These Hassle-Free Garbage Cans Guarantee Your Kitchen Won’t Smell, and You Can Grab 2 at 57% Off

The garbage can doesn’t need to be the most dreaded place in the kitchen.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

These Hassle-Free Garbage Cans Guarantee Your Kitchen Wonât Smell, and You Can Grab 2 at 57% Off Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Madison Woiten

Everybody needs a trash can in their kitchen, but the wrong one can completely disrupt your cooking experience. It should sit inconspicuously, there when you need it but otherwise an unobtrusive object that does it’s job reliably and doesn’t require much maintenance. 

This set of two stainless steel trash cans fits the bill exactly. With these, you don’t have to think about your garbage until it's time to take it out — and right now, you can get both for 57% off at Amazon. 

Amazon PD NINESTARS CB-DZT-50-13/12-13 Automatic Touchless Infrared Motion Sensor Trash Can

Amazon

To buy: Ninestars Touchless Trash Can Combo Set, $73 (originally $168) at amazon.com

Made from stainless steel, these trash cans come in two sizes, a 13-gallon size for regular kitchen garbage and messes and a smaller 3-gallon size. The 3-gallon size is ideal for compost, or for tossing food scraps and vegetable and fruit peels during food prep. It can be kept near the sink while you’re cooking and then stashed away when it's not being used. 

The trash cans are not just sleek-looking, but smudge-free so fingerprints don’t show up on the surface. And if you do happen to spill or splash something, they’re easy to wipe clean with a wet paper towel or dish rag. 

Both sizes are designed with a motion sensor on the lid that’s powered by batteries, so you never actually have to touch the top when you want to throw something out. And when you move the hand away, the lid softly closes, a welcome change from the typical clatter most metal trash cans produce. 

Better yet, this trash can set keeps your kitchen looking tidy. Both come with a ring liner on the inside of the can, so that the garbage bag isn’t visible. And the inner bucket where the trash is stored is also removable and features an attached handle, so it's easy to lift out of the can and dispose of it outside. 

These trash cans have earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, thanks to the fact that they are so easy to use. One shopper who loves that they can throw refuse away without “hassle of having to physically open the lid,” added that the trash cans “keep smells contained inside” and “prevent germy hands while you're cooking as you don't have to touch the lid.”

Another shopper wrote that the “motion detector works flawlessly” and that changing [garbage] bags is a breeze.”

If you’re looking for a reliable set of garbage cans that keeps your kitchen looking clean and smelling fresh, these are perfect for you. And at 57% for a set of two, this is a deal you won’t want to miss. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $73. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Selena Gomez; Our Place Mini Perfect Pot
Selena Gomez and Our Place Just Launched a Brand New Collection—Here's What to Grab Before It Sells Out
Deal Roundup: Tested-Favorites Tout
These 15 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Genius Kitchen Gadgets Tout
These 10 Genius Kitchen Gadgets at Amazon Will Make Life Easier, and Prices Start at $7
Related Articles
Rubbermaid's Soft-Closing Trash Can 'Locks Odors in Like No Other,' And It's Now Under $100 / Keeps Smells In And Animals Out Tout
Rubbermaid's Soft-Closing Trash Can 'Locks Odors in Like No Other,' and It's Now Under $100
Rubbermaid Elite Dual Stream Step-on Trash Can in a kitchen
The 8 Best Trash Cans for Your Kitchen
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Products Tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Products, and These Are the Best Early Prime Day Deals I Want for Myself
Amazon Slashed the Prices of So Many Kitchen Organizers Ahead of Prime DayâThese Are the 10 to Buy
Amazon Slashed the Prices of So Many Kitchen Organizers Ahead of Prime Day—These Are the 10 to Buy
Amazon Last Minute Father's Day Gifts Tout
Hurry! Amazon Still Has Great Deals on Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts, and Prices Start at Just $13
Target Best Early July 4 Deals
Target Deeply Discounted 8,400+ Kitchen Items Ahead of July 4, and We Found 23 Top Deals Up to 70% Off
DOWAN Ramekins Tout
I Host Outdoor Dinner Parties Once a Week, and These Are the 7 Products I Swear By
The Best Under-Cabinet Lighting Picks
The Best Under-Cabinet Lighting to Brighten Kitchen Countertops
Take 42% Off Yeti, Hydro Flask, and More Top Camping Brands at REI This Weekend Tout
Take 45% Off Yeti, Hydro Flask, and More Top Camping Brands at REI This Weekend
Kitchen Organizer Roundup (Freelance) Tout
I Have the Tidiest Kitchen Because of These 7 Clever Finds—and Prices Start at $17
Best Drink Dispensers
The Best Drink Dispensers for Entertaining at Home
Stanley sale roundup tout
Stanley’s Beloved Outdoor Food and Drink Gear Is Perfect for Camping, and Amazon Slashed Prices Up to 50% Off
Best Recycling Bins
The Best Recycling Bins for Every Kitchen
Amazon Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker Tout
This Shopper-Favorite Cold Brew Maker Is Nearly 50% Off Just in Time for Summer
Target Outdoor Furniture Deals Roundup Tout
Target Is Taking 50% Off Top-Rated Patio Furniture—We Found the 16 Best Pieces
Essential Packing List for Portugalâs Wine Country
The Essential Packing List for Portugal’s Wine Country, According to an Editor