This Igloo Cooler That's on Sale at Amazon Works ‘Just as Well’ as a Yeti, According to Shoppers

If you plan to spend any time outdoors this year, you need a cooler — and not just when the weather is warm. Whether you’re taking a beach vacation in the summer or going camping in the fall, a durable and reliable cooler is the key to keeping your lunch fresh and your beverages cold.

And right now, this Igloo 52-quart cooler is only $91. It’s the perfect choice to bring along on any adventure, thanks to the fact that it’s one of the most heavy-duty, durable coolers out there.

Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler

Amazon

According to the brand, this cooler was made using blow-molded construction for extra durability — and there’s even a steel kick plate on the outside so it could slide into the wall of your truck or boat without being damaged. Extra thick foam walls on the interior of the cooler and an insulated lid help maintain ice for five days — certainly long enough to keep your food cold during a weekend camping trip.

The cooler’s 52-quart capacity can hold 83 cans, enough beer and water bottles for a tailgate, barbecue, or beach day. The large size also solidifies that it's a cooler you really want to have on hand for big parties and family trips. It has handles on the sides, so it can easily be lifted onto the boat or the bed of a pick up truck. Rubber latches seal to the lid closed, so you don’t have to worry about the top flying open, either.

Shoppers are so impressed with how this cooler keeps drinks cold and ice frozen that they gave it more than 6,000 five-star reviews at Amazon. One reviewer who needed a large cooler for family camping trips wrote that, “there was plenty of ice in the cooler after a weekend of camping and high eighties temperatures,” and added that it “kept their steaks nearly frozen after 24 hours.”

Another shopper who recommends this cooler to everyone wrote “this one does a phenomenal job at a far more affordable price than a Yeti.” A third shopper who agreed that this cooler is as effective as more expensive brands wrote, “We have a Yeti, and this Igloo BMX performed just as well.”

If you’re looking for an affordable cooler that is ideal for wilderness getaways, grab this Igloo cooler while it’s only $91.

At the time of publishing the price was $91.