The 19 Best Deals on Steak Knives, Knife Sets, and Chef’s Knives Before Prime Day Begins

A 16-Piece Henckels knife set is 53% off.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Best Deals on Knives Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

There are so many knife sets on Amazon, that sorting through all of them to find the right one sounds like a headache just waiting to happen. But the early Prime Day deals are so good, now’s the time to brave them. To help you out, we took the work out of finding the perfect knife by sorting through all the deals to find the best ones available. 

Amazon has slashed prices as much as 62% off on steak knives, chef’s knives, and knife sets. And there are even top brands like Henckels, Cuisinart, and Zwilling on sale, too. Whether you need an all-purpose knife that makes almost every cooking task easier, or a knife set to gift a loved one moving into their first apartment, you can save big by cashing in on these early Prime Day knife deals. 

Prices start at just $10, so scroll down to discover our top picks, and grab your favorite one before it sells out. 

Amazon Prime Day Farberware Never Needs Sharpening High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Block Set

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Knife Sets 

A reliable knife set makes a great gift for a recent graduate or a loved one who is moving into their first apartment, but it's also a necessity for anyone who is working with dull knives at home. If you’re looking for an affordable option that makes a great first-ever knife set for a beginner home cook, this Farberware 18-piece knife set is just the ticket. It comes with a cheese knife, bread knife, steak knives, and even a knife specifically designed for slicing tomatoes. 

Amazon Prime Day HENCKELS Solution Razor-Sharp 16-pc Knife Set

Amazon

To buy: $180 (originally $385) at amazon.com

Home cooks who are looking for high quality knives that will last for years will want to get their hands on this Henckels 16-piece knife set. Right now, it’s 53% off, an amazing deal on this razor sharp, German-designed cutlery. The durable blades are lightweight for easy handling and dishwasher-safe, too. 

Amazon Prime Day Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon

To buy: $25 (originally $65) at amazon.com

Add a dash of personality to your kitchen with this multi-colored Cuisinart 12-piece knife set. The set includes a chef’s knife, paring knife, and more, and comes in pretty pastel colors like lavender and mint green. The knives have a ceramic coating for nonstick slicing, and at just $25 — a head-turning 62% off the original price — you need to grab it before it sells out. 

Amazon Prime Day imarku Steak Knives

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Steak Knives 

Steak knives come in handy all year-round. They can be used to slice up not just steak but vegetables and roast chicken. But since grilling season is in full swing, you’ll want a sharp set on hand. Grab this bestselling Imarku set of six steak knives while it's 53% off — the blades are made from Japanese corrosion-resistant carbon stainless steel, and have a micro-serrated edge to easily slice through any type of meat.  

Amazon Prime Day Victorinox Swiss Classic, 6 Pieces Steak Knife Set

Amazon

To buy:  $28 (originally $65) at amazon.com

These Swiss-designed Victorinox steak knives are made from high-carbon stainless steel, which is a durable material that retains its sharpness longer. The textured handles help prevent slipping while you're using them, and the whole knife can simply be wiped clean when you’re done cooking. And right now the entire set is only $28. 

Amazon Prime Day HENCKELS Classic Razor-Sharp 8-inch Chef Knife

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Chef’s Knives

Every home cook from aspiring to experienced can benefit from a chef’s knife. Whether you need to purchase your first one, or just upgrade the one you’ve had for years, this is the perfect time to grab one. This now-$70 8-inch Henckels chef’s knife is an affordable and high-quality option. Henckels is known for its razor sharp knives that can make precision cuts on vegetables, herbs, and almost any cut of meat. The durable blade on this knife can withstand frequent use and is dishwasher-safe as well.

Amazon Prime Day Shun Cutlery Classic Chef's Knife

Amazon

To buy:  $120 (originally $188) at amazon.com

The Shun Cutlery 6-inch chef’s knife is on the more compact side for extra maneuverability. Made from stainless Damascus steel, its corrosion- and rust-resistant. And the polished Pakkawood handle is stylish and comfortable to hold. Right now, it’s 36% off, but such a well-made knife won't be discounted for long. 

Amazon Prime Day DV Knife 8 inch Chef's Knife

Amazon

To buy: $10 (originally $20) at amazon.com

For an even more affordable option, this DV Knife chef’s knife would make a great gift. It has a  high-carbon steel blade for extra durability, and the ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold — plus it helps prevent slippage which can lead to accidental cuts. The best part is, it’s now only $10 and comes with a paring knife as an added bonus. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Amazon Prime Day Le Creuset Deals Tout
Le Creuset Prime Day Deals Are Already Live, and Prices Start at Just $20
Staub Cast Iron 3.5-qt Braiser with Glass Lid Tout
Staub, Cuisinart, J.A. Henckels, and More Are on Sale This Fourth of July Weekend—Up to 62% Off on Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Zeppoli Classic Kitchen Towels 30-Pack Tout
Shoppers Call These 'Super Absorbent' Dish Cloths That Are Under $1 Apiece 'Game Changers'
Related Articles
Staub Cast Iron 3.5-qt Braiser with Glass Lid Tout
Staub, Cuisinart, J.A. Henckels, and More Are on Sale This Fourth of July Weekend—Up to 62% Off on Amazon
Deal Roundup: Tested-Favorites Tout
These 15 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Announcement Tout
Pssst! Amazon Just Revealed the Dates for Prime Day 2023
Shun Knives Sale Tout
Don’t Wait: These Shun Knives Are All Under $150 Thanks to Amazon’s Surprise Sale
Best Knife Sets
The 7 Best Knife Sets for 2023, According to Our Tests
Best Steak Knives
We Tested and Found the 6 Best Steak Knife Sets for Better Dining
kitchen knife set on a colored pattern background
The 20 Best Knife Gifts for Home Cooks, Tested and Reviewed
Target Best Early July 4 Deals
Target Deeply Discounted 8,400+ Kitchen Items Ahead of July 4, and We Found 23 Top Deals Up to 70% Off
Blue Diamond Cookware Tout
Amazon’s Secret Kitchen Outlet Is Stocked with Deals Ahead of Prime Day—Our Favorites Are Up to 67% Off
Prime Day: Deal Roundup: Cast Iron Cookware Deals Tout
Amazon Is Full of Cast Iron Cookware Deals, Including Up to 53% Off Lodge, Le Creuset, and Cuisinart
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Products Tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Products, and These Are the Best Early Prime Day Deals I Want for Myself
Deal Roundup: EARLY Best All-Clad Deals tout
All-Clad Cookware Is Up to 40% Off Ahead of Prime Day—These Are the 9 Best Deals
Cuisinart Portable Butane Camping Stove Tout
Act Fast: Yeti, Coleman, Stanley, and More Top Camping Brands Already Have Prime Day-Level Discounts
Card Placeholder Image
The Best Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Starting at $30
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Furniture
Amazon Is Taking Up to 72% Off Outdoor Furniture Weeks Before Prime Day—Here’s What to Get
Amazon Slashed the Prices of So Many Kitchen Organizers Ahead of Prime DayâThese Are the 10 to Buy
Amazon Slashed the Prices of So Many Kitchen Organizers Ahead of Prime Day—These Are the 10 to Buy