KitchenAid's Cordless Food Processor Is Compact, Lightweight, and on Sale Right Now

A food processor comes in handy for all kinds of food prep tasks, especially the tedious ones. Whether you want to grind up graham crackers for pie crust, mince onions, or grind up basil for pesto, it makes laborious jobs unbelievably simple. The only problem? Food processors tend to be among the bulkiest, heaviest, most space-hogging appliances out there.

If you want a food processor that doesn’t take up space, but is still powerful enough to tackle chopping and pureeing, this KitchenAid 5-cup food chopper is what you’ve been looking for. We love it so much, we named it one of the best food mini processors, and right now it’s just $60, making it one of the most affordable food processors you can buy.

To buy: KitchenAid 5-Cup Food Chopper, $60 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Made with a heavy duty stainless steel blade, this KitchenAid food chopper can be used without the power cord, which saves you the hassle of trying to find a free outlet. And it measures 14.21- by 7.64- by 7.44-inches so when you’re using it there’s still space on your counter for a cutting board, knife, or any other tools you might be using to cook. Its small size means you won’t have to clear space in the cabinet to store it. Instead, it can fit anywhere with ease.

One of the stand out features of this food chopper is that it weighs just over four pounds, so it's easy to lift. But don’t be fooled, despite its small size and weight it’s still powerful. According to the brand, it can chop up 40 onions before it needs a new charge.

It has 5-cup capacity, which means it will come in handy for weeknight dinners when you’re cooking for just you or your family, rather than a big group. It has the space to chop leafy vegetables, tomatoes, chickpeas and other beans, so it has a whole range of uses from making pesto, hummus, and salsa, to almond flour, and pasta sauce. All these cooking tasks can be messy, but because the blade is dishwasher-safe, clean-up is stress-free, too.

On our list of the best mini food processors, our testers praised the fact that the battery lasts an “impressive amount of time,” and the 5-cup capacity allows users to prepare “larger-than-average batches,” of salsas, spreads, and dips, despite its compact size. We also found that because it's cordless, it’s a great option to take on-the-go, whether you’re camping (yes, camping) or embarking on a road trip. And we also like that it leaves your counter “clutter-free” because there’s no need to use the cord if it's charged.

We love this food processor so much, we even included it on our list of the best food processors. Our testers noted that it has “convenient and well-executed capabilities,” and it took just 10 minutes to recharge. Another benefit is that it’s not “cumbersome during your travels.”

If you’re looking for a compact food processor that you can take anywhere, is versatile enough to use on a nightly basis, and doesn’t steal space from your other kitchen appliances, grab this KitchenAid food chopper now. At just $60, it's a great deal on an appliance that is usually much more expensive.

