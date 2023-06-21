Amazon Is Full of Cast Iron Cookware Deals, Including Up to 53% Off Lodge, Le Creuset, and Cuisinart

If you’re looking for versatility and durability in your cookware, then you need to stock up on cast iron. The material retains heat incredibly well, has a natural nonstick surface, and the right piece, treated well and seasoned regularly, can last for generations. Whether you want to sear steaks, bake cornbread, or fry eggs, you’ll want to have at least a couple pieces of cast iron cookware handy.

If you’ve been waiting for the opportunity to grab all the cast iron cookware you’ve had your eye on, this is the perfect time: Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is already slashing prices on cast iron skillets, Dutch ovens, griddles, and more.

Amazon just announced that Prime Day will take place on July 11 and 12, but you can gear up for the event with some great deals right now. Coveted and highly-rated brands, including Lodge, Cuisinart, and Le Creuset are all discounted at up to 53% off, and prices start at just $13. Keep scrolling to discover our picks for the nine best deals on cast iron cookware right now.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Cast Iron Cookware

Lodge 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $63 (originally $133) at amazon.com

The bestselling Lodge 6-quart Dutch oven has more than 5,600 perfect ratings on Amazon, thanks to the fact that it's durable and easy to clean. One shopper even wrote that it's the “same quality if not better” than more expensive brands. Because it's oven-safe up to 500°F, it can bake (it fits a loaf of bread perfectly), broil, roast, and braise. On the stove top, use it as a deep fryer, or to saute vegetables or simmer stews. Right now, it’s 53% off, so this is the perfect time to grab one for yourself.

Lodge Reversible Griddles

Amazon

To buy: $35 (originally $60) at amazon.com

Lodge’s incredibly popular griddle is actually two products in one. One side is a griddle, and the other is a grill. It can be used on the stove, placed directly on the outdoor grill, or over an open campfire. The smooth side is ideal for preparing elaborate breakfasts, from pancakes to fried eggs and bacon, while the side with ridges imparts grill marks to chicken breasts, hamburgers, and steaks. These griddles have nearly 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper wrote that it’s become their “go-to piece of cookware,” and added that they have cooked eggs, pancakes, French toast, grilled cheese, bacon, stir fry, and salmon on it.

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $245 (originally $390) at amazon.com

The Le Creuset Dutch oven is one of the most coveted pieces of cookware out there, and it rarely goes on sale. But right now, this one is 37% off. The round 4.5-quart version is ideal for side dishes, from baked sweet potatoes to creamy mushroom soup, but it can also fit a Cornish hen or a small loaf of bread. And the enameled finish makes it durable against chipping and denting. And when you’re done with dinner, just pop it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

Lodge 10.5-Inch Square Grill Pan

Amazon

To buy: $22 (originally $40) at amazon.com

This bestselling Lodge square grill pan is surprisingly versatile, and it’s 45% off right now. Of course, it can sear two steaks at a time, but it can also saute, bake, and even stir-fry vegetables. It’s also a great piece of cookware for those who want to grill inside, because it can handle hamburgers and char corn on the cob. If you're planning on going camping this summer, bring it along to prepare juicy breakfast sausages and crispy strips of bacon. With more than 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it's a shopper-favorite. One reviewer wrote, “My favorite steak house is going to miss me because I'll be saving a bundle and grilling more at home.” That’s the power of this Lodge grill pan.

Cuisinart 7-Quart Oval Casserole Dish

To buy: $245 (originally $390) at amazon.com

This elegant cast iron casserole dish is oven-, stove-, and broiler-safe. It’s an ideal size for braising beef, slow cooking a pot roast, baking a loaf of sourdough bread, or whipping up big batches of chicken soup. This cast iron pot is also particularly well-suited for entertaining, because it doubles as a serving dish and will look beautiful on your dining table.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $34) at amazon.com

With more than 53,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this is one of the most loved pieces of cast iron cookware out there — and right now, it’s only $20. It arrives at your door pre-seasoned so you never have to struggle to remove food from the pan. Its near-legendary ability to retain heat makes it ideal for frying, roasting, and searing. Keeping it clean and re-seasoning with vegetable oil will help this piece last for generations, making it a worthwhile investment. One shopper wrote that this one is a “great cast iron for a cooking beginner,” because it's “easy to use, maintain and wash.”

Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press

To buy: $13 (originally $20) at amazon.com

This 2-pound grill press is great for outdoor cooking. Make smash burgers with crispy edges, grilled cheese sandwiches, and paninis directly on the grill or griddle. The wood handle is stylish and comfortable to hold, so it’s no surprise this grill press has more than 15,000 five-star ratings. One shopper wrote that it’s also the perfect tool to keep “bacon from curling.”

Mozuve 6-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

To buy: $14 (originally $20) at amazon.com

This 6-inch skillet might look like it’s too small to actually be useful, but it's much more versatile that it seems. For example, it’s perfect for cooking a couple of fried eggs or a mini frittata or pizza. It can also hold shareable portions of cornbread or baked spinach dip. And because it’s lightweight and safe to use over an open fire, it’s easy to pack for camping trips.

Lodge Cast Iron Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $90 (originally $150) at amazon.com

This set makes a great housewarming or wedding gift for a home cook who is obsessed with cast iron. It includes a 5-quart Dutch oven, two skillets, and a round griddle, plus a cover for the Dutch oven. These pieces can sear, sauté, simmer, braise, boil, bake, roast or fry. So whether you (or someone you love) enjoys cooking steaks, roasting vegetables, or preparing elaborate breakfasts for the whole family, this set will become part of your daily cooking routine. One shopper wrote that it's “the best purchase we have ever made for our kitchen,” and that it’s “worth the investment.”