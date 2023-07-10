Tons of Cookware Deals Just Dropped on Amazon for Prime Day—Shop 25+ of the Best, from Lodge to All-Clad

When it comes to cooking, you definitely need two things: ingredients and a trusty piece of cookware. Without both, you can’t really accomplish much in the kitchen. If your cookware collection is in need of replacing, or you want to add essential bits to your collection, now's the time to do it.

From skillets, to Dutch ovens, bakeware, and even full-fledged sets, there are options on sale at Amazon. It’s Prime Day, after all. Discounts are soaring over 40%, from brands like Lodge, Le Creuset, Staub, Caraway, and more just waiting to be scooped up. Shop over 25 of the best pieces now before the deals are gone.

Best Early Prime Day Cookware Set Deals

Every home needs some easy-to-use, fuss-free cookware, and for many, the go-to is nonstick. If you find yourself in need of some new pieces, you should consider this special set of All-Clad pans. It’s the perfect set to grab if you know you only need a few skillets on hand, since you’ll get both an 8- and 10-inch option from the brand.

To buy: All-Clad 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $70 (originally $110) at amazon.com



Both those pieces will get you through a variety of cooking projects, from morning omelets, to cooking fish for weeknight dinners. The set is nearly 40% off, making it a great value for the money.

To buy: Caraway 12-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $355 (originally $399) at amazon.com



You’ll also find a variety of our favorite tested cookware sets, from full stainless steel options, to this Caraway option. It’s our favorite nontoxic cookware set, since it comes without PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, lead, and cadmium. It’s still incredibly nonstick, though (and oven-safe). You’ll get a 10.5-inch frypan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid, four modular magnetic pan racks, and a canvas lid holder with hooks for extra organizing.

Best Early Prime Day Dutch Oven Deals

There is truly nothing more valuable than a large volume pot, whether it’s a Dutch oven, or a stockpot. There are tons of options on sale too, including the ever-popular Lodge enameled cast iron Dutch oven. Both the 6-quart- and 7.5-quart sizes are on sale right now and worth adding to your cart.

To buy: Lodge 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $100 (originally $168) at amazon.com

Though both hold around the same volume, the 7.5-quart is an excellent buy if you want a big Dutch oven that won’t necessarily break the bank. It’s $100, yet you’ll still get a quality pick made with heat-holding cast iron, all with an enameled coating with nonstick qualities. Use it on the stovetop or oven, since it’s oven-safe up to 500℉.

To buy: Le Creuset 8-Quart Enamel On Steel Stockpot, $216 (originally $270) at amazon.com



If you love to make homemade stock or broth, love to fry foods, or even just boil a large amount of pasta (don’t we all), the Le Creuset stockpot is another great purchase. It’s made with stainless steel for optimal heat-retention and long-lasting durability. Two sizes are on sale, but the 7-quart option is a great middle of the road option to grab if you want something versatile, but not too big. It has a tall, slim design that was made to boil away without taking up too much space on the stove. It also comes with handles on each end and a matching lid.

Best Early Prime Day Skillet Deals

Skillets are arguably one of the most-essential pieces of cookware, with a shape that’s versatile enough to cook many of our favorite mains and sides. Nonstick pieces are great for those of us who want something easy to use and maintain, and there are plenty of deals to be found right now.

To buy: Nordic Ware 10.5-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan, $42 (originally $52) at amazon.com



A few of our tested-favorite picks are on sale, including this Nordic Ware option. It ranked among the best for its value, since it’s a less expensive choice that still performs well. We especially loved it for how lightweight it is, plus we loved that it came with a silicone handle that was easy to hold and cool to the touch while cooking.

To buy: Merten & Storck 12-Inch Pre-Seasoned Carbon Steel Pan, $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com



If you want a pan that’s better for searing foods, carbon steel might be the way to go. It has a similar heat-holding effect as cast iron, but is a bit more nonstick. Our favorite is this Merten & Storck pan, and it’s on sale right now. The pan won our top vote because it’s one of the less expensive options, while being the most nonstick out of all of them, meaning we didn’t have to add any extra butter or oil when cooking.

Best Early Prime Day Specialty Cookware Deals

Depending on the food you love to cook, you might need some specific types of cookware pieces to make them properly. One piece that fits the bill is this wok from HexClad. It’s made with a hybrid design — you’ll get the heat-holding capabilities you need for stir-frying from the stainless steel base, with a nonstick hexagonal etching for a stress-free experience. The 12-inch size is over 20% off right now.

To buy: HexClad 12-Inch Hybrid Stainless Steel Wok, $126 with coupon (originally $179) at amazon.com



Another staple dish for many is paella. For this flavorful, satisfying rice dish, you’ll need the right pan. Luckily, this chef-recommended one is on sale for just $39. The Garcima Pata Negra Paella Pan is made with carbon steel, which is a traditional material for the piece of cookware. It generates and holds heat well, which is key for getting the crispy rice you’re after. It fits most stovetops, and can serve four to six people, so it’s perfect for any upcoming dinner parties you might have planned.

To buy: Garcima Pata Negra Paella Pan 16-Inch Paella Pan, $39 (originally $52) at amazon.com



Best Early Prime Day Bakeware Deals

Bakeware in most kitchens is often overlooked, but there are a lot of pieces that really are essential to have. A good sheet pan is one of them, and thanks to Prime Day you can score one of our favorite splurge-options at a discounted price.

To buy: Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Baking Sheet, $50 (originally $55) at amazon.com



The Caraway nonstick ceramic baking sheet cooks just as beautifully as it looks. It’s a great size, coming in at 18- by 13- by 1-inches with helpful side handles and a lip to keep items from falling off. Plus, the helpful nonstick coating makes it easy to pop everything right onto the pan, with an easy cleanup afterward. Use it or anything from roasting vegetables to baking homemade cookies.

To buy: Emile Henry 9-Inch Pie Dish, $33 (originally $55) at amazon.com



One essential item to have on hand is a pie dish. It’s suitable for every season of the year, whether you’re making summer peach pie, or a fall pumpkin pie. And having a dish at the ready that’ll not only look presentable for any occasion, but will also bake the pie well is key. This Emile Henry dish is the perfect choice for all of the aforementioned reasons. It is one of our favorite pie dishes after testing many options all thanks to its stoneware material that holds heat very well for a perfectly browned crust, along with its chic look. Grab it on sale while you still can.