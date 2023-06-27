These Hassle-Free Garbage Cans Guarantee Your Kitchen Won’t Smell, and You Can Grab 2 at 57% Off

Everybody needs a trash can in their kitchen, but the wrong one can completely disrupt your cooking experience. It should sit inconspicuously, there when you need it but otherwise an unobtrusive object that does it’s job reliably and doesn’t require much maintenance.

This set of two stainless steel trash cans fits the bill exactly. With these, you don’t have to think about your garbage until it's time to take it out — and right now, you can get both for 57% off at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Ninestars Touchless Trash Can Combo Set, $73 (originally $168) at amazon.com

Made from stainless steel, these trash cans come in two sizes, a 13-gallon size for regular kitchen garbage and messes and a smaller 3-gallon size. The 3-gallon size is ideal for compost, or for tossing food scraps and vegetable and fruit peels during food prep. It can be kept near the sink while you’re cooking and then stashed away when it's not being used.

The trash cans are not just sleek-looking, but smudge-free so fingerprints don’t show up on the surface. And if you do happen to spill or splash something, they’re easy to wipe clean with a wet paper towel or dish rag.

Both sizes are designed with a motion sensor on the lid that’s powered by batteries, so you never actually have to touch the top when you want to throw something out. And when you move the hand away, the lid softly closes, a welcome change from the typical clatter most metal trash cans produce.

Better yet, this trash can set keeps your kitchen looking tidy. Both come with a ring liner on the inside of the can, so that the garbage bag isn’t visible. And the inner bucket where the trash is stored is also removable and features an attached handle, so it's easy to lift out of the can and dispose of it outside.

These trash cans have earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, thanks to the fact that they are so easy to use. One shopper who loves that they can throw refuse away without “hassle of having to physically open the lid,” added that the trash cans “keep smells contained inside” and “prevent germy hands while you're cooking as you don't have to touch the lid.”

Another shopper wrote that the “motion detector works flawlessly” and that changing [garbage] bags is a breeze.”

If you’re looking for a reliable set of garbage cans that keeps your kitchen looking clean and smelling fresh, these are perfect for you. And at 57% for a set of two, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

At the time of publishing, the price was $73.

