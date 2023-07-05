Hurry! Take $120 Off a Le Creuset Dutch Oven Before This Sale Ends

This is not a drill.

Published on July 5, 2023

One-Off Deal: EARLY Cast iron cookware piece Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

It’s no secret that Le Creuset makes among the most elegant cookware out there, and ahead of Prime Day you can already score a great deal on one of the most coveted pieces: a Le Creuset Dutch Oven. This pot is not just beautiful — it’s also made from durable and long lasting cast iron, and for those reasons alone it's a worthwhile investment.  

If you’ve been looking for a versatile pot that doesn’t just look good, but can actually be used on a daily basis, you will love this Le Creuest cast iron Dutch oven. And right now you can grab it for over $100 off at Amazon.  

Amazon Prime Day Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 5 qt. , Deep Teal

Amazon

To buy: Le Creuset 5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven, $260 (originally $380) at amazon.com

Measuring 14.57- by 9.33- by 6.57-inches, the Le Creuset oval Dutch oven is deep enough to roast and braise meat. It’s so big, it can even fit a whole chicken. 

Cast iron is designed to withstand everyday cooking, and is extremely resistant to dents and chips. It’s tough enough to be used as a deep fryer for fritters or chicken, but can also bake an oval-shaped loaf of sourdough bread. And cast iron retains heat well, which makes it adept at cooking both meat and vegetables. And if you enjoy preparing elaborate meals for your family and friends, but don’t enjoy cleaning up, don’t worry: It’s naturally nonstick and messes come right off — and if any messes are too tough to rinse off, it's dishwasher safe.  

There are few more attractive bonuses to this pot. The tight fitting lid locks moisture inside so that you never have to worry about your ingredients drying out, and the handles on the side make it easy to move from the stove to the oven, or right onto to the dinner table. Because remember, almost all Le Creuset cookware double as elegant serving dishes. 

One of the reasons that Le Creuset is such a beloved brand is that its cookware can last for generations, passed down through families like a precious artifact. In fact, we love Le Creuset so much that we included its 7.25-quart oven on our list of the best Dutch ovens. We noted that it’s “aspirational brand for home cooking due to its heirloom quality.” One tester even said that if they had to recommend “one piece of cookware to someone who is serious about cooking,” it would be a Le Creuset Dutch oven, and went on to say that they “stand by its durability and versatility.”

Now is the perfect time to invest in a Le Creuset Dutch oven that can  be used for any recipe you have in mind.  At $120 off, it’s a great price for a piece of cookware that will last nearly forever. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $260.


