maker Is Only $40 Ahead of Prime Day
ORDORA Pots and Pans Organizer Tout
This Is the Secret to an Organized Kitchen, and It's Nearly 40% Off at Amazon Right Now
These Hassle-Free Garbage Cans Guarantee Your Kitchen Wonât Smell, and You Can Grab 2 at 57% Off Tout
These Hassle-Free Garbage Cans Guarantee Your Kitchen Won’t Smell, and You Can Grab 2 at 57% Off
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Announcement Tout
Pssst! Amazon Just Revealed the Dates for Prime Day 2023
Patio Umbrellas and Canopies at Amazon Tout
Patio Umbrellas and Gazebos at Amazon Start at $47 and Can Instantly Cool Your Outdoor Space
Deal Roundup: Outdoor lights Tout
Amazon Quietly Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Lights, and Prices Start at $10
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Products Tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Products, and These Are the Best Early Prime Day Deals I Want for Myself
Patio Dining Sets for an Outdoor Entertaining Upgrade
10 Patio Dining Sets for an Outdoor Entertaining Upgrade
Best Patio Chairs
The 12 Best Patio Chairs of 2023, According to Design Experts
The 12 Best Patio Tables Worth Buying in 2023
The 12 Best Patio Tables Worth Buying in 2023
Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture
The 12 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture, According to Design Experts
âMosquitoes Are Not Safeâ from This Electronic Insect Zapper, and Itâs 38% Off Right Now Tout
‘Mosquitoes Are Not Safe’ from This Electronic Insect Zapper, and It’s 28% Off Right Now
Target Outdoor Furniture Deals Roundup Tout
Target Is Taking 50% Off Top-Rated Patio Furniture—We Found the 16 Best Pieces
Amazon Slashed the Prices of So Many Kitchen Organizers Ahead of Prime DayâThese Are the 10 to Buy
Amazon Slashed the Prices of So Many Kitchen Organizers Ahead of Prime Day—These Are the 10 to Buy
Card Placeholder Image
The Best Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Starting at $30
Blue Diamond Cookware Tout
Amazon’s Secret Kitchen Outlet Is Stocked with Deals Ahead of Prime Day—Our Favorites Are Up to 67% Off
Prime Day: Deal Roundup: Cast Iron Cookware Deals Tout
Amazon Is Full of Cast Iron Cookware Deals, Including Up to 53% Off Lodge, Le Creuset, and Cuisinart
Early Deals: Deal Roundup: Lodge Tout
Don't Wait for Prime Day—Lodge Skillets, Dutch Ovens, and More Are Already on Sale at Amazon
Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts
The 15 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts