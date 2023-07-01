The 19 Best Deals on Steak Knives, Knife Sets, and Chef’s Knives Before Prime Day Begins

There are so many knife sets on Amazon, that sorting through all of them to find the right one sounds like a headache just waiting to happen. But the early Prime Day deals are so good, now’s the time to brave them. To help you out, we took the work out of finding the perfect knife by sorting through all the deals to find the best ones available.

Amazon has slashed prices as much as 62% off on steak knives, chef’s knives, and knife sets. And there are even top brands like Henckels, Cuisinart, and Zwilling on sale, too. Whether you need an all-purpose knife that makes almost every cooking task easier, or a knife set to gift a loved one moving into their first apartment, you can save big by cashing in on these early Prime Day knife deals.

Prices start at just $10, so scroll down to discover our top picks, and grab your favorite one before it sells out.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Knife Sets

A reliable knife set makes a great gift for a recent graduate or a loved one who is moving into their first apartment, but it's also a necessity for anyone who is working with dull knives at home. If you’re looking for an affordable option that makes a great first-ever knife set for a beginner home cook, this Farberware 18-piece knife set is just the ticket. It comes with a cheese knife, bread knife, steak knives, and even a knife specifically designed for slicing tomatoes.

Home cooks who are looking for high quality knives that will last for years will want to get their hands on this Henckels 16-piece knife set. Right now, it’s 53% off, an amazing deal on this razor sharp, German-designed cutlery. The durable blades are lightweight for easy handling and dishwasher-safe, too.

Add a dash of personality to your kitchen with this multi-colored Cuisinart 12-piece knife set. The set includes a chef’s knife, paring knife, and more, and comes in pretty pastel colors like lavender and mint green. The knives have a ceramic coating for nonstick slicing, and at just $25 — a head-turning 62% off the original price — you need to grab it before it sells out.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Steak Knives

Steak knives come in handy all year-round. They can be used to slice up not just steak but vegetables and roast chicken. But since grilling season is in full swing, you’ll want a sharp set on hand. Grab this bestselling Imarku set of six steak knives while it's 53% off — the blades are made from Japanese corrosion-resistant carbon stainless steel, and have a micro-serrated edge to easily slice through any type of meat.

These Swiss-designed Victorinox steak knives are made from high-carbon stainless steel, which is a durable material that retains its sharpness longer. The textured handles help prevent slipping while you're using them, and the whole knife can simply be wiped clean when you’re done cooking. And right now the entire set is only $28.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Chef’s Knives

Every home cook from aspiring to experienced can benefit from a chef’s knife. Whether you need to purchase your first one, or just upgrade the one you’ve had for years, this is the perfect time to grab one. This now-$70 8-inch Henckels chef’s knife is an affordable and high-quality option. Henckels is known for its razor sharp knives that can make precision cuts on vegetables, herbs, and almost any cut of meat. The durable blade on this knife can withstand frequent use and is dishwasher-safe as well.

The Shun Cutlery 6-inch chef’s knife is on the more compact side for extra maneuverability. Made from stainless Damascus steel, its corrosion- and rust-resistant. And the polished Pakkawood handle is stylish and comfortable to hold. Right now, it’s 36% off, but such a well-made knife won't be discounted for long.

For an even more affordable option, this DV Knife chef’s knife would make a great gift. It has a high-carbon steel blade for extra durability, and the ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold — plus it helps prevent slippage which can lead to accidental cuts. The best part is, it’s now only $10 and comes with a paring knife as an added bonus.