From crispy french fries or brussel sprouts, to perfectly browned salmon or chicken, an air fryer is the key to easy meals. It’s safe to say that if you don't already own one, you're missing out.

Not only do they make it easy to get foods golden and crunchy, but they're faster than your regular oven and they don't heat up the house, which makes the nifty appliance a warm-weather essential. If you're looking to fill the void (trust me, you want to), there are tons of air fryers and toaster ovens, if that's more your style, on sale over 40% off thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day deals.

Score appliances from Breville, Instant Pot, Ninja, Cosori, and more at a discount, including some of our top-tested favorites below. Prices start at $50.



Best Early Prime Day Air Fryer and Toaster Oven Deals

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

This is the countertop oven you want to grab if you’re looking for a true do-it-all appliance, since it doubles as both an air fryer and a toaster oven with a variety of controls. It’s one of our favorite toaster oven air fryers, which is all thanks to its wide-range, and the accessories that come with it. There are 11 different settings, from toast, to bake, to broil, and air fry, along with a frozen-food option that automatically adjusts temperatures to account for the chill. We love that it comes with a baking pan, a broiling pan, a pizza pan, a wire rack, and a pizza stone to help achieve a ton of different dishes. Since it’s Breville, it features a very sleek stainless steel design as well.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

This Ninja air fryer is our absolute favorite pick for a compact model, after testing dozens of options on the market. It’s the go-to buy if you have a smaller space, if you’re just cooking for one or two people, or if you just want to dop your toes into the air fryer water for simple foods, like sides. It out-performed in every test, whether we made air fried wings, biscuits, or fries. Plus, it’s easy to clean and fairly quiet, so there’s not much more you can ask for.

Philips 7-Quart Premium Air Fryer XXL

This is the air fryer I personally own and use, and I find it very intuitive. I just throw food in (fries, salmon, and broccoli are most common), pick the temperature, set the timer, and walk away. This model has a large 7-quart capacity, so it’ll fit a variety of different foods with total ease. It also requires no preheating, which makes it even faster. I also find this appliance to be very easy to clean. Everything comes apart easily, and since it’s nonstick, food wipes away in an instant.

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart DualZone Air Fryer

If you’re interested in a Ninja air fryer, but need something that holds a bit more volume, consider this 8-quart option while it’s on sale. It has a dual-zone design, which means there are two air frying cavities that can cook foods together, or separate. That means you can cook wings on one side, and salmon on the other to keep it separate. Or cook up a whole meal in one, with protein on one side, and sides on the other. There are various presets to choose from on the display panel too, from air fry, to roast, reheat, broil, and more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 8-Quart Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker

As another multi-use model, this Instant Pot air fryer and pressure cooker offers different cooking methods than a standard air fryer or toaster oven. You’ll be able to saute, sous vide, or slow-cook stews, soups, sauces, proteins, and more, along with the classic air fryer capabilities like roasting, dehydrating, and broiling. It has the classic rounded pressure cooker base, with a display for controls and functions. You’ll get two-lids to help facilitate the cooking you prefer to do: the flat laying lid works for pressure cooking, while the domed lid is for air frying. With the two, you’ll be able to cook a whole range of dishes all year round.

Ninja Air Fryer and Countertop Toaster Oven

This Ninja hybrid model is our favorite compact pick for an air fryer toaster oven appliance. It’s fairly short, with a longer length, measuring 16- by 16.7- by 13-inches. It saves space with its flip away design — the entire air fryer rotates to lay on its smallest side, reducing its footprint by half on your countertop. It’s very convenient, since it powers up fast, and covers a wide-variety of cook settings, such as air fry, toast, bake, roast, pizza, cookies, broil, bagel, reheat, warm, proof, slow cook, and dehydrate.

Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fryer

If you just want to use an air fryer for yourself, this small capacity 2.6-quart option from Dash is a great choice. It has over 23,000 perfect ratings on Amazon right now. Shoppers write that it truly works well, looks nice on their counter (it comes in different colors), and doesn’t take up a ton of space. “Perfect size for one [to] two people and for apartment living,” one shopper wrote. “I catch myself using it almost every night and it makes reheating food like my meal prepped food super easy and convenient. I would recommend this air fryer to anyone who is trying to find one that is easy to store and doesn’t take up much space,” they added.

Black + Decker Toaster Oven

If you want a simple, classic toaster oven that’s at a less-expensive price, this Black and Decker model is a great choice. It ranked as having the best value in our tests, since it starts at just $60, but now it’s only $53. We loved it most because it can maintain heat evenly, and that it excelled at the majority of tasks we threw at it, from baking cookies to toasting bread. We also love that it has a slightly curved interior to help fit a 9-inch pizza seamlessly. This is the no-fuss pick for those who just want a toaster oven that works well.

Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven

If you’re looking for a compact toaster oven, look no further than this nifty Breville model, since it ranked as our favorite small-space friendly model. It’s just 10.2- by 16.7- by 15.6-inches, yet you won’t really sacrifice much in terms of its capabilities. It can toast, bagel-toast, bake, broil, pizza, roast, cookies, and reheat foods. Plus, we love that it has a very minimal chic design that’s easy to use straight out of the box.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

This model from Ninja has a unique design feature most air fryers don’t have: a clear viewing window. The air fryer is similar to others from the brand in the way it has a base with a basket that pulls out, plus the top of the machine with various display buttons. But, there’s a clear viewing window built into the base, that way you can easily monitor the progress of your cooking without opening it. It’s a 6-quart model, so it’ll hold a good amount of food, and it can air fry, bake, broil, dehydrate, roast, and reheat everything you pop in it.

Cosori 5-Quart Air Fryer Pro

This Cosori air fryer is another one of our tested favorites. We love it most because of its value — not only does it work well and have a generous 5-quart capacity, but it’s also less expensive than other options on the market. Everything is easy, from the fast preheating, to the extra bright LED display, to adjusting time and temperatures for each dish. We think it’s the perfect size for most households, and a great price.

Dash Aircrisp Pro 3-Quart Air Fryer

This Dash air fryer is a whopping 41% off right now in the blue color. For just about $60, you’ll get a sleek exterior with a round dial on the front to turn it on, and a digital touch screen up top for time, temperature, and settings control. It’s 3-quarts, so it’s on the small-to-mid side for many air fryers on the market, making it a great choice if you need to save space. And, with 3,300 perfect ratings from shoppers, who love how easy to use this air fryer is, it’s well worth checking out on sale.

