My Dad Has Been Waiting for a Big Cuisinart Food Processor Sale—Right Now It’s the Lowest Price It Has Been in Years

Ever since I became a shopping editor at Food & Wine, my dad has asked me two things. The first was to try and get him reservations at places he couldn’t get in (doesn’t work). The second is if I know when a Cuisinart food processor is going to go on sale.

I haven’t had any inside information to share with him, but I just sent him an email because the model he has been eyeing for two years got its biggest price cut since October of 2020. Right now, you can grab a 14-cup Cuisinart food processor for $134, a whopping 46% off.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

This Cuisinart food processor boasts a 14-cup capacity and simple controls — just an on and off toggle, as well as a pulse toggle that’s great for more precise tasks like making pie dough from scratch. This Cuisinart is also powered by a 720-watt motor, meaning it has more than enough power to easily create a homemade pesto or any kind of dip you’re after.

While 14 cups is a great size for large ingredients or patty-sized bathes, the machine is not too bulky either. This food processor measures just 9.38- by 12.5- by 15-inches, so when you’re not using it, you can store it away in a cabinet. Best of all, all of the pieces like the bowl and the blades are dishwasher-safe, so even if there is stuck-on pie dough everywhere, cleanup is still easy as, well, pie.

My dad’s not the only one who has the Cuisinart at the top of their list. We love it so much, we named it the best food processor overall after rigorous testing, thanks to the fact that it was straightforward to use. Our testers noted that it was overall “quick, efficient, and powerful.”

Another aspect we loved about it was that it includes various attachments, which all worked wonders. From the standard blade to the grated blade, you can do everything from dice onions to grate cheddar cheese without working up a sweat.

My dad’s getting this kitchen workhorse for my mom. Who are you getting for? I recommend grabbing it quickly, as a deal like this is bound to sell out. Go ahead and grab it while it’s just $134.

At the time of publishing, the price was $134.

